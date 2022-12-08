Read full article on original website
Eden Prairie boys basketball coach suspended after reading racial slur in team meeting
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KFGO/WCCO) – Eden Prairie head boys varsity basketball coach David Flom could soon learn if he will keep his job after the school suspended him last week for using racist language during a team meeting. According to an email about the incident, Flom read a social...
I-94 closed from Dickinson to Fargo
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 eastbound and westbound lanes from Dickinson to Fargo until further notice. This closure is due to blowing and accumulating snow, poor visibility, and icy conditions. A No Travel Advisory remains in place...
Underpass project, lack of city assistance lead Moorhead businesses to relocate to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – More than a dozen Moorhead businesses are being displaced by MnDOT’s 11th Street Underpass project, which is scheduled to break ground next year. The new underpass will run under two busy railroad tracks with the goal of improving safety and mobility in Moorhead. Mayor...
Valley City woman arrested for stealing vehicle, found with keys to others
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City woman is in jail in Jamestown after police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. Police located the stolen vehicle north of the initial location. The vehicle was stopped in the alley. Officers arrested the woman. 36-year-old Heidi Hendricks had 2...
Man who crashed into bridge was wanted for luring in Cass County
FARGO (KFGO) – Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Younggren says the man who suffered serious injuries after crashing into the Fargo walkover bridge last week was wanted for a felony crime of luring a minor. The crash happened just hours after a warrant was signed for the...
Fargo Mayor Mahoney declares emergency due to snowfall and deteriorating road conditions for Wednesday, Dec. 14
FARGO (KFGO) – Due to winter weather conditions, rapidly deteriorating road conditions, and forecasted heavy snowfalls, Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney has declared an emergency to order the closure of all non-emergency City offices for Wednesday, December 14. Snow plowing services will continue and public safety agencies will be...
Moorhead Police arrest burglar Sunday night at southside home
MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Moorhead police arrested a man Sunday around 10 p.m. after he broke into a home in the 1500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Police say the homeowner confronted the burglar, retrieved a gun he had, and called police to report the break-in. Police told the man to leave the house. Officers arrived and arrested 25-year-old Hartavious Akers for burglary.
Jury finds man guilty in kidnapping, witness tampering case
FARGO (KFGO) – A jury has convicted a Fargo man of kidnapping and attempted witness tampering in U.S. District Court. 31-year-old Sharmake Abdullahi kidnapped a woman at gunpoint in October 2021 as she was driving in Fargo. Prosecutors say he forced her to drive him to a Gate City...
Wahpeton police arrest suspect in stolen vehicle pursuit and other burglaries and thefts
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was arrested by Wahpeton Police Sunday night following a high-speed chase. Officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle being followed by friends of the owner. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Dakota Avenue and attempted a felony...
Fargo Police use stolen laptop to help track down driver of stolen vehicle
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police say a laptop left inside a stolen vehicle helped officers track down the thief. Sunday night, officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle that had been left unattended with the engine running. The owner said the laptop was still transmitting its location...
