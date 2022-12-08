Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
electrek.co
Hyundai shares IONIQ 6 pricing and specs that do not include 53 kWh battery in UK
Hyundai Motor UK has shared pricing and performance specs for both Premium and Ultimate trims of the upcoming IONIQ 6 streamliner. All versions of the IONIQ 6 currently coming to the UK feature the larger 77.4 kWh battery, providing the most range. However, as you’ll see below, the starting pricing of the IONIQ 6 is higher to start, compared to what a 53 kWh version may cost in the US.
electrek.co
Ford’s November sales paints revealing picture of US auto industry as EV adoption climbs
Ford released its US auto sales for November today, and although electric vehicle sales were up over 100% YOY for the fifth straight month, gas-powered car sales continued to slide. The sales report highlights the direction in which the US auto industry is headed – forward. Ford’s electric vehicle...
electrek.co
Lyft rolls out a suite of incentives to encourage electric vehicle adoption among drivers
Ride-share giant Lyft announced new incentives to encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles with additional earnings opportunities and discounts on charging. Transitioning to electric vehicles in the ride-share industry is crucial. According to studies, ride-hailing trips can result in significantly higher pollution rates at times. For example, a Carnegie Mellon study found that on a per-trip basis, greenhouse gas emissions from ride-hailing can be about 20% higher than if you took your own car.
electrek.co
Mercedes-Benz to double EV motor output at German plant to 1M units
German automaker Mercedes-Benz announced another big step in becoming an all-electric luxury brand by the end of the decade. The company recently shared that its Untertürkheim plant, where combustion engines have primarily been assembled, will be scaled up to deliver more EV motors for future Mercedes EQ vehicles. It is now targeting 1 million a year beginning in 2024.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
electrek.co
Honda just secured enough battery capacity to put 1 million EVs on the road
Honda is teaming up with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL as its best known, to supply batteries for over 1 million electric vehicles. CATL supplying 123 GWh of batteries to power Honda EVs. The Japanese automaker and CATL jointly announced Thursday that Honda would purchase 123 GWh of...
Toyota is getting ready to test its hydrogen combustion engine on the streets
Zero carbon emissions will undoubtedly be a requirement in the years to come. Toyota's strategy for achieving its carbon neutrality is to develop and provide a variety of technologies to reach net zero emissions by 2035. The company believes it is too early to concentrate on a single zero-emission solution; therefore, it is developing battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, and hydrogen combustion technology.
Honda Pulls Back the Curtain on Its Electric Cars, Battery and eVOTL Plans
The sensible Japanese brand had a disruptive streak in its DNA from Day One.
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
What Will eVTOLs Look Like With Major Carmakers like Porsche and Toyota as Partners?
The automotive and aviation industries are coming together faster than at any time since the 1920s, when auto magnate like Henry Ford built an airport and started running passenger and freight services by air. Ford even created a single-seat Flivver aircraft—dubbed the “model T of the Air”—but both Ford’s aircraft and air services had faded by the early 1930s. The collaboration between carmakers and the budding eVTOL market today is significantly different; several auto giants are either spinning off their own eVTOL divisions while others are investing significant money into promising startups. Here are the major partnerships. Another dozen auto badges have...
electrek.co
Volkswagen’s next-gen MEB+ platform offers faster charging, 125 miles of added range
Volkswagen Group has shared a progress update outlining the development of its upcoming MEB+ EV platform. What was originally thought to be an upgrade to its current EV platform will actually arrive as the German automaker’s next-generation EV backbone. Volkswagen reaffirmed previous range improvements but also shared new details on upcoming models we can expect to see use this technology in the future. Here’s the latest.
electrek.co
Tesla ordered to upgrade self-driving computer for free due to ‘false advertising’
A judge has ordered Tesla to upgrade a customer’s self-driving computer for free so that they can subscribe to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving program without an additional cost. It’s a victory for customers frustrated with Tesla selling a self-driving package to customers before the company has actually delivered a fully functioning feature.
Top Speed
10 Cars That Shaped The Future Of The Automotive Industry
We rely on automobiles in a way the first creators never imagined would happen. The simple machines of the early 1900s are far from the vehicles on the road today. Yet, the cars we are racing around in currently would not exist without these first automobiles. They may seem a fair distance from where we are and what we’re driving today, but are they? Regardless, these vehicles influenced the carmakers of today in significant ways. These are all the pre-World War II cars that changed the industry and paved the way for the vehicles we love to drive today.
This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid
The 2023 Toyota Sequoia is all-new. Is it a hybrid SUV? The post This 2023 Toyota SUV Is Only Offered as a Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Ford looks to market American heritage to consumers in Europe with larger EVs
Nine months after outlining extensive plans to bring more EV models to Europe, Ford Motor Company shared its intentions to use the transition to rebrand itself under a new slogan – “adventurous spirit,” which represents American values like freedom, the outdoors, and of course larger vehicles. Whether consumers in Europe will embrace American heritage remains to be seen, but Ford’s EV technology could certainly help.
electrek.co
Toyota seeks suppliers to support new strategy to better compete with EV leaders
After seeing the success and demand automakers like Tesla and BYD are having with electric vehicles, Toyota is reportedly looking to grab its share. Toyota is set to make significant adjustments to its EV strategy in its upcoming meeting with suppliers next year. Anyone following the auto industry’s transition to...
msn.com
Polestar Offers a Horsepower Upgrade—Over the Air
Polestar is launching its first over-the-air update with a focus on performance at the one-time cost of $1195. The upgrade will add 68 hp and 15 lb-ft of torque to the Polestar 2 Dual Motor, matching its power figures with the Performance Pack model. Setting a precedent for future OTA...
teslarati.com
Volkswagen considers backing out of $2 billion EV production facility
An internal letter to employees at Volkswagen has now stated the company’s intention to reconsider building its new Trinity EV production facility. Under the previous leadership of Herbert Diess, Volkswagen planned to vastly expand EV production with a new enormous facility named the Trinity Plant. The facility would be a $2 billion investment in furthering Volkswagen’s EV future, but now with Mr. Diess ousted from the helm of the German automaker, the planned factory is being reconsidered.
electrek.co
Ford adds third shift to ramp production of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup
Ford Motor has added a third shift at its Detroit assembly plant, where the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck is produced as it looks to raise output. Ford boosts production of electric F-150 Lightning. Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning last year as the automaker ventured into a new era of...
