alabamanews.net
Student Wins Essay Contest, Donates Prize Money to Flatwood Tornado Relief
A Montgomery area third-grade student won an essay contest writing about leadership, then showed his own leadership by donating his prize money to tornado victims. Terecko Moore is a student at Carver Elementary and Arts Magnet School. He won the Montgomery Rotary Club’s “Service Above Self” essay contest, writing an essay called “Growing Into Leadership.”
WSFA
Tuskegee teacher making ‘all the right notes’
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A teacher and band director in Tuskegee is hitting all the right notes. Inspiring the next generation of musicians. If you listen carefully, you can hear the sound of music coming from the band room at Tuskegee Public School and leading the pack, band director and teacher Anthony White.
WSFA
Fundraiser held to support victims of Flatwood tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Union Academy Missionary Baptist Church on Lower Wetumpka Road in Montgomery partnered with the United Way Sunday to host a fundraiser for victims of the Flatwood tornado. “We have opened a separate bank account specific for Flatwood so there is full transparency, all of the money...
wtvy.com
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
alabamanews.net
Autaugaville Coaching Legend Calvin Hunter Dies at 74
People in Autaugaville are mourning the death of legendary high school coach Calvin Hunter, who has died at the age of 74. Hunter was part of the coaching team that won three state basketball championships — one as assistant coach in 1982 and two as head coach in 1990 and 1995.
WSFA
Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
Alabama State University HoneyBeez Make History By Featuring Plus-Sized Dancers
Plus-sized dancers are giving their petite counterparts a run for their money, and the talent is sizzling. The HoneyBeez dance team at Alabama State University made history as the first HBCU dance group to feature plus-sized dancers. According to Andscape, the HoneyBeez was established in 2004 by ASU alum and...
WSFA
Faulkner medical program aims to reduce health care worker shortage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 30 students will become physicians’ assistants at a medical facility from Faulkner University. Faulkner started its first physician’s assistant program this fall, hopeful to address the ongoing issues in the health care industry. “Many of them are chronic,” said State Health Officer...
HBCU Excellence: Six Bands Chosen For The Live ‘Honda Battle Of The Bands’ Showcase, Rickey Smiley & Loni Love Join Celebration
Attention historically Black college grads and supporters, there’s some excellence on the way and it’s going down in Alabama. Honda Battle of the Bands (HBOB), the nation’s premier marching band showcase, will be held for the first time on an HBCU campus at Alabama State University. The annual celebration returns LIVE and via Livestream on February 18, 2023, for its 18th iteration.
WSFA
Van burns outside downtown Montgomery credit union
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a vehicle fire outside a Montgomery credit union Tuesday morning. Police and fire units responded to the blaze outside the ASE Credit Union on Washington Avenue just before 9 a.m. Viewer video showed the van already engulfed...
WTVM
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.
WSFA
Father who lost family, home in Flatwood community tornado speaks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a week since an EF-2 tornado wiped out much of the Flatwood community in north Montgomery County. Several people lost their homes, and two people lost their lives. The tornado struck in the early morning hours, destroying homes and buildings while downing...
tallasseetribune.com
Tallassee man one of nine sentenced to federal prison
The ninth and final defendant was sentenced this week for his role in a Macon County-based drug trafficking operation. This concludes a series of sentencings involving nine members of a violent, neighborhood-based organization called the “31 Boys,” named for County Road 31 in Notasulga. According to court documents...
alabamanews.net
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Alabama
Montgomery will soon be the home of the first location of a hot chicken franchise. Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken, is expected to open within the next month, according to WSFA. The restaurant will be located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, according to...
WSFA
Man killed in overnight house fire in Pine Level
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died following an overnight house fire in Pine Level, the Autauga County Coroner’s Office confirms. Officials said the fire happened on Upper Kingston Road, just north of Prattville High School. Coroner Buster Barber said another man and a woman lived in the home. He said they suffered minor injuries.
WSFA
3 wounded, including juvenile, in downtown Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a downtown shooting that left three people injured early Sunday morning. According to police, units responded to the 100 block of Madison Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting. There, authorities said two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WSFA
2nd arrest made in August Georgiana murder case
GEORGIANA, Ala. (WSFA) - Georgiana Police Chief Jeremy Peagler confirms a second arrest has been made in a deadly shooting from this summer. Nacardyen Kendavarius Ball, 19, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Darren Stallworth. Stallworth was killed in the parking lot of Ol’ Skool Bar and Lounge, located at 707 W State Highway 106, on Aug. 25.
