ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Ville Valo says working with Cradle Of Filth "was a special treat"

By Rich Hobson
Louder
Louder
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22dvP4_0jbvJvvq00

By the mid-2000s, HIM frontman Ville Valo and Cradle Of Filth 's Dani Filth were firmly established metal icons. Despite approaching their craft from decidedly different directions (Ville had a penchant for punchy romanticism, Dani for otherworldly explorations of the occult), the pair shared a love for gothic imagery which became a defining aspect of their art.

So when Cradle were looking to follow-up on the landmark success of their 2004 breakout Nymphetamine with 2006's Thornography , Dani recruited Ville to provide an extra seductive touch to their new song Byronic Man . But as he tells Hammer, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing...

"We actually ended up doing it twice, because the first time around I was so drunk that it turned out really bad!" Ville says with a dry chuckle. "Dani invited me to sing on that song and we got the files when we were out on tour. I remember we rented a studio on a day off and I kept on pounding Stella Artois, ‘til I sort of passed the Byronic level. I went too far with all that bohemian crap and it didn’t sound too good, so I ended up re-singing all of that stuff back in Helsinki."

Cradle Of Filth's chief architect wasn't exactly impressed. "Dani’s very particular," Ville admits. "But I’m a huge fan of Cradle of Filth. Dusk…& Her Embrace was such a big influence [on HIM]. It was a big deal. They’re great at building worlds; their own visuals, their own rules and laws of physics. It’s a great, great band. I was stupid enough to wear the classic ' Jesus is a Cunt ' shirt in business class on British Airways, flying from Las Vegas to London or something. I shouldn’t have done it. I’m sorry for the people I offended. But that was my Byronic moment. One of the many… "

Ville also adds that fans probably shouldn't hold out hope of the pair collaborating again anytime soon. Asked if they kept in touch, he breaks into a cheeky grin. "We fell out [laughing]. No, but we both grew up a bit. I last saw Dani at a Hamme r party somewhere, many many years ago. A lot of the time in bands, especially if you keep touring, there’s just no time.

"You’re always somewhere else when they come to your hometown, and so on. It’s quite a shame, but it’s also nice because there’s so much time in between that when you get the opportunity to meet your old friend, there’s a lot of war stories to tell. A lot of scars to compare; it’s part of what we do. I’m glad I was invited into the realm of his, both physically and metaphorically, because I’m a fan of what they do, and it was a special treat. I’m a fanboy and that’s the stuff that keeps me going."

Ville Valo's new album Neon Noir is due January 13. VV play Download in June.

Comments / 0

Related
sciencealert.com

Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator

Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
Maya Devi

The Grave of Real-life Santa Claus Has Been Found by Scientists

The grave of real-life Santa Claus was located under a 5th-century church in Turkey after his remains were claimed to be stolen around 700 years ago. Scientists have uncovered the grave of St. Nicholas, the personality who inspired Santa Claus, in Turkey. Turkish researchers knew that the real-life Santa Claus’s tomb was buried in the Antalya province of Turkey but couldn’t find his remains because there were claims that it was stolen.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark

The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Q 105.7

45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?

It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
ARTnews

Rare 1,400-Year-Old Gold Brooch Found Among Early Medieval Tombs in Basel

Fifteen graves were uncovered during the excavation of an early medieval burial ground in the Kleinbasel neighborhood in Basel, Switzerland. A rare gold brooch is among the latest finds at the site. The existence of the burial ground has been known since the 19th century; the construction of new utility pipes, however, prompted a rescue excavation. Of the tombs that were unearthed, the most notable discovery was a gold robe clasp belonging to a young woman who died in her twenties during the seventh century. While the woman’s skeleton was accidentally destroyed during construction work in the 20th century, the jewelry remained...
The Spun

Photos: Cris Urena's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some iconic photoshoots over the years. Prominent model Cris Urena has been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in special fashion. Urena posed in nothing but "Body Paint" for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Urena is one of the most prominent...
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Louder

Louder

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy