southarkansassun.com
12-Year-Old Boy Apprehended and Suspect of Fatal a Hit and Run, Killing 82-Year-Old Dallas Woman
Charged is a 12-year-old boy who was taken by the police for the death of an 82-Year-Old Dallas woman, Kristine Kelly, she died in a hit-and-run involving the suspect, reported NBCDFW. Based on the detail released by the Dallas Police; saying the elderly woman in her gray sedan was struck...
Two women arrested after argument leads to deadly shooting outside Arlington restaurant, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two women have been arrested and charged with murder after a man was shot and killed outside of an Arlington restaurant Monday afternoon, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said. APD said 29-year-old Tamyiah Williams and 23-year-old Chanel Sherrod were taken into custody by members of the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gun Located at Fort Worth Middle School: No Injuries, Shots Fired
A handgun was located at William Monning Middle School in Fort Worth on Monday, Police confirmed. Officers received a call shortly after 3 p.m. where units responded to a report of a person with a possible weapon on campus. The call came from a student who reported that the school was on lockdown due to someone having a gun, Fort Worth PD said.
Man fatally struck by several vehicles while crossing I-20 in Duncanville, police say
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Duncanville Police provided an update on what led up an accident in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 Monday morning. According to them, a man tried to cross the interstate and was struck by several vehicles. Police say they were originally dispatched to the scene after...
Second person arrested in Fort Worth shooting death of Dallas man after 'minor crash'
FORT WORTH, Texas — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder in the August shooting death of Dallas resident Chin "Jin" Shin. According to Fort Worth police, Shin was shot and killed after a "minor accident" led to an argument. The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.
WFAA
Man shot and killed outside of Lisa's Chicken in Arlington, no arrests yet made
Upon arriving on the scene, police found a man in his 30s, lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Robbery at 12800 Jupiter Road
The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying this robbery suspect. On October 31, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in the 12800 block of Jupiter Road. The preliminary investigation determined that the suspect took a woman’s car at gunpoint. The suspect left the location and committed another robbery using the woman’s car.
fox4news.com
Lewisville hit-and-run victim released from hospital
A 74-year-old man is out of the hospital two months after two drivers hit him in Lewisville. One of those drivers stopped while the other kept going.
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries
The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches. From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Shooting at 8700 Old Homestead Drive
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this offense. On December 12, 2022, at 11:53 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Old Homestead Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a group of unknown suspects fired multiple shots...
Police search for last suspect connected to murder of 14-year-old
Dallas police are searching for 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, one of three suspects connected to the Sept. 25 murder of a 14-year-old boy. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.
dallasexpress.com
DPD Still Searching for Murder Suspect
Dallas police are continuing to look for a third suspect still at large in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. Gregory Ellison, 19, allegedly participated in the murder, and the Dallas Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding him. Two people were arrested Thursday and charged with...
dallasexpress.com
Former Dallas Police Officer Arrested for Murder
A former Dallas police officer was taken into custody for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute over a necklace, according to police. 43-year-old Cathryn Lafitte was charged with murder after she allegedly killed her neighbor, JaMarlon Clardy, 46, over a dispute regarding a necklace. Fort Worth police responded to...
fox4news.com
Grapevine police give update on possible tornado
Police captain Todd Dearing says a probable tornado touched down in the Sam's Club parking lot off of SH-114. Minor injuries were reported.
dallasexpress.com
Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Death
A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a hit-and-run death last month in northeast Dallas, according to The Dallas Morning News. Eddaria Lawrence was arrested on charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving a death. According to police, the accident...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer No Billed After Being Arrested, Accused of Family Violence
A Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer accused in November 2021 of family violence. The Fort Worth Police Department said Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea for an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
Two, including teen, charged with capital murder in shooting death of 21-year-old man, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two suspects, including a teen, have been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a man found dead inside a running vehicle in November, the Arlington Police Department announced Friday. Arlington Police said 20-year-old Bryce Oliver and a teen male, whose name will...
Two arrested by Dallas police in connection to murder of 14-year-old in September
Two suspects have been arrested and charged with the killing of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards, police say. Trevelon Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17, were arrested and charged with capital murder in the case. Police say a third suspect, 19-year-old Gregory Ellison, is still at large. The victim, Edwards, was shot...
fox4news.com
Sister of woman killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run hopes driver involved is caught
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are still looking for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run earlier this month. The sister of the woman killed is now sharing about the kind of person she was, and she's also asking anyone who knows anything to come forward. Police have...
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
