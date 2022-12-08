BPD Community Alert: Detectives are actively seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect in wanted connection to an aggravated assault that occurred at about 2:26 AM on Sunday December 11, 2022, outside of 128 Brighton Avenue in Allston. Upon arrival, officers located one adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of injuries which are considered life threatening in nature at this time. Responding officers searched the area to no avail. Investigators believe that some sort of confrontation preceded the shooting and are urging anyone who may have captured video of the incident or has any information to contact BPD Detectives at 617-343-4470.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO