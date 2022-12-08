ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

North Carolina cornerback Ladaeson Hollins announces plans to withdraw from NCAA transfer portal

By Nikki Chavanelle
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVhRh_0jbv84SQ00
(Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just four days after announcing his intention to transfer from North Carolina for his final year of eligibility, Ladaeson Hollins tweeted that he will withdraw from the transfer portal and return to Chapel Hill. The fifth-year cornerback has another year of eligibility thanks to the COVID relief for the 2020 season.

“After deep conversations with my family members and the coaches and staff, I have decided to withdraw my name from the NCAA Transfer Portal and spend my grad year here in Chapel Hill,” Hollins tweeted. “Thank you to the coaches who have reached out in attempt to help me find a new home. GO HEELS.”

After starting in five games as a redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore, Hollins missed the 2021 season season due to injury. He was able to play in the first two games in 2021 before the season-ending injury. He tallied four tackles versus Virginia Tech. In 2022, he posted three tackles – one in each game versus Wake Forest, Pitt and Miami.

Hollins was a three-star prospect coming out of Jefferson (Tampa) High School in Florida, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal starts with the school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship is no longer valid. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school does not have to cover their scholarship.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask for a “do not contact” tag on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want contact from schools unless they initiate the communication.

Track transfer portal activity

While the NCAA transfer portal database is private, the On3 Network has streamlined the reporting process tracking player movement.

If you find yourself asking, ‘How can I track transfer portal activity?’ our well-established network of reporters and contacts across college athletics keeps you up to speed in several ways, from articles written about players as they enter and exit the transfer portal or find their new destination, to our social media channels, to our Transfer Portal Wire.

The transfer portal wire provides a real-time feed of player activity, including basic player profile information, transfer portal ranking and original On3 Consensus recruiting ranking, as well as NIL valuation (name, image and likeness).

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and senior national college football reporter Matt Zenitz’s Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllTarHeels

UNC offers brother of current Tar Heel Marcus Allen

With the transfer portal impacting North Carolina, particularly on the defensive end, the Tar Heels have begun hosting official visitors and extending offers to targets on their recruiting board. One highly-coveted transfer is Georgia Tech defensive back Derrik Allen, who appears to be a priority for North Carolina and has...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC CB transfer Tony Grimes entertaining interest from several Power Five programs in portal

North Carolina cornerback transfer Tony Grimes, a former five-star recruit, was one of the most talented players to enter the NCAA transfer portal last week. Since then, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn reports that several Power Five programs have reached out to Grimes and his family with interest. The former UNC cornerback does not appear to be nearing a decision, Dohn said on the "College Football Recruiting Show" with 247Sports' Emily Proud and Blair Angulo.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Greg: Mike Leach's Far-Reaching Impact on UNC Football

The college football world lost an icon on Monday night. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, who revolutionized the game with his Air Raid spread, died after complications related to a heart attack. Leach, who was born in California and died in Mississippi, spent most of his life between those...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Devin Carter enters transfer portal

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State wide receiver Devin Carter is the lone player who has opted out of the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the Wolfpack, and on Tuesday, he entered the transfer portal. During a press conference on Monday afternoon, NC State head coach Dave Doeren was asked about the...
RALEIGH, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: Is Jalen Washington the solution to the Heels’ depth problem?

There’s no way to dilute the situation: the Tar Heels have a huge depth problem. Sure, we’ve seen quality minutes from Puff Johnson and Seth Trimble, but they’ve been quality minutes in virtually every way except scoring. They are capable shooters, to be clear, but the numbers don’t lie: the Heels are 348th in the country in bench points, and that isn’t a recipe for success if they want to make noise in the NCAA Tournament.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

NCCU celebrates graduates in fall commencement ceremony

Graduates and their families and friends celebrated their big achievement. For some, the road to the graduation stage was more challenging. There is a graduate who grew up experiencing homelessness. Another waited decades to make it here. Graduates and their families and friends celebrated their big achievement. For some, the...
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy