ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Ranking Notre Dame football transfer portal quarterback targets

By Tyler Horka
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWKDT_0jbv7QwE00
Texas quarterback Hudson Card. (Photo courtesy of Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Notre Dame is looking to take a quarterback from the transfer portal. Here is a ranking of the Irish's best options.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI
CBS Detroit

Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Boy, 13, taken into custody after Elkhart boy, 25, was shot

The Elkhart Police Department has taken a juvenile into custody in connection with an investigation into the shooting of another juvenile. It was just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, when 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 1800 block of Canton Street. Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka family traumatized after attempted home invasion

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- Talk about a rude awakening; bright and early Thursday morning a Mishawaka family woke up to a stranger covered in blood barricading himself in their home!. Mishawaka Police responded to the incident; they say the man was not able to enter the home, but the family left traumatized by the experience says otherwise.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Fugitive Friday for December 9, 2022

This week’s Fugitive Friday features Timothy Anderson, Sharon Jamison, Marshawn Lovelady, and Jadin Vance. Timothy Anderson is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of arson. Sharon Jamison is wanted for armed robbery. Marshawn Lovelady is wanted for failure to appear for the original conviction...
MICHIANA, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy