Cardi B Got Candid About Her Latest Plastic Surgery And Removing 95% Of Her Butt Injections

Knifed Up: Draya Michele Opens Up About Reverse Tummy Tuck To ‘Remove Loose Skin’ From Her Mint Swim Stomach
Bangin’ baaaawdied Draya Michele is opening up about undergoing a surgical procedure to upgrade her already sinewy stomach. As previously reported the Mint Swim CEO has stood firm against rumors of plastic surgery since folks began to speculate she went under the knife in 2019. For the record. I’ve never had lipo suction, s curve, […]
Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute
This residency is already amazing.
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Photo With Husband Dalton Gomez
The 29-year-old singer is the queen of Instagram photo dumps, and this time around, her post featured a rare snap with her 27-year-old husband Dalton Gomez. The first image in the carousel of photos included a selfie with, Gomez, as the two looked infatuated with each other. The singer's dimples shined through as she closed her eyes and smiled towards the camera. Gomez looked smitten as ever next to his wife.
Carrie Underwood Glitters in Gold With Unexpected Pantsuit at the 2022 People's Choice Awards
Watch: Carrie Underwood WINS Country Artist of 2022 at PCAs. This red carpet look has us feeling blown away. Already a queen of country music, Carrie Underwood certainly looked the part on the 2022 People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6. Taking home her 10th PCAs win for The Country Artist of 2022, the singer dazzled in a black and gold suit by Any Old Iron.
Black America Web
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Singing ‘Girl On Fire’ | Video
*Alicia Keys has reacted to Kaavia James Wade, the 4-year-old daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade, singing her hit song “Girl On Fire” in a clip posted online. Union shared a video on Instagram of Kavvia singing the Grammy winner’s 2012 girl empowerment track. “That is everything,” Keys told E! News about the clip. “That’s the biggest, most beautiful gift.”
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lawrence Has Broken Her Silence After Being Absolutely Destroyed Online For Saying She Was The First Woman To Lead An Action Movie In 2012’s “The Hunger Games”
Jennifer Lawrence has spoken out to clarify her comments about women-led action movies. On Wednesday, Variety published a sitdown conversation between Jennifer and Viola Davis for its Actors on Actors series. During the 45-minute conversation, the two Academy Awards winners reflected on their careers, at one point delving into Jennifer’s...
Social Media Reacts To Halle Berry’s New Buzzed Haircut: ‘She’s Just Showing Off Now’
Halle Berry's new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs. The 'Bruised' actress debuted her new look on Instagram on Nov. 19.
Women's Health
At 53, Jennifer Lopez's Abs Are Shredded In A Corset As She Announces 'This Is Me...Now' Album In An IG Vid
Jennifer Lopez recently let everyone know that she's releasing a new album, "This Is Me...Now" with an IG video that showed off just how strong "Jenny From The Block" is. J.Lo donned a white corset and low-rise miniskirt in the video, which included a throwback shot to the first version of the album, "This Is Me...Then."
Elle
Ariana Grande Posts First Photo of Her and Dalton Gomez Posing Together in 5 Months
How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon How Ariana Grande Went From Nickelodeon Star to Pop Icon. Ariana Grande has been diligently and quietly working on the film adaptation of Wicked for months, but the singer popped back on Instagram today to give fans a very rare look at her marriage. Grande shared a captionless post featuring multiple photos of her husband Dalton Gomez, including one of them together. In the new photo, Grande appears with her blonde hair for her role as Glinda.
Kathy Hilton Finally Addressed Her "Rude" Behavior During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech
Kathy explained her...strange behavior during Mariska's otherwise powerful speech at the awards ceremony.
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Jennifer Lopez Poses In A White Corset Top And Low-Rise Leather Skirt For Her New Album—Fans Are In Shambles!
2022 has truly been the year of Jennifer Lopez. Between her J.Lo Beauty line, many fashion campaigns, shocking marriage to Ben Affleck, and starring in films—J.Lo has been busy to say the least. But fans have been wondering when the multi-hyphenate star would be releasing new music. And the answer? Soon! Lopez just announced new music while wearing a cropped corset and low-rise leather skirt and fans are freaking out!
Jessica Chastain Got Real About Dropping Out Of High School And Said She Ate Banana Peels In The School Lunch Room
It sounds strange, yeah — and, well, it is — but Jessica's admission isn't completely without explanation.
Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown
Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
"She Asked Me To Hold In My Pregnancy Until Mother's Day As A Special Gift To Her": People Are Sharing The Most Unhinged Things Their In-Laws Have Done, And It's Outrageous
"My husband was in a very bad accident, and while in the ICU, my mother-in-law told the nurses that he was well insured and my visits should be supervised because I would try to kill him."
Megan Fox Replied To A Commenter Who Accused Her Of Sexualizing Herself "All The Time"
"Were everyone’s avatars equally as sexual? Like, why are most of mine naked?"
If You Don't Grin Uncontrollably At Least Once While Looking At These Pictures, I'll Quit My Job
Is someone chopping onions?
