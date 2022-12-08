ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Library receives big donation

The Flower Mound Public Library recently received a large donation from a local nonprofit to expand its digital content options. During a Town Council meeting last month, the Friends of the Flower Mound Public Library presented a $60,000 check donation to the town. The funding comes from the proceeds of the organization’s book sales and other fundraising efforts, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Mitchell: 12 Days of Gratitude

In keeping with tradition, we are continuing the 12 Days of Gratitude message, changed up a bit from the 12 Days of Christmas. With this time of reflection as well as a time for gratitude and giving thanks, we hope this will spur others to come up with a list of things for which they are grateful during the holidays:
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound assisting Grapevine with tornado cleanup

While Flower Mound escaped Tuesday morning’s storm with little to no damage, the town is helping the city of Grapevine, which wasn’t so lucky. A tornado was seen near Hwy 114 in Grapevine just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by damage to several businesses, including the Sam’s Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. WFAA reported that five people were injured.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lantana Update — December 2022

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette. The four pedestrian tunnels that run under Lantana Trail serve a valuable purpose for golfers, bicyclists, joggers and children walking to school alike. However, the condition of the 22-year-old tunnels has been deteriorating over the years, which makes people more likely to engage in a game of Frogger trying to cross four lanes of traffic.
LANTANA, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound recognizes 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award recipients

During Monday’s Flower Mound Town Council meeting, Mayor Derek France and Town Council recognized the recipients of Flower Mound’s 2022 Outstanding Citizenship Award. Each year, the award recognizes outstanding residents and groups that demonstrate exemplary service to the community, according to a town news release. This year’s winners were picked by a committee of individuals who were selected by the mayor and council and representatives from local nonprofits. The committee identified the following recipients as residents who give unselfishly of themselves in service to others in the Flower Mound community.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Weir: Flower Mound resident wins business excellence award

Jehangir Raja, who ran for mayor of Flower Mound last year, is the Founder of JR Dallas Wealth Management, a private equity investment firm that provides growth capital for emerging companies. As CEO of JR Dallas, located at 2201 Spinks Road in Flower Mound, Jehangir is a hedge fund manager, an entrepreneur, a Wall Street veteran, and an accomplished financial executive. JR, as he prefers to be called, his charming wife, Daliyah, and their three lovely daughters, have been residents of Flower Mound for the past four years.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

AgriLife: 4-H is 4 everyone

It’s time to enroll your kids in the best positive youth development program in Texas! We are halfway into the new 4-H year! As part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program provides inclusive opportunities to youth ages 8-18 in grades 3-12 for personal growth, community service, and fun. Texas 4-H reaches around 500,000 youth per year.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Swiss chocolate company bringing distribution center to southern Denton County

Läderach Chocolatier Suisse, a family-owned premium Swiss chocolate company, will soon occupy a 42,000-square-foot distribution center in far south Denton County. The AllianceTexas warehouse, located in the Northlake area, will distribute Läderach’s high-quality fresh chocolate to all its retail stores in the United States, according to a news release from Hillwood.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local school districts wear pink in show of support for Athena Strand

Two local school districts encouraged their staff and students to wear pink to school Monday to show support for Athena Strand’s family and community. Athena, 7, was reported missing Wednesday from outside her home in Paradise, a small town about 30 miles west of Northlake. Her body was found two days later, and a FedEx driver was arrested after confessing to kidnapping and killing the girl, the Associated Press reported.
PARADISE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Trailhead Running Supply store to open in Flower Mound

A new trail running and hiking store is opening this weekend in Lakeside. Trailhead Running Supply will be a retail store selling trail and road running shoes, running and hiking apparel, hydration packs and water bottles, trek poles and more gear focused on outdoor fitness. It’ll also host yoga classes and fitness groups, and serve as a meeting place for social runs, sunset hikes and more.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Matt Chandler returns to Village Church pulpit

Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, returned to the church’s pulpit Sunday after three months on leave because of online messages with a woman. On Aug. 28, Chandler, 48, told the megachurch congregation that he had conversations through Instagram direct messages with a woman — with both of their spouses’ knowledge — and while he said “there was nothing romantic or sexual” in the messages, Chandler described their conversations as “unguarded and unwise,” and the “frequency and familiarity” of the messages were concerning to others. The conversations included “coarse and foolish joking that’s unbefitting of someone in my position as a lead pastor.”
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

State senator from Flower Mound named Texas Secretary of State

State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, will be the next Texas Secretary of State, according to an announcement Tuesday from Gov. Greg Abbott. “I look forward to this new chapter of public service and appreciate the confidence Gov. Abbott has placed in me to serve as Secretary of State,” Nelson said. “Voters expect fair elections with accurate, timely results, and I am committed to making that happen. Texans with all political views should have faith in our election system.”
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local parent, advocacy groups hosting opportunity to meet new state legislators

A forum will be held next week at Guyer High School for local community members to meet two newly-elected state representatives from southern Denton County. The Denton ISD Council of PTAs, Raise Your Hand Texas and the Denton Chamber of Commerce are hosting a fireside-style chat with Richard Hayes, State Representative-Elect in House District 57, and Kronda Thimesch, State Representative-Elect in House District 65, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Guyer auditorium. After a one-hour moderated conversation with the two Republicans that represent parts of Denton ISD, community members will have an opportunity to mingle with each representative. Light refreshments will be provided.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

