Washington State

KXRO.com

Tool looks at potential sites for solar and wind power projects within Washington; no local sites included as of yet

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is launching a first-of-its-kind interactive map to responsibly site clean energy development on state trust lands. The mapping project gives DNR the opportunity to use existing information about the lands that it manages to improve outreach to stakeholders, protect habitat and tribal heritage, and better serve the needs of utilities and clean energy developers.
WASHINGTON STATE
State seeks public input on federal broadband map; up to $900 million at stake in future funding

Officials from Washington state’s three funding partners working to expand broadband access to all businesses and residents are asking the public to help check Federal Communications Commission (FCC) data in a recently published National Broadband Map. The Washington State Broadband Office (WSBO), Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB), and Public...
WASHINGTON STATE

