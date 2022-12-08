The cost of everything is going up, from marketing to production; thus, how can you tell whether it is the appropriate moment to invest more money in market research?. Some businesses are reluctant to spend more money on market research for their company because of the high costs associated with other aspects of their operations. However, the value that may be gained by conducting market research is directly proportional to the additional costs involved. The cost of investing in a new path that turns out to be misdirected or in a project that is badly performed can be very high. When it comes to asking important research questions, a small investment can pay off many times over.

5 HOURS AGO