Cannabis sales in both Grays Harbor and Pacific County fell slightly in 2022 as compared to the prior year. In recently released sales and excise tax data by county throughout the state, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board it shows that a total of $1.38 billion in legal cannabis sales throughout Washington occurred in fiscal year 2022, which is a drop from $1.5 billion in 2021.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO