ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

Cardi B Got Candid About Her Latest Plastic Surgery And Removing 95% Of Her Butt Injections

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQtsm_0jbv4uG700

Cardi B is opening up about her recent plastic surgery experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ifAM_0jbv4uG700
Rich Fury / Getty Images

In an Instagram live, the "Be Careful" crooner revealed she had surgery in August, undergoing a procedure to remove her butt implants. "I removed 95% of my biopolymers...if you know what biopolymers is, it’s ass shots," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nRYw_0jbv4uG700

Cardi previously admitted that she felt pressured into getting butt implants while working as a stripper. She said she had it done illegally in a basement for $800 by a woman who was later accused of killing someone else she'd administered the injections to. The procedure is dangerous because the filler can spread throughout the body, causing serious side effects.

Arturo Holmes / Getty Images for Whipshots

Cardi explained that it was a "crazy process" to remove them and cautioned her followers against ever getting the procedure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFqaO_0jbv4uG700
Pierre Suu / GC Images

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young — if you 19, 20, 21 — and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like, ‘Oh my god, I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass and everything, and you resort to ass shots, bitch, don't fucking do it," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07LI62_0jbv4uG700
Victor Virgile / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

"Like, I am super, super, super against motherfucking ass shots. I am super against biopolymers. I'm just against it," she continued, noting that her body became curvier anyway after she gave birth to two children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZnfTt_0jbv4uG700

Cardi, of course, has a 4-year-old daughter named Kulture and a son named Wave, born last year.

David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

But that's not to say she's absolutely against plastic surgery. In fact, Cardi admitted on the live that she's also had a nose job. “I got my nose done — I don’t give a fuck, bitch," she said. "I got my nose done because I had a big-ass nose. I had my daddy’s nose. That shit had to fucking go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSzH8_0jbv4uG700
Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Cardi says that overall, she believes if someone is unhappy with something about themselves, they should "fix it." She just recommends doing things in a safe way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRhr8_0jbv4uG700
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

"Whatever you do, don't get ass shots," she said. "Don't get ass shots, girl. I'm really against them. I'll all the way support you if you wanna do alterations to your body. I'm all the way with it, but DO NOT get ass shots. I will never fucking recommend them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Q6cW_0jbv4uG700
Steve Granitz / WireImage

You can watch Cardi's live here:

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Parade

Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo With Husband Dalton Gomez

The 29-year-old singer is the queen of Instagram photo dumps, and this time around, her post featured a rare snap with her 27-year-old husband Dalton Gomez. The first image in the carousel of photos included a selfie with, Gomez, as the two looked infatuated with each other. The singer's dimples shined through as she closed her eyes and smiled towards the camera. Gomez looked smitten as ever next to his wife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black America Web

Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video

*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
buzzfeednews.com

Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Elle

Ariana Grande Posts First Photo of Her and Dalton Gomez Posing Together in 5 Months

How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon. Ariana Grande has been diligently and quietly working on the film adaptation of Wicked for months, but the singer popped back on Instagram today to give fans a very rare look at her marriage. Grande shared a captionless post featuring multiple photos of her husband Dalton Gomez, including one of them together. In the new photo, Grande appears with her blonde hair for her role as Glinda.
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Poses In A White Corset Top And Low-Rise Leather Skirt For Her New Album—Fans Are In Shambles!

2022 has truly been the year of Jennifer Lopez. Between her J.Lo Beauty line, many fashion campaigns, shocking marriage to Ben Affleck, and starring in films—J.Lo has been busy to say the least. But fans have been wondering when the multi-hyphenate star would be releasing new music. And the answer? Soon! Lopez just announced new music while wearing a cropped corset and low-rise leather skirt and fans are freaking out!
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy