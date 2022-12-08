Matt Chandler, lead pastor at the Village Church in Flower Mound, returned to the church’s pulpit Sunday after three months on leave because of online messages with a woman. On Aug. 28, Chandler, 48, told the megachurch congregation that he had conversations through Instagram direct messages with a woman — with both of their spouses’ knowledge — and while he said “there was nothing romantic or sexual” in the messages, Chandler described their conversations as “unguarded and unwise,” and the “frequency and familiarity” of the messages were concerning to others. The conversations included “coarse and foolish joking that’s unbefitting of someone in my position as a lead pastor.”

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO