Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord is a tactical RPG directly connected to the story of Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force. Use terrain, and objects such as rocks, boxes, and grass to your advantage. Strategic positioning on the battlefield can raise your evasiveness, or lower your movement speed, among other effects. Fang and the others run into a mysterious woman named Glace, who has the ability to brainwash other people with her song. Another woman named Fleur joins their party, who also has the power of song. The two are known as Muses, and are able to boost or change other peoples’ abilities with the power of singing. ​

21 HOURS AGO