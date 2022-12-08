Read full article on original website
Morocco airline says 7 World Cup flights to Qatar canceled
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced it would...
Italy's Berlusconi promises prostitutes if Monza players win
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - (Editor's Note: Offensive language in third paragraph) Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi told players of his Monza soccer team he would bring prostitutes into their locker room if they managed to beat again a top Serie A rival, a video published on social media showed on Wednesday.
