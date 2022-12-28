College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model

The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season.

What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups.

Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings and computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Devised by ESPN analysts, its rankings and scores predictions are based on 20,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota (-10) vs. Syracuse pick. The index favors the Gophers with a 62.0 percent chance to defeat the Orange. College Football HQ pick: Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl: Florida State (-9.5) vs. Oklahoma pick. The computers forecast the Seminoles and their strong run game will defeat the Sooners with a 64.7 percent chance. College Football HQ pick: Florida State

Alamo Bowl: Texas (-3) vs. Washington pick. The index has been very high on the Longhorns all season, and favors them with a 75.5 percent chance to defeat the Huskies, despite their superb offensive output this season. College Football HQ pick: Washington

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Maryland (-1.5) vs. NC State pick. FPI favors Maryland to win the game with 53.4 percent likelihood over the Wolfpack, which just lost quarterback Devin Leary to the transfer portal. College Football HQ pick: NC State

Sun Bowl: UCLA (-4) vs. Pittsburgh pick. Pitt ended the season on a four-game win streak, but the Bruins pose a greater offensive threat, with a 54.6 percent chance to win the game. College Football HQ pick: UCLA

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame (-2.5) vs. South Carolina pick. Drew Pyne and Michael Mayer are out of the picture, but the Fighting Irish have the comfortable 67.0 percent chance to win over the SEC challenger. College Football HQ pick: Notre Dame

Arizona Bowl: Ohio (-1) vs. Wyoming pick. The MAC runner-up Bobcats come in with the 54.3 percent chance of victory over the 7-5 Cowboys. College Football HQ pick: Ohio

Bowl Game picks for Dec. 31

Music City Bowl: Iowa (-2) vs. Kentucky pick. Will Levis is heading to the NFL Draft and running back Chris Rodriguez is sitting out, but the Wildcats still have the 50.5 percent edge over the Hawkeyes and their famously anemic offense. This game's total opened at 33 points and has been heading down ever since. College Football HQ pick: Kentucky

Bowl Game picks for Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl: Mississippi State (-1) vs. Illinois pick. The index departs from the books by favoring the SEC side in this matchup with 54.4 percent likelihood against a stout Illinois scoring defense and rushing attack. College Football HQ pick: Mississippi State

Citrus Bowl: LSU (-14.5) vs. Purdue pick. Two conference championship game runners-up in this one, with the SEC contender getting a strong 68.7 percent chance to win from the computers, compared to Purdue at 31.3 percent. College Football HQ pick: LSU

