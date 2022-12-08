Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1974, three young girls went Christmas shopping and never came home. What happened to the Fort Worth Missing Trio?Fatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
The Fed Ex Driver Who Killed 7-year-old Athena Strand, Accidentally Ran Over Her, Before Strangling Her, Allegedlyjustpene50Boyd, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Worth, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Flower Mound Library receives big donation
The Flower Mound Public Library recently received a large donation from a local nonprofit to expand its digital content options. During a Town Council meeting last month, the Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library presented a $60,000 check donation to the town. The funding comes from the proceeds of the organization’s book sales and other fundraising efforts, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
Highland Village City Update — December 2022
Last month I shared with you the date for the Our Village, Our Vision Open House and I am happy to say we had an excellent response from the community with many of you attending and asking some really great questions. The information we shared at the Open House is...
Mitchell: 12 Days of Gratitude
In keeping with tradition, we are continuing the 12 Days of Gratitude message, changed up a bit from the 12 Days of Christmas. With this time of reflection as well as a time for gratitude and giving thanks, we hope this will spur others to come up with a list of things for which they are grateful during the holidays:
Flower Mound assisting Grapevine with tornado cleanup
While Flower Mound escaped Tuesday morning’s storm with little to no damage, the town is helping the city of Grapevine, which wasn’t so lucky. A tornado was seen near Hwy 114 in Grapevine just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by damage to several businesses, including the Sam’s Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. WFAA reported that five people were injured.
Local mayors participating in Red Kettle Challenge
Local mayors and officials will participate in the annual Red Kettle Challenge on Saturday to raise money for The Salvation Army of North Texas in a friendly competition to raise the most money for the nonprofit. While The Salvation Army continues its holiday giving season to meet the needs of...
Lantana Update — December 2022
Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette. The four pedestrian tunnels that run under Lantana Trail serve a valuable purpose for golfers, bicyclists, joggers and children walking to school alike. However, the condition of the 22-year-old tunnels has been deteriorating over the years, which makes people more likely to engage in a game of Frogger trying to cross four lanes of traffic.
Flower Mound recognizes 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award recipients
During Monday’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, Mayor Derek France and Town Council recognized the recipients of Flower Mound’s 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award. Each year, the award recognizes outstanding residents and groups that demonstrate exemplary service to the community, according to a town news release. This year’s winners were picked by a committee of individuals who were selected by the mayor and council and representatives from local nonprofits. The committee identified the following recipients as residents who give unselfishly of themselves in service to others in the Flower Mound community.
Flower Mound, Highland Village welcome back S.T.A.R.s
The town of Flower Mound and city of Highland Village are welcoming back S.T.A.R (Sad Tree Along Road) season. This is the 12th straight year of the S.T.A.R. program, in which residents spread holiday cheer by decorating trees along public roads. Both municipalities ask residents to follow a few simple...
Weir: Flower Mound resident wins business excellence award
Jehangir Raja, who ran for mayor of Flower Mound last year, is the Founder of JR Dallas Wealth Management, a private equity investment firm that provides growth capital for emerging companies. As CEO of JR Dallas, located at 2201 Spinks Road in Flower Mound, Jehangir is a hedge fund manager, an entrepreneur, a Wall Street veteran, and an accomplished financial executive. JR, as he prefers to be called, his charming wife, Daliyah, and their three lovely daughters, have been residents of Flower Mound for the past four years.
Eads: Thankful for your support, ongoing collaboration
The holidays are a special time of year when we spend time and make memories with family and friends. It’s a time to be thankful for all we have and how fortunate we are to live in Denton County. Our children attend the best schools and universities; our communities...
AgriLife: 4-H is 4 everyone
It’s time to enroll your kids in the best positive youth development program in Texas! We are halfway into the new 4-H year! As part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program provides inclusive opportunities to youth ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 for personal growth, community service, and fun. Texas 4-H reaches around 500,000 youth per year.
Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County
Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County. The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.
Local school districts wear pink in show of support for Athena Strand
Two local school districts encouraged their staff and students to wear pink to school Monday to show support for Athena Strand’s family and community. Athena, 7, was reported missing Wednesday from outside her home in Paradise, a small town about 30 miles west of Northlake. Her body was found two days later, and a FedEx driver was arrested after confessing to kidnapping and killing the girl, the Associated Press reported.
Tornado Watch in effect for Denton County
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Denton County this morning. A line of storms, some severe, are expected to move through Denton County between 7:30 and 9 a.m. Follow us on Twitter for frequent weather updates.
Trailhead Running Supply store to open in Flower Mound
A new trail running and hiking store is opening this weekend in Lakeside. Trailhead Running Supply will be a retail store selling trail and road running shoes, running and hiking apparel, hydration packs and water bottles, trek poles and more gear focused on outdoor fitness. It’ll also host yoga classes and fitness groups, and serve as a meeting place for social runs, sunset hikes and more.
Matt Chandler returns to Village Church pulpit
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, returned to the church’s pulpit Sunday after three months on leave because of online messages with a woman. On Aug. 28, Chandler, 48, told the megachurch congregation that he had conversations through Instagram direct messages with a woman — with both of their spouses’ knowledge — and while he said “there was nothing romantic or sexual” in the messages, Chandler described their conversations as “unguarded and unwise,” and the “frequency and familiarity” of the messages were concerning to others. The conversations included “coarse and foolish joking that’s unbefitting of someone in my position as a lead pastor.”
New Marcus basketball coach has extensive ties to Flower Mound
As a long-time assistant coach at Flower Mound High School, Matthew Wright had a twice-annual courtside seat to the Marcus boys basketball team. So when the Marauders hired him as the new head coach this year, the transition was easy. “I was looking but I wanted to be very selective,”...
State senator from Flower Mound named Texas Secretary of State
State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, will be the next Texas Secretary of State, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Greg Abbott. “I look forward to this new chapter of public service and appreciate the confidence Gov. Abbott has placed in me to serve as Secretary of State,” Nelson said. “Voters expect fair elections with accurate, timely results, and I am committed to making that happen. Texans with all political views should have faith in our election system.”
Local parent, advocacy groups hosting opportunity to meet new state legislators
A forum will be held next week at Guyer High School for local community members to meet two newly-elected state representatives from southern Denton County. The Denton ISD Council of PTAs, Raise Your Hand Texas and the Denton Chamber of Commerce are hosting a fireside-style chat with Richard Hayes, State Representative-Elect in House District 57, and Kronda Thimesch, State Representative-Elect in House District 65, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Guyer auditorium. After a one-hour moderated conversation with the two Republicans that represent parts of Denton ISD, community members will have an opportunity to mingle with each representative. Light refreshments will be provided.
Argyle increases homestead exemption for seniors, disabled residents
The Argyle Town Council this week voted to increase the homestead exemption for residents who are disabled or 65 years old or older from $100,000 to $150,000, beginning in the 2023 tax year. Councilmen Ron Schmidt and Rick Bradford brought the idea to council as a way to help people...
