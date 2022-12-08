Read full article on original website
'Below Deck' alum Kate Chastain is pregnant with first child — see her bump!
Kate Chastain has an exciting new adventure on the horizon for 2023. The reality star, who is known for starring on Bravo's hit show "Below Deck" for six seasons, just announced that she's expecting her first child next year. Chastain, 39, shared the news on Instagram and posted a photo...
'Friends' Scene-Stealer Matthew Perry Explains Why He Still Refuses To Watch The Beloved TV Comedy
Though reruns of Friends air each and every day, Matthew Perry confessed he steers clear of tuning in since it's a stark reminder of the addiction struggles he endured back then.The actor shared the revelation during a chat with CBC, where he discussed the contents of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."I weighed 128 lbs. ... I was brutally thin ... I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, 'Drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine.' I could tell season by season by how I looked," he noted. "That’s why I don’t wanna watch...
Fans and Celebrities Mourn Shocking Loss of Actress Kirstie Alley
She was best known as “lovable loser” Rebecca Howe on the long-running 1980’s/1990’s TV series Cheers, but Kirstie Alley left an indelible mark on show business that spans generations. On Monday, Alley succumbed to a short battle with colon cancer at age 71, her children confirmed on Twitter.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Was so Terrified to Work With 1 Guest Star She Almost Had to Be ‘Carried out on a Gurney’
'Gunsmoke' started to bring on more guest actors over the course of its run, but there was 1, in particular, that struck fear into Amanda Blake.
Kirstie Alley’s last photo, final TV performance before death
Kirstie Alley’s final television appearance, on “The Masked Singer” in April, was just over seven months before her death. Alley, who died at 71 after a battle with colon cancer, had a short stint in the singing competition as the Baby Mammoth. The “Cheers” star, dressed in the fuzzy costume, came out singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” by Patsy Cline during Week 7 of the show’s seventh season — getting a standing ovation from the four panelists. The following week, Alley competed in a duel competition against Space Bunny — later revealed to be Shaggy — in order to stay in the running. She sang...
Andrew Walker, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and More Hallmark Stars Send Love to Neal Bledsoe After Great American Family Exit
Ready to return to Hallmark? After Neal Bledsoe announced his plans to distance himself from Great American Family following Candace Cameron Bure and Bill Abbott’s controversial remarks about portraying “traditional marriage” on the network, several Hallmark Channel stars are showing the actor support. Bledsoe released a lengthy statement about why he stopped promoting Christmas at […]
Was Kirstie Alley Married? Details on the ‘Cheers’ Actress’ Relationship History, Husbands, Divorces
Before her death, Kirstie Alley had two marriages in the public eye. The Cheers actress died on December 5, 2022, at age 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce...
‘Call Me Kat’: ‘Mama’ Vicki Lawrence To Play Leslie Jordan’s Mother In Fox Comedy Following Star’s Death
EXCLUSIVE: Emmy Award-winner Vicki Lawrence (Mama’s Family, The Carol Burnett Show) is set to guest star in an upcoming episode of Fox’s Call Me Kat‘s third season. Following the death of series regular Leslie Jordan, who Lawrence co-starred alongside in Fox’s The Cool Kids, she will portray his character Phil’s mother Lurlene Crumpler. Lurlene is a no-nonsense woman who fills in as the cafe’s baker while he’s on vacation. “Leslie’s death absolutely affected the storylines,” series executive producer Maria Ferrari revealed to Deadline. “We can exclusively confirm that Phil’s mother will be featured in an episode that we’re shooting right now....
Tim Allen’s Daughter Talks About Working With Him In ‘The Santa Clauses’
The Santa Clauses series is now streaming on Disney+ and brings back Tim Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus with a very special new face. Tim’s real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen Dick appears in the series as his character’s daughter. At first, Elizabeth simply auditioned to be one of the many background elves in the show.
‘That ’90s Show’: Why Danny Masterson Won’t Return in the ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff
Find out why you won't see Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde in the 'That '70s Show' spinoff coming in January 2023.
Kirstie Alley’s Net Worth Includes What She Made From ‘Cheers,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking’ & More Beloved Roles
From Cheers and Look Who’s Talking to Drop Dead Diva and Scream Queens, Kirstie Alley’s net worth accounts for what she made in her four decades in Hollywood before her death. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was...
‘Gunsmoke’ Fans ‘Berated’ the Guest Star With 1 of the Most Appearances for Playing the Bad Guy Too Well
A 'Gunsmoke' guest star was so convincing that the Western show's fans 'berated' him on the street for the characters that he played.
‘Sister Wives:’ Robyn Brown says other sister wives ‘handed’ Kody to her
Robyn Brown comments on Kody's strained relationships with his other wives in the trailer for the upcoming “Sister Wives: One on One” special. The reality star, 44, opens up about her plural marriage in a new trailer for the multipart series, which will feature in-depth interviews with Kody and his four past and present wives: Robyn, Janelle, Meri and Christine Brown.
‘The Conners’: Surprise Return of Original ‘Roseanne’ Character Coming Soon
The Conners showrunners been teasing the return of a past Roseanne character for some time now, and it sounds like it’s finally almost here. Executive producers Dave Caplan and Bill Helford hinted in September that fans should look out for an original Roseanne character in the fifth season. “I can’t reveal it, but there is someone coming from years’ past,” Helford told TVLine at the time, before adding, “It was a very memorable appearance when this person was there, and this person is coming back.”
REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark
The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Ted Danson Was Watching 'Cheers' Before Learning Of Kirstie Alley's Death
Ted Danson said he was on a plane watching himself and Kirstie Alley on "Cheers" right before learning of her death.
‘The Voice’ Crowns Season 22 Winner
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of The Voice Season 22. The Voice has crowned a new winner for Season 22 and it’s Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake, which was his ninth victory. The five singers that made it to the final were Bodie, Omar José Cardona, Morgan Myles, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape but only one was crowned as the winner. Lape came in fifth place, Cardona took fourth place, with Myles and Bodie as runners-up. Cardona represented Team John Legend, Myles was Camila Cabello’s finalist and Blake Shelton had Bodie, Leatherwood and Lape. Gwen Stefani was left out of...
‘Cheers’ Cast Then & Now: See Photos Of Ted Danson, Kirstie Alley & More
Cheers ran from 1982 until 1993 and became one of the most beloved shows of all-time. The comedy series made household names out of Ted Danson, 72, Shelley Long, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 65, and more. The theme song is one of the most iconic TV theme songs ever. It’s been...
Harry and Meghan recall 'whirlwind' first dance at wedding in new Netflix trailer
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are revealing new details about their wedding that happened in May 2018. In a newly released trailer for their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan," Meghan starts the clip off by explaining that she “really wanted the music to be fun” during their wedding, specifically talking about the song she and Harry selected for their first dance.
