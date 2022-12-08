Ville Valo says working with Cradle Of Filth "was a special treat"

By the mid-2000s, HIM frontman Ville Valo and Cradle Of Filth 's Dani Filth were firmly established metal icons. Despite approaching their craft from decidedly different directions (Ville had a penchant for punchy romanticism, Dani for otherworldly explorations of the occult), the pair shared a love for gothic imagery which became a defining aspect of their art.

So when Cradle were looking to follow-up on the landmark success of their 2004 breakout Nymphetamine with 2006's Thornography , Dani recruited Ville to provide an extra seductive touch to their new song Byronic Man . But as he tells Hammer, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing...

"We actually ended up doing it twice, because the first time around I was so drunk that it turned out really bad!" Ville says with a dry chuckle. "Dani invited me to sing on that song and we got the files when we were out on tour. I remember we rented a studio on a day off and I kept on pounding Stella Artois, ‘til I sort of passed the Byronic level. I went too far with all that bohemian crap and it didn’t sound too good, so I ended up re-singing all of that stuff back in Helsinki."

Cradle Of Filth's chief architect wasn't exactly impressed. "Dani’s very particular," Ville admits. "But I’m a huge fan of Cradle of Filth. Dusk…& Her Embrace was such a big influence [on HIM]. It was a big deal. They’re great at building worlds; their own visuals, their own rules and laws of physics. It’s a great, great band. I was stupid enough to wear the classic ' Jesus is a Cunt ' shirt in business class on British Airways, flying from Las Vegas to London or something. I shouldn’t have done it. I’m sorry for the people I offended. But that was my Byronic moment. One of the many… "

Ville also adds that fans probably shouldn't hold out hope of the pair collaborating again anytime soon. Asked if they kept in touch, he breaks into a cheeky grin. "We fell out [laughing]. No, but we both grew up a bit. I last saw Dani at a Hamme r party somewhere, many many years ago. A lot of the time in bands, especially if you keep touring, there’s just no time.

"You’re always somewhere else when they come to your hometown, and so on. It’s quite a shame, but it’s also nice because there’s so much time in between that when you get the opportunity to meet your old friend, there’s a lot of war stories to tell. A lot of scars to compare; it’s part of what we do. I’m glad I was invited into the realm of his, both physically and metaphorically, because I’m a fan of what they do, and it was a special treat. I’m a fanboy and that’s the stuff that keeps me going."

Ville Valo's new album Neon Noir is due January 13. VV play Download in June.