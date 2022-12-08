Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
67% of Companies Admit They Have Lost Deals Because of Low Confidence in Their Security Strategy, According to Research from LogRhythm
Global Research Finds External Stakeholders are Increasingly Expecting Vendors to Meet Specific Security Requirements to Win and Retain Business. LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to defend against the ever-evolving threat landscape, announced the release of its report, “The State of the Security Team 2022: Can Security Teams Meet Internal and External Stakeholders’ Requirements?” based on research conducted by Dimensional Research. One of the most compelling findings was security’s impact on a company’s bottom-line revenue as the majority of respondents (67%) indicated their company had lost a business deal due to the customer’s lack of confidence in their security strategy.
electrek.co
The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
Billionaire investor Howard Marks expects years of stubborn inflation and interest rates up to 4% - but sees ways to profit from the new paradigm
Rising wages and deglobalization will keep fueling inflation, and the Fed will leave itself room to cut rates in the future, Marks said.
CoinDesk
3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy
Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
Tech Is Wrong to Cut Out Cloud Costs. Here's Why
Cloud stocks are underperforming, but that trend will change in the long run.
TechRadar
Business email attacks are going increasingly mobile
Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks - in which threat actors assume the identities of business executives over email and try to trick employees into sending a wire transfer or something similar - are going mobile, security experts have warned. A report (opens in new tab) from Trustwave found the number...
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
techaiapp.com
Report: Commercial Real Estate Virtual Tours To Be The Norm In The Near Future
The COVID-19 pandemic turned almost all business activities from in-person to remote. Using video conferences, as well as new technologies, such as AR and VR, businesses continued to operate. One of the things that proved extremely effective were the real estate virtual tours, enhanced by AR/VR features. In fact, they were so effective that virtual tours are set to be the norm in the commercial real estate sector in the future.
Sodexo’s InReach Chooses Cantaloupe’s Complete Business and Payments Platform to Power 20,000+ Self-Service Locations
MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service economy, is excited to announce that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform. As part of the agreement, InReach will upgrade all 18 of its branches — including 18,800 vending machines and 1,200 micro markets — onto Cantaloupe’s Seed platform, bringing cashless payments and operational visibility to its business units. Sodexo is one of the nation’s leaders in quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, and InReach provides a wealth of convenience solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers through dynamic spaces and delicious food and drink options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005382/en/ Cantaloupe has announced that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform , which will help Sodexo InReach accelerate growth in key markets across all U.S. branches. (Photo: Business Wire)
businesspartnermagazine.com
Why You Should Invest In Market Research
The cost of everything is going up, from marketing to production; thus, how can you tell whether it is the appropriate moment to invest more money in market research?. Some businesses are reluctant to spend more money on market research for their company because of the high costs associated with other aspects of their operations. However, the value that may be gained by conducting market research is directly proportional to the additional costs involved. The cost of investing in a new path that turns out to be misdirected or in a project that is badly performed can be very high. When it comes to asking important research questions, a small investment can pay off many times over.
consumergoods.com
P&G Doubles Down on Digital Capacity and Shelf Orchestration With Supply Chain 3.0
Procter & Gamble has its sights set on a supply chain-focused digital transformation. During a session at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference, P&G chief financial officer Andre Schulten dove into the company's supply chain strategy, focusing on Supply Chain 3.0 (an intermingling of emerging technologies and advanced algorithms).
ffnews.com
Klarpay AG builds a Cloud-Based Infrastructure to automate its services
Swiss fintech Klarpay AG chose to build its cloud-based infrastructure using Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company focused on high-value tasks, including improving its banking product by developing new features such as scalable and API-enabled transactional capabilities instead of using its resources to maintain a data center. Christos Alatzidis, Klarpay...
TechSpot
Cloud customers spend too much for resources they never use
Why it matters: Cloud is always sold as a solution to spare money over on-premise hardware and traditional software applications. A recent report says otherwise, showing how cloud platforms can waste money if customers don't know how to manage resources efficiently, which they usually don't. According to a report by...
thefastmode.com
Network Intelligence using Edge Computing Featured
Increase in deployments of network devices, new protocols and technologies due to spike in network demands for higher bandwidths, speeds and reliability has created complex work-flows for internet service providers (ISPs) and communication service providers (CSPs). Managing manual tasks for designing, ordering, fulfilling and assuring end-user services of these networks have become herculean task for them. To be able to manage their networks seamlessly amid rising complexities of problems, achieving Zero Touch Operation through Network and Service Automation is the only way forward.
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
businesspartnermagazine.com
Should I Trademark The Name Of My Business?
Should I trademark my company name? This is one of the most often-asked questions. A company’s trademark is a significant asset. Therefore, if feasible, companies should trademark their names. Your firm name must be trademarked with the UK IP Office (the UK IPO). However, global businesses may benefit from...
businesspartnermagazine.com
5 Mistakes to Avoid When Designing a Mobile App for your Business
If you are seriously thinking about joining the many business owners who have added a mobile app to their repertoire, there are a few potential pitfalls that you should be careful of. The most important aspect is choosing the right mobile app developer to design and build the platform and to assist you, here are a few mistakes to avoid when designing a mobile app for your business.
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
