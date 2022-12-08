Read full article on original website
IGN
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
IGN
Horizon: Forbidden West DLC Announced, Arrives in April
Horizon: Forbidden West is officially getting DLC, announced by developer Guerrilla Games in a trailer The Game Awards. Arriving on April 19, 2023, the Burning Shores DLC will take Aloy to Los Angeles, complete with Hollywood sign on display. Forbidden West is the long awaited sequel to 2017's Horizon: Zero...
IGN
Luna Abyss - Exclusive Gameplay Trailer
Check out this exclusive new gameplay trailer for upcoming bullet-hell FPS, Luna Abyss. Here's a look at the game's mysterious environments, some action-packed combat, dialogue, and more. Luna Abyss is Bonsai Collective's debut game. Play as a prisoner who's been sentenced to explore a megastructure deep inside an alien moon....
IGN
For Honor - Official Year 6 Season 4: Shattered Fates Launch Trailer
The final season of For Honor's Year 6, Shattered Foes, kicks off on December 15, 2022. Watch the launch trailer for the upcoming Shattered Foes season, inspired by Arabian legends. The forthcoming season will bring a new map realization, new Hero Skin for the Black Prior, new battle pass and battle bundled, the Frost Wind Nights events, and will feature the return of the Testing Grounds on December 22 focusing on the Jormungandr Hero.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Complete Edition Mods List
In addition to the various visual, performance, and technical improvements and some newly added content, The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update will include several community-made and community-inspired mods. Click the links below to jump into a specific section on the page:. The Witcher 3 Complete Edition - Mods List. While these...
IGN
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
IGN
Northgard - Official Cross of Vidar Launch Trailer
Northgard's Cross of Vidar expansion is available now, bringing a new campaign, a new multiplayer faction, and updated systems to the Viking strategy game. Check out the thrilling Cross of Vidar launch trailer for Northgard to see what to expect with the new update.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut
The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
IGN
Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 - Official Narrative Gundam B-Packs Trailer
Narrative Gundam B-Packs from Mobile Suit Gundam NT are coming to Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2. Watch the launch trailer to see what to expect.
IGN
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 6 - Official Announcement Trailer
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 6 is launching with eight game modes, revised AI, physics, and new riding settings. The new Supercross Park and Rhythm Attack game modes will ensure the utmost fun, while the introduction of full console cross-play and an online ranking system complete the multiplayer experience. Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 6 will release on March 9, 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
IGN
Two Point Campus - Official Winter Update Trailer
Two Point Campus's free Winter update is available now, featuring new items, new costumes, and a new challenge mode. Watch the latest trailer to see what to expect with this festive Winter update for Two Point Campus.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
IGN
DMZ SAM Sites Guide
A pair of ominous rockets in Al Mazrah means you’ve probably happened upon a SAM Site, one of DMZ’s activities around the map. There’s some work involved in reaping their rewards, but doing so will earn you- or whoever gets there first- a supply drop. If you want to tackle this challenge, this guide will explain how they work and how to claim their rewards.
Vampire Survivors' first full DLC is coming next week
Legacy of the Moonspell will take players to an alternate world inspired by feudal Japan.
IGN
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord - Official Announcement Trailer
Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord is a tactical RPG directly connected to the story of Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force. Use terrain, and objects such as rocks, boxes, and grass to your advantage. Strategic positioning on the battlefield can raise your evasiveness, or lower your movement speed, among other effects. Fang and the others run into a mysterious woman named Glace, who has the ability to brainwash other people with her song. Another woman named Fleur joins their party, who also has the power of song. The two are known as Muses, and are able to boost or change other peoples’ abilities with the power of singing.
IGN
Emblem Rings - List of Emblem Characters
Emblem Rings are a special equippable item in Fire Emblem Engage that allows you to summon the spirits of heroes from previous Fire Emblem games. This page includes information on the full list of Emblem Rings and the characters that can be summoned - including when they unlock, and which skills, weapons, and abilities you can gain from using them.
IGN
CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION: 5 Things to Know Before You Play
CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII was originally released 15 years ago on the PSP. Now, the highly anticipated remaster is bringing the fast paced action RPG and emotional original story to a brand new audience. Here are 5 things to know before you play CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION. Sponsored by Square Enix.
IGN
Chapter 10 Chests and Items (Manor and Gongaga)
Story Chapters are filled with Chests and other items to find and collect. However since the game lacks a Chapter Select feature, they are all permanently missable, meaning you can miss out on some good loot! On this page of IGN's Crisis Core guide, we detail and log every Chest and Item location in Chapter 10: See You Soon.
IGN
My Summer Adventure: Memories of Another Life - Official Announcement Trailer
My Summer Adventure: Memories of Another Life is an anime visual novel filled with romance and summer vibes. Kyoko's life has turned to hell. Every day she comes home and doesn't know how to escape her thoughts. She feels so bad that she starts to think about suicide. But one day she finds a notebook at home, scribbled in the hand of a man close to her. My Summer Adventure: Memories of Another Life is available to be Wishlisted now.
IGN
Very Sleepy Stitch
Very Sleepy Stitch is the second Friendship Quest for Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This quest will have you tasked with repairing WALL-E's Garden after Stitch made a huge mess. This quest guide explains everything you need to know about unlocking Stitch's second quest, the ingredients and recipe needed to...
