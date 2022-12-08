ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death Investigation at 35 Northampton Street, Roxbury

At about 8:08 PM, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End/Lower Roxbury), responded to a radio call to check on the wellbeing of a resident on the 12th floor. Upon arrival, officers knocked and announced their presence and purpose multiple times and did not receive...
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Shooting in Allston

BPD Community Alert: Detectives are actively seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect in wanted connection to an aggravated assault that occurred at about 2:26 AM on Sunday December 11, 2022, outside of 128 Brighton Avenue in Allston. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of injuries which are considered life threatening in nature at this time. Responding officers searched the area to no avail. Investigators believe that some sort of confrontation preceded the shooting and are urging anyone who may have captured video of the incident or has any information to contact BPD Detectives at 617-343-4470.
