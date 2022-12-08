ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gorillaz Drop New Song ‘Skinny Ape,’ Plot Larger-Than-Life Augmented Reality Performances

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BHgPE_0jbvIDdr00

Gorillaz are back with another new song, “Skinny Ape,” and they plan to debut the song live next week with a pair of augmented reality performances in London and New York City.

“Skinny Ape” will appear on Gorillaz ’s upcoming album, Cracker Island . The new single begins with a serene bit of acoustic folk guitar and harmony before settling into a steady, synth-driven groove that, in the end, explodes into a delirious rave-up.

As for the next week’s unique “Skinny Ape” performances , the first will take place Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET in NYC’s Times Square, while the second will occur Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. GMT at London’s Piccadilly Circus. With the help of AR technology, Gorillaz — in all their animated splendor — will be able to appear in these spaces, towering above fans as they perform the song. (Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett directed the performances with French director Fx Goby; the visuals were created by Nexus Studio with the help of Google’s ARCore Geospatial programming interface.)

For those thinking a giant primate towering above New York City sounds kind of familiar, Gorillaz’s Murdoc Nickels acknowledged the Kong-sized elephant (?) in the room, quipping, “To all our followers, get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up. Bigger in fact cos there’s four of us. Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!”

“Skinny Ape” is the fourth song Gorillaz have shared from Cracker Island , following the title track , featuring Thundercat, “New Gold,” featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown,” and “Baby Queen.” The album — which arrives Feb. 24, 2023 — will also feature contributions from Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck, and Adeleye Omotayo.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance

Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
Rolling Stone

How the Brittney Griner Prison Swap Almost Imploded — Until the White House Stopped ‘Ghosting on Families’

Late on Tuesday morning, aboard Air Force One, President Joe Biden’s tie was loose and his blazer was off. In the conference room at the back of the plane, Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona stood up and pressed for an urgent answer: When was Brittney Griner coming home? The Congressman had been advocating for the administration to prioritize the case of the wrongfully detained basketball star who played in his neighboring district, after months of what one person familiar with the Russian talks called “dilly-dallying” by a White House that had developed a habit of “ghosting on the families”...
ARIZONA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘I Didn’t Ask For This’: Second Daughter of Accused Serial Killer Speaks Out

Susan Studey has been wanting to defend her father’s reputation since her sister Lucy Studey’s claims that he was a serial killer blew up in the news more than a month ago. “The entire time, I knew it wasn’t true,” Susan tells Rolling Stone.  In October, Lucy said in an explosive Newsweek interview that she believed her father, Donald Dean Studey, had murdered as many as 70 of people over three decades and buried them on the family property in the Green Hollow area of Southwest Iowa. Law enforcement had opened an investigation, lending credence to her claims, and an...
Billboard

Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Releases Music Video for Her New Single “Goodbye Princess”

Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) is a global c-pop singer, actress, and fashion icon. Over the years and also very recently, Tia Lee has graced the covers of global fashion, beauty, and lifestyle magazines like Vogue, Rollacoaster Magazine, and Elle. The highly-anticipated music video for Tia Lee’s new song “Goodbye Princess” was released exclusively on YouTube and Weibo. “Goodbye Princess” is an official farewell note written by Tia Lee to her old self, as she says goodbye to the past and reinvents herself to explore a new world. Themed around female empowerment, the song aims to encourage all women to build a...
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
The Guardian

Is TikTok killing off the pop music bridge?

It’s a trend that’s been spotted by everyone from Sting to social media users: the bit of a song between the verse and chorus is disappearing. Are short attention times to blame, or is this simply another evolution in songwriting?. Back in March, the Australian singer Hatchie tweeted:...
Rolling Stone

Florence and the Machine Recruit Ethel Cain for Live Version of ‘Morning Elvis’

Florence and the Machine recruit rising singer-songwriter Ethel Cain for a new rendition of “Morning Elvis,” the closing track from the band’s 2022 LP Dance Fever. Florence Welch and “fellow goth enthusiast” Cain, whose “American Teenager” was one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2022, recorded the new version live during the band’s recent Denver, Colorado concert. “I was giggling when we rehearsed the song just the two of us before the show because Florence told me that ‘Morning Elvis’ was her channeling her inner Southern rocker, and I told her I couldn’t stop myself from emulating her British...
Rolling Stone

How Jay Versace Got SZA to Talk Her Shit on ‘SOS’

