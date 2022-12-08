St. Paul and Mairs & Power have been intertwined since the investment firm was founded in 1931 by George Mairs Jr. Known for its long-term investing strategy, the firm has been located in downtown St. Paul in the First National Bank Building since the early 1940s, according to Rob Mairs, a company executive and third-generation family member to work in the business.

