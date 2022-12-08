ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
rigzone.com

Canadian Oil Giant Plans to Pump Record Crude Next Year

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Canada’s largest oil and gas producer, is aiming to raise production as high as 1 million barrels a day in 2023 for the first time as the company ramps up drilling amid historically high prices. Combined with natural gas, production is forecast to increase by...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends

The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CNBC

Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries

Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
rigzone.com

Big Oil to Meet With UK Chancellor Over Windfall Tax

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will meet with top North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday. — UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will meet with top North Sea oil and gas producers on Friday to discuss an expansion of a windfall tax on the industry.

