Mairs & Power Exits Office It’s Leased Since 1940s
St. Paul and Mairs & Power have been intertwined since the investment firm was founded in 1931 by George Mairs Jr. Known for its long-term investing strategy, the firm has been located in downtown St. Paul in the First National Bank Building since the early 1940s, according to Rob Mairs, a company executive and third-generation family member to work in the business.
St. Paul Pilates Studio to Close After Four Decades
Soon after Jane Fonda’s Workout Book first came out in 1981, Gayle Winegar, a young Macalester College student, spent her senior year on a sailboat traveling from California to the Panama Canal. Staying active on a boat was no easy task, so Winegar would bring her predominantly-male crewmates to...
