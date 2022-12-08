ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kfgo.com

I-94 closed from Dickinson to Fargo

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 eastbound and westbound lanes from Dickinson to Fargo until further notice. This closure is due to blowing and accumulating snow, poor visibility, and icy conditions. A No Travel Advisory remains in place...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Man who crashed into bridge was wanted for luring in Cass County

FARGO (KFGO) – Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the Fargo walkover bridge last week was wanted for a felony crime of luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Moorhead Police arrest burglar Sunday night at southside home

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police arrested a man Sunday around 10 p.m. after he broke into a home in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Police say the homeowner confronted the burglar, retrieved a gun he had, and called police to report the break-in. Police told the man to leave the house. Officers arrived and arrested 25-year-old Hartavious Akers for burglary.
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

Jury finds man guilty in kidnapping, witness tampering case

FARGO (KFGO) – A jury has convicted a Fargo man of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering in U.S. District Court. 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in October 2021 as she was driving in Fargo. Prosecutors say he forced her to drive him to a Gate City...
FARGO, ND

