‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
Cris Cyborg drops opponent, wins pro boxing debut by unanimous decision
Cris Cyborg is now an undefeated professional boxer. On Saturday, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion laced up the boxing gloves for the second time in 2022 to take on fellow MMA veteran Gabrielle Holloway. The four-round pro boxing bout served as the co-main event under Terence Crawford vs....
Julianna Peña: Amanda Nunes trilogy is 'the only fight I see in my future'
LAS VEGAS – Julianna Pena doesn’t understand why the UFC hasn’t already booked a trilogy bout between her and Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) scored a shocking upset submission to dethrone then-bantamweight champion Nunes at UFC 269, but Nunes avenged her loss and reclaimed the title in dominant fashion this past July at UFC 277. Now that they’re tied at one a piece, Peña thinks it’s only fair for Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) to return the favor.
Nick Diaz promises ‘whole new me’ in 2023 comeback, targets Israel Adesanya match up
Nate Diaz may have left Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but his big brother, Nick, is still planning a return. The former Strikeforce Welterweight champion ended a six-year hiatus in Sept. 2021, rematching Robbie Lawler at UFC 266. Unfortunately for Diaz, he came up short in the Middleweight encounter, suffering an early third round technical knockout loss (watch highlights).
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler? Dana White says, ‘I never said that ... ever’
Dana White is a master at spitting out powerful soundbytes and making viral news announcements. The guy is a one man headline factory, which may explain the reason he gets so angry when he sees mixed martial arts (MMA) news sites twisting his perfectly crafted narratives into basic clickbait. The...
Paddy Pimblett lays out the case for his UFC 282 win: ‘I know I won that fight, simple as’
Paddy Pimblett walked away from his UFC 282 fight against Jared Gordon with a gift decision, moving his record in 2022 to 3-0. And while this wasn’t the most exciting Paddy “The Baddy” fight we’ve ever seem, Pimblett was more than happy to talk the bout up at the post-fight press conference.
Boxing schedule for 2023: Gervonta Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia, Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu on tap
The sport of boxing is set to open the 2023 calendar year with some action. After a somewhat cool close to 202 where many stars featured their talents in stay-busy fights, the New Year begins with hopes of some of the top stars facing off against other top opposition over the next 12 months.
VIDEO | Joe Rogan reacts to controversial Paddy Pimblett decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282
It’s safe to say that commentator Joe Rogan was among those shocked at the UFC 282 co-main event on Saturday. The co-main event featured the highly-anticipated return of Paddy Pimblett. Despite being just three fights into his UFC journey, the Liverpool native has already grown into a massive star. His partnerships with companies such as Barstool Sports have helped boost his star power even further.
Conor McGregor facing yet another lawsuit following alleged ‘social media barrage’ of harassment, intimidation
Former UFC featherweight “Hammer” Artem Lobov was known for his aggressive offense inside the cage and it appears the one-time “Ultimate Fighter” will be taking the same approach in court, evidenced by a second lawsuit in the works against former friend and SBG Ireland training partner Conor McGregor.
UFC 283 odds: Jamahal Hill opens as early betting favorite over former champion Glover Teixeira
Jamahal Hill has a history of knocking out Brazilians. Perhaps “Sweet Dreams” can make the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) main event a nightmare for ex-light heavyweight titleholder Glover Teixeira when they go to war for the vacant strap on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
UFC 282 results: Matches to make for ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ main card winners
UFC 282 went down last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which left several fight fans disappointed as a result of a wacky night of judging. In the pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a split draw (recap), leaving the Light Heavyweight title vacant and paving the way for Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill to fight for it at UFC 283 (full details here). In the co-main event, Paddy Pimblett picked up a highly-controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon, while Ilia Topuria absolutely dog-walked Bryce Mitchell in a Featherweight affair (highlights).
Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov accuses UFC of ‘mixing sports with politics’ over Magmoed Ankalaev’s UFC 282 draw
UFC 282’s main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev last night (Sat., Dec. 10,2022) ended in a split draw. It’s not a result anyone wants to see, but some took things harder than others. Ankalaev himself was pretty upset, and apparently made UFC unhappy over comments that he’d never fight in Las Vegas, Nevada, again given the horrible judging in the state (see scorecard here).
Julianna Pena bullish on Amanda Nunes trilogy — ‘That’s the only fight I see in my future’
Former UFC bantamweight champion Julianna Pena shocked the world with her second-round submission win over Amanda Nunes in the UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) main event back in late 2021, but then failed to retain her title when the promotion granted an immediate rematch in the UFC 277 headliner last July.
UFC fighter threatens to ‘beat up’ Barstool boss Dave Portnoy after Paddy Pimblett praise at UFC 282
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett was screaming for his “Fight of the Night” bonus after scoring a controversial decision victory over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last weekend in Las Vegas. It appears the only person to agree with “The Baddy” was Barstool boss Dave Portnoy, who echoed the sentiment on his official Twitter account.
Meng Bo claims she made weight after ONE Championship hydration test shenanigans cost her $50K
Meng Bo’s ONE 164 experience in Manila, Philippines was nearly perfect. Unfortunately for the Chinese knockout artist, Meng fell victim to weight troubles ahead of her originally scheduled 125-pound Strawweight bout against the Phillippines’ Jenelyn Olsim ... At least that’s what appeared to be the case as the former 115-pound competitor weighed in a half pound over the limit and failed her first hydration test, per South China Morning Post.
Raul Rosas Jr. wants quick turnaround, fight alongside Brandon Moreno at UFC 283
Raul Rosas Jr. wants to go to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for UFC 283, which will take place inside Jeunesse Arena on Jan. 21, 2023, and fight alongside interim Flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno. UFC 282 was a memorable debut for Rosas Jr. last night (Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena...
Midnight Mania! Stephen Thompson claims Kamaru Usman is injured, could be replaced by Jorge Masvidal
Stephen Thompson has a new source of inspiration towards becoming UFC champion. A couple weeks back, Thompson picked apart Kevin Holland to return to the win column in stellar fashion (HIGHLIGHTS). It was a drastically different outcome compared to his previous two fights against Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns, dreadfully boring contests that saw Thompson stuck on the bottom for long periods of time.
Watch eye-rolling Joe Rogan react in real time to Paddy Pimblett decision at UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett captured a unanimous decision victory over lightweight rival Jared Gordon in the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, despite most fans and media outlets scoring the contest in favor of “Flash.”. Check out the official scorecards here. UFC...
Anthony Smith reacts to getting bounced from Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight title fight
Light heavyweight title fights have gotten a bit easy come, easy go these days. Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira became Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev, and after those two fought to a split draw at UFC 282 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, the promotion immediately signed Jamahal Hill vs. Glover Teixeira for the still-vacant title in Brazil at UFC 283.
Highlights: Cris Cyborg drops Gabrielle Holloway, cruises to second boxing win on Crawford-Avanesyan undercard
Cristiane Justino picked up her second straight boxing victory to close out 2022. “Cyborg” popped, dropped, and cruised to a decision win over the unheralded Gabrielle Holloway as part of the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan boxing pay-per-view (PPV) at CHI Health Center last weekend in Omaha, Nebraska. The...
