Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gun Located at Fort Worth Middle School: No Injuries, Shots Fired

A handgun was located at William Monning Middle School in Fort Worth on Monday, Police confirmed. Officers received a call shortly after 3 p.m. where units responded to a report of a person with a possible weapon on campus. The call came from a student who reported that the school was on lockdown due to someone having a gun, Fort Worth PD said.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed in Robbery at 12800 Jupiter Road

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this robbery suspect. On October 31, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road. The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect took a woman’s car at gunpoint. The suspect left the location and committed another robbery using the woman’s car.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed in Shooting at 8700 Old Homestead Drive

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this offense. On December 12, 2022, at 11:53 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Old Homestead Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a group of unknown suspects fired multiple shots...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DPD Still Searching for Murder Suspect

Dallas police are continuing to look for a third suspect still at large in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. Gregory Ellison, 19, allegedly participated in the murder, and the Dallas Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding him. Two people were arrested Thursday and charged with...
dallasexpress.com

Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder

A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Death

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run death last month in northeast Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News. Eddaria Lawrence was arrested on charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death. According to police, the accident...
DALLAS, TX

