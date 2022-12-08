ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’

Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
Julianna Peña: Amanda Nunes trilogy is 'the only fight I see in my future'

LAS VEGAS – Julianna Pena doesn’t understand why the UFC hasn’t already booked a trilogy bout between her and Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) scored a shocking upset submission to dethrone then-bantamweight champion Nunes at UFC 269, but Nunes avenged her loss and reclaimed the title in dominant fashion this past July at UFC 277. Now that they’re tied at one a piece, Peña thinks it’s only fair for Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) to return the favor.
MMAmania.com

Nick Diaz promises ‘whole new me’ in 2023 comeback, targets Israel Adesanya match up

Nate Diaz may have left Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but his big brother, Nick, is still planning a return. The former Strikeforce Welterweight champion ended a six-year hiatus in Sept. 2021, rematching Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Unfortunately for Diaz, he came up short in the Middleweight encounter, suffering an early third round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).
bjpenndotcom

VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282

It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday. The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.
MMAmania.com

UFC 282 results: Matches to make for ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ main card winners

UFC 282 went down last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which left several fight fans disappointed as a result of a wacky night of judging. In the pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw (recap), leaving the Light Heavyweight title vacant and paving the way for Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill to fight for it at UFC 283 (full details here). In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett picked up a highly-controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon, while Ilia Topuria absolutely dog-walked Bryce Mitchell in a Featherweight affair (highlights).
MMAmania.com

Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov accuses UFC of ‘mixing sports with politics’ over Magmoed Ankalaev’s UFC 282 draw

UFC 282’s main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev last night (Sat., Dec. 10,2022) ended in a split draw. It’s not a result anyone wants to see, but some took things harder than others. Ankalaev himself was pretty upset, and apparently made UFC unhappy over comments that he’d never fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, again given the horrible judging in the state (see scorecard here).
MMAmania.com

Meng Bo claims she made weight after ONE Championship hydration test shenanigans cost her $50K

Meng Bo’s ONE 164 experience in Manila, Philippines was nearly perfect. Unfortunately for the Chinese knockout artist, Meng fell victim to weight troubles ahead of her originally scheduled 125-pound Strawweight bout against the Phillippines’ Jenelyn Olsim ... At least that’s what appeared to be the case as the former 115-pound competitor weighed in a half pound over the limit and failed her first hydration test, per South China Morning Post.
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Stephen Thompson claims Kamaru Usman is injured, could be replaced by Jorge Masvidal

Stephen Thompson has a new source of inspiration towards becoming UFC champion. A couple weeks back, Thompson picked apart Kevin Holland to return to the win column in stellar fashion (HIGHLIGHTS). It was a drastically different outcome compared to his previous two fights against Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns, dreadfully boring contests that saw Thompson stuck on the bottom for long periods of time.
MMAmania.com

Anthony Smith reacts to getting bounced from Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight title fight

Light heavyweight title fights have gotten a bit easy come, easy go these days. Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira became Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, and after those two fought to a split draw at UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, the promotion immediately signed Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira for the still-vacant title in Brazil at UFC 283.
