Ohio State target DL Matayo Uiagalelei participating in new NIL platform Prospex

Matayo Uiagalelei (Chad Simmons/On3)

COLUMBUS — The NIL space is constantly evolving, and Prospex, a new company that launched Thursday, is part of that evolution.

A brainchild of former collegiate athletes, Prospex has created an NIL platform for fan engagement through the purchase, trading and collection of custom trading cards.

“Prospex has the potential to totally transform the way NIL works for college athletes — allowing everyday fans to show direct support to the athletes considering their school,” Prospex co-founder Patricia Eiting said. “Most importantly, it offers athletes an open, transparent way to assess and capture their true NIL value at the schools they are considering.”

Class of 2023 five-star defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei, an Ohio State target and the younger brother of quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, is currently one of the headlining participants.

Participating athletes can list as many as 10 schools they are considering, each of which will be included on their respective marketplace pages. Fans can buy a school-specific card, adorned with the university’s colors, and, when a player enrolls at that school, fans will get either a physical or web3 version of the card.

For instance, if you look at Uiagalelei’s Prospex page, you can toggle between USC, Ohio State and Oregon. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives USC the highest chance (38.4%) of landing the St. John Bosco (Bellflower, California) star, but Ohio State is a close second (33.0%) at the moment.

Of the sales revenues in the custom card transaction, 85% goes to the players. If fans purchase a school-specific card, and that prospect doesn’t choose that school, fans can get 90% of their money back by just turning in the card.

It’s a way for fans to be more involved in the recruiting process while supporting their favorite prospects’ NIL efforts.

The Class of 2023 participants — including five-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey, four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson, four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant and four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, as well as Uiagalelei — are part of the test run, but Prospex plans on expanding its athlete pool in the 2024 cycle.