On Thursday, around 9 p.m. Pacific Time, SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS appeared on streaming services, exactly five years and six months from the day her deeply beloved debut, CTRL, was released. Jay Versace, who produced two songs on the new album — including the first and titular track, a bold declaration of her extraordinary talent and tested temper — spent the hours before the release walking the streets of Pasadena, where he lives. “I don’t know why I do that,” Jay Versace says. “But I literally was walking all over, everywhere you could think, just listening to music. Then...
HAWAII STATE
Rolling Stone

Lil Baby, Seventeen and Snoop Dogg Highlight Day One of LA3C Festival

It was an uncharacteristically cold and cloudy day in downtown Los Angeles as LA3C kicked off its inaugural festival on Saturday, but that didn’t stop thousands of attendees from flocking to Los Angeles State Historic Park for the event, albeit a bit more bundled than usual for festival attire.  Headliner Lil Baby, alongside L.A. music legend Snoop Dogg, K-Pop stars Seventeen, funk band the Free Nationals, rapper Kyle and producer Shawn Wasabi lined up the main stage for Day One. The music itself is only one aspect of LA3C, which was founded to celebrate the creative culture of Los Angeles. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

María Becerra Talks New Album ‘La Nena De Argentina’: ‘This Story Is Better Told Only by Myself’

After months of anticipation, Argentine singer María Becerra’s new album “La Nena De Argentina” dropped on Thursday night. The 12-song set sees the pop artist displaying her artistic range over sultry reggaeton, cumbia and pop rhythms with hushed confessions sprinkled throughout. “I didn’t develop a concept behind the album like in the last one,” she tells Variety, in reference to her 2021 EP release “Animal,” which featured several guests from Tiago PZK to Becky G. Becerra has also appeared as a collaborator beside many big-name artists, resulting in massive hits and fan favorites like hers and J. Balvin’s “Que Mas...
NME

Paramore announce Nashville album release show

Have announced that they will be playing an album release show at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry early next year. ‘This Is Why’, their sixth album, is released on February 10, 2023. The title track was released in September, alongside a video directed by Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. “It...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

Kate Hudson Will Drop an Album in 2023: ‘I Have No Expectations’

Kate Hudson, who mingled with rockers when she played Penny Lane in Almost Famous, announced that she will be sharing her own music for the first time. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Hudson revealed that she’s been writing music for a while now and is planning to release an album in the new year. “I love to sing,” Hudson said as the late-night host duo and Glass Onion actress discussed their roles in Almost Famous. “I feel weird saying it… I’ve been making a record for like a year. It’s so fun.” The epiphany to make...
Rolling Stone

How Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ Film Channeled Her ‘Girlhood Calcifying Into This Bruised Adulthood’

As Swifties already knew: Taylor Swift dived into her deep, personal heartbreak on “All Too Well,” making the Red song an all-time favorite. The pop star recently sat down with director Martin McDonagh for Variety to discuss directing her All Too Well: The Short Film. “Emotionally, I was going through exactly what the short film depicts, and I think that time is such an incredible asset to use when we have these stories that are hard to tell,” she told the Banshees of Inisherin director. “Because it’s good if a story is hard to tell, that means it’s incredibly emotionally...
Rolling Stone

Janet Jackson Announces 2023 ‘Together Again’ Tour With Ludacris

After four years, Janet Jackson will make her touring return with the Together Again trek. The singer has scheduled shows at arenas and amphitheaters in 33 cities across North America, set to begin in 2023. The Together Again tour will kick off on April 14 in Hollywood, Florida, and will conclude at Seattle, Washington’s Climate Pledge Arena on June 21. Jackson will make stops in Orlando, Atlanta, Kansas City, Nashville, New York, Virginia Beach, Toronto, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more. Ludacris will be joining Jackson as a special guest across all 33 dates. “Really can’t wait to see u guys,”...
NEW YORK STATE
Rolling Stone

SNL Cold Open Drags Elon Musk and Hitler ‘Fan’ Kanye West Through Song

The penultimate episode of Saturday Night Live’s 48th season prior to its holiday break saw Steve Martin and Martin Short return to host the late-night sketch show. But before the comedy legends, ex-SNL cast members, and Only Murders in the Building co-stars took the stage—marking Martin’s 16th time hosting, one shy of Alec Baldwin’s record 17—things kicked off with a cold-open sketch set in a Manhattan high-rise apartment as a group of revelers dressed to the nines, played by Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, discussed the chaotic past few years.“It’s hard not to feel helpless,” says Strong. “I...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

97K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy