Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
CNBC
U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips challenged over ‘secretive’ tax practices
Oxfam on Monday filed shareholder resolutions against U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. The international relief charity said the companies' tax practices undermine the public's interest in a fair tax system — especially in Global South countries "with the greatest tax revenue needs." "If oil and gas...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
rigzone.com
Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices
The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.
Business Insider
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
Oil futures slumped Tuesday to levels not seen before Russia invaded Ukraine. Traders are worried about oil demand in the face of economic uncertainties. They reduced their net long positions in Brent oil by about one-third in the week to last Tuesday. Just days after an EU price cap of...
Occidental Petroleum CEO pushes back against California plans to fine Big Oil firms: 'They don't understand the industry'
Occidental Petroleum's CEO hit back at California politicians over plans to fine Big Oil firms. "I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry," Vicki Hollub said. California lawmakers unveiled plans to charge oil firms for their huge profits on high gas prices. The CEO of Occidental...
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney accused Big Oil of "greenwashing" practices to hide massive long-term investments in fossil fuels and obscure a failure to meaningfully cut emissions.
Energy hungry Europe can't look to U.S. shale to fill any OPEC gap
NEW YORK/DENVER/HOUSTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil drillers turned from scrappy wildcatters into multi-millionaires over the past two decades, propelling the United States to become the world's largest producer, but now they are running out of runway.
CNBC
Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries
Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says
Brent crude could climb as high as $110 per barrel in 2023, according to Bank of America. Analysts wrote in a note on Thursday that a price cap on Russian oil remains an upside risk. The note outlines other key risks, including OPEC members like Iraq and Libya. Brent crude...
Oil prices rise as OPEC maintains production-cut targets and China's thawing Covid-zero stance sparks hope of demand recovery
OPEC said on Sunday it would stick to the oil production target the group set in October — to slash output by 2 million barrels per day.
OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?
Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...
US oil plunges below $75 for first time since just before Christmas
Oil prices have tumbled to their lowest level of the year as worries about the health of the economy overshadow concerns about new restrictions imposed on Russian energy.
kitco.com
Higher oil prices are coming in 2023, European energy crisis is not over - Josh Young
(Kitco News) - The WTI crude oil price has fallen 40 percent from their peak of $123 per barrel in March, but don't expect them to keep falling, said Josh Young, CIO of Bison Investments. Young, who spoke to David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News, claimed that oil prices will keep rising in 2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jamie Dimon Says Ukraine War Shows We Still Need Cheap, Secure Energy From Oil and Gas
"If the lesson was learned from Ukraine, we need cheap, reliable, safe, secure energy, of which 80% comes from oil and gas. And that number's going to be very high for 10 or 20 years," Dimon said. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year sent commodity prices soaring, including oil...
ExxonMobil expands share buyback to as much as $50B
ExxonMobil announces in corporate plan that will increase its share repurchase program to $50 billion while growing initiatives in lower-emission investments
rigzone.com
Big Oil to Meet With UK Chancellor Over Windfall Tax
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will meet with top North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday. — UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will meet with top North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday to discuss an expansion of a windfall tax on the industry.
Comments / 0