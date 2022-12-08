ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, WA

Tool looks at potential sites for solar and wind power projects within Washington; no local sites included as of yet

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is launching a first-of-its-kind interactive map to responsibly site clean energy development on state trust lands. The mapping project gives DNR the opportunity to use existing information about the lands that it manages to improve outreach to stakeholders, protect habitat and tribal heritage, and better serve the needs of utilities and clean energy developers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cannabis sales drop locally, but still top over $23 million between Grays Harbor/Pacific

Cannabis sales in both Grays Harbor and Pacific County fell slightly in 2022 as compared to the prior year. In recently released sales and excise tax data by county throughout the state, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board it shows that a total of $1.38 billion in legal cannabis sales throughout Washington occurred in fiscal year 2022, which is a drop from $1.5 billion in 2021.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
Metal thieves arrested as Festival of Lights Parade was ongoing

Two suspects were arrested for stealing metals as hundreds were enjoying the Festival of Lights events over the weekend. The Montesano Police Department announced that on December 10, during the Festival of Lights Parade, Officer Martinez discovered two individuals had accessed a local business to steal precious metals and wire for scrapping.
MONTESANO, WA

