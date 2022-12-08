Russian Prisoner Paul Whelan’s Brother Responds to Brittney Griner’s Release: ‘We Do Worry About What’s in Paul’s Future’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
OtherSophie
5d ago
If Russia wasn't dealing on Paul Whelan, they weren't dealing. He's a higher value prisoner than Britney Griner they're going to use him to get something bigger.
Wendy Mckenzie
5d ago
Biden and his cronies DO NOT CARE ABOUT OUR MILITARY. They only care about killing the United States and see how many votes they can get.
Jennifer
5d ago
So you trade an arms dealer, for a , whatever that is , not a fair trade, and what about the solder that is still there?
