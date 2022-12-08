Read full article on original website
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
What does the same-sex marriage bill actually do? What to know after Senate passed it
The legislation’s passage marks a significant step in the decadeslong fight for marriage equality.
Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage. The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy […]
Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn vote to block same-sex marriage bill
The Defense of Marriage Act was advanced in the Senate on Wednesday in a 62-37 vote.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan
Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances
Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rubio, Scott explain votes against bill protecting same-sex marriage
WILTON MANORS, Fla. – Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, explained their decision to side with the majority of their GOP colleagues in voting against the Respect for Marriage Act, which ultimately passed the Senate with support from Democrats and some Republicans. The bill is designed...
Full List of Republicans Who Voted in Support of Same-Sex Marriage
The Respect for Marriage Act passed a final vote in the House with bipartisan support. It will now be sent to President Bien to be signed into law.
Conservative Supreme Court justices signal support for artist who refused to serve same-sex couple
The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices signaled support on Monday for a web designer in Colorado who refused to provide services to a same-sex couple.
VA senators react to Senate passage of Respect for Marriage Act
(WSET) — U.S. Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner react to the Senate's passage of the Respect for Marriage Act. The Senate passed this act on Tuesday. According to the Associated Press, The Respect for Marriage Act will require the federal government and all state governments to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages as legal.
Chasten Buttigieg shared what marriage equality looks like after the Senate voted to protect it
The Respect for Marriage act would codify same-sex and interracial marriage into law.
How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage
Passing legislation to protect same-sex marriages in the Senate was a monthslong effort, building on a decadeslong push
Senate approves same-sex marriage bill after rejecting Lankford amendment
The U.S. Senate approved bipartisan legislation on Tuesday to protect same-sex marriage in federal law amid concerns that the Supreme Court could overturn its 2015 decision that recognized such unions as a constitutional right. The vote was 61-36, with 12 Republicans joining 49 Democrats. Oklahoma Sens. Jim Inhofe and James...
Senate passes landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage nationwide. It's expected to pass the House and be signed into law by Biden
The bill is headed to the House, which is expected to pass it, and then to President Joe Biden's desk.
Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
House Passes Respect For Marriage Act, Sends Historic Bill To Biden
The legislation, which passed 258 to 169, codifies protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.
Same-sex marriage bill pits Biden against Catholic bishops — again
President Biden is butting heads with Catholic bishops again, this time over same-sex marriage protections expected to reach his desk this week. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) opposes the Respect for Marriage Act, arguing it doesn’t include enough leeway for religious organizations. “I disagree,” Biden, only the second Catholic president in U.S. history,…
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
