Daphne P. Lei (Ph.D. ’99), professor of doctoral studies in the UCI Claire Trevor School of the Arts (CTSA) Department of Drama, has received the 2022 Distinguished Scholar Award for outstanding achievement in scholarship in the field of theatre studies. Presented by the American Society for Theatre Research (ASTR)—an international theatre research organization that fosters scholarship in the performing arts—this lifetime achievement award is given to a scholar whose body of work has significantly contributed to theatre, dance, opera, or performance studies. Lei is the first Asian American to receive this distinction in ASTR history.

IRVINE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO