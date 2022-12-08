Read full article on original website
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
The former CEO of WarnerMedia predicts only 3 major entertainment companies will survive in the streaming space
Jason Kilar, who led WarnerMedia until it merged with Discovery this year, doesn't think every entertainment company has what it takes.
Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Sees the Future: 3 Streamers, More TV in Theaters
Remember Jason Kilar? After the insanity of 2022, the WarnerMedia CEO’s exit following the Warners-Discovery merger last April seems like a relic from another time. However, he’d like to make sure he’s not forgotten: In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Kilar wrote his predictions for the streaming business. Among his prognostications: There’s room for three major streamers and that’s it. “No more than three global entertainment companies are likely to attain the streaming-service scale required — 300 million global subscriptions at an average of $15 per month — to generate attractive cash flows,” Kilar wrote. “Expect two or three...
The best-value streaming service in the US will shock you
There are now so many premium streaming services on the market that many of us have to pick and choose how many we can afford to pay for. If you’re looking for dozens of new originals every month, Netflix is your best bet. If you’re an MCU fanatic, Disney Plus has to be on the list. But you might be surprised to learn that, by at least one analyst firm’s metrics, Paramount Plus is actually the best-value streaming service in the US.
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
hypebeast.com
HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery Combined Streaming Service Set To Be Named "Max"
Warner Bros. Discovery is on track to formally launch a new name and platform for its upcoming joint streaming service that combines the preexisting HBO Max with Discovery+. The news was first revealed back in August this year, claiming that HBO Max and Discovery+ is merging into one streaming giant.
itechpost.com
Warner Bros. Discovery To Merge HBO, Discovery Apps To Form ‘Max’
Warner Bros. Discovery streaming app merger now has a name. A spokesperson for the company said that "Max" is the preferred name for the merger streaming app between HBO Max and Discovery+, per CNBC. The resulting app from the merge is expected to be available to the public in Spring...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, November 30
As we say good riddance to November (the turkey was dry, grandma, you ruined the month for me!), we look forward to December, which means a ton of new movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video. We've made our picks for the best Prime Video shows and movies to watch during the month, including Jack Ryan Season 3 and the horror film Nanny, but there's plenty more to choose from both Prime Video and Freevee, Amazon's free streaming service. As for today's Top 10 Prime Video Shows and Movies list, it looks an awful lot like yesterday's, with the only change being the stellar documentary Good Night Oppy moving up a spot to No. 8. You go, Oppy!
Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal
For Black Friday, you can pick up a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off the annual price. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offer.
Amazon Could Spin Off Prime Video
For years there has been speculation that Amazon might be broken into pieces. One reason is that Amazon is worth more than the sum of its pieces to shareholders. The other is that the federal government might force the divestiture of one or more divisions because of antitrust concerns. Recently, the guessing game has been […]
Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability
Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney advertising president Rita Ferro said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future,” Ferro said.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Amazon offers updates on ‘The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Wheel of Time’ as Netflix shows deleted scene from ‘The Sandman’ at CCXP
With CCXP well underway, this is turning out to be one of the best weeks for geekdom since San Diego Comic-Con. Lately, Amazon Studios has given fans updates regarding some of their favorite shows by holding a panel for each, and they include The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys.
ComicBook
NBCUniversal Boss Expects Huge Payday From Disney for the Rest of Hulu
It looks like NBCUniversal has thrown in the towel on buying Hulu back from Disney, and instead hopes to get as big a payday as possible in order to hand over their share of the streamer. Originally started as a multi-network partnership, Disney acquired majority control of Hulu as part of their acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its entertainment assets. Now, Disney holds 2/3 of the streaming platform, with NBCUniversal in control of the other third. And due to a contract between them, Disney can be compelled to buy out NBCUniversal's interest in Hulu as early as January 2024.
HBO Max will return to Amazon Prime Video Channels after dispute
HBO Max, owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, will now return to Amazon Prime Video Channels after an agreement was reached between the two companies.
AdWeek
HBO Max Comes Back to Prime Video
HBO Max is once again available on Prime Video Channels. Additionally, when Warner Bros. Discovery’s combined streaming service, tentatively titled Max, debuts in the spring of 2023, members will have access to the service’s expanded content selection. HBO Max was removed from Prime Video Channels in September 2021...
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
murphysmultiverse.com
SNL is the Reason ‘Avatar’ Changed its Logo and Font
Have you ever wondered why James Cameron‘s Avatar suddenly changed its logo and font? At the time, there was the righteous assumption that perhaps it was mainly done with Disney’s usual knack of marketing its projects but it seems that it was more a reaction to a joke by Saturday Night Live. Yes, you read that correctly, the SNL sketch starring Ryan Gosling jokingly referring to the font as Papyrus is one of the reasons.
murphysmultiverse.com
Crazy MCU Theory Posits That the Ending of ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ Has Already Been Spoiled On Screen in Another Project
Time travel! As Tony Stark warned in Avengers: Endgame, when you mess with time, it tends to mess back. Thanks to Sylvie’s actions at the end of the Season 1 finale of Loki, the heroes of the MCU are about to find out what happens when you come face-to-face with the Master of Time as Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror is set to wreak havoc across the Multiverse. Rumors have Kang wiping the floor with the Avengers in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty before facing off against a multiversal team of heroes in Avengers: Secret Wars. While everyone ultimately expects a big win for the good guys, a crazy theory puts forth the idea that fans may have already seen the aftermath of the big battle against Kang!
