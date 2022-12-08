Read full article on original website
When are the Golden Globes nominations announced?
The Golden Globes are back – not that it ever really went away. One year after the long-running awards ceremony was left without a televised event or the level of public attention befitting an 80-year-old institution, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will once again host a lavish Hollywood party to honor the best in film and television. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards – back on NBC after being dropped in 2022 due to controversy around the group – will kick off awards season with an evening ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – days before the 2023 Critics Choice Awards...
Golden Globes history in the making: Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) would be oldest winner ever
Forty-two years after receiving his only film acting Golden Globe nomination for “Ordinary People,” Judd Hirsch is back in the Best Supporting Actor conversation thanks to his brief yet powerful performance as Uncle Boris Schildkraut in “The Fabelmans.” If the 87-year-old does earn his overall ninth Golden Globe notice for his work in the Steven Spielberg film, he will be the third oldest performer ever recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which would put him one step away from making history as the oldest acting Golden Globe winner of all time. The current record for oldest acting Golden Globe champion...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead: Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ Dies At 40
Stephen “tWitch” Boss has reportedly died at age 40, according to TMZ. The DJ was well-known for providing music on Ellen and was host Ellen DeGeneres‘ sidekick. A Los Angeles Police Department source told the outlet that Stephen died by suicide from a self-inflicted gun wound in a hotel room, after being called for a shooting on Tuesday, December 13. A source confirmed to HollywoodLife that he died by suicide.
Actress Octavia Spencer who started her film career in Mississippi to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The actress who began her career in Mississippi and won the Academy Award for her performance in “The Help” filmed in the Magnolia State, will forever have place in the Hollywood Walk of Fame next month. Academy-Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer will have her star dedicated with the more...
Critics Choice Award Nominations: Abbott Elementary and Better Call Saul Lead 2023 TV Nominees — See Full List
TV nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Tuesday, and ABC breakout Abbott Elementary led the pack with six nominations. In addition to a nod for Best Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary notched nominations for five of its cast members: Quinta Brunson (Actress in a Comedy), Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams (Supporting Actor in a Comedy), and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Supporting Actress in a Comedy). AMC’s Better Call Saul was close behind with five nominations, while Starz’s Gaslit, FX’s Reservation Dogs and Paramount+’s The Good Fight each earned four nods. Nominations for the film categories will...
‘The Voice’ Crowns Season 22 Winner
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of The Voice Season 22. The Voice has crowned a new winner for Season 22 and it’s Bryce Leatherwood from Team Blake, which was his ninth victory. The five singers that made it to the final were Bodie, Omar José Cardona, Morgan Myles, Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape but only one was crowned as the winner. Lape came in fifth place, Cardona took fourth place, with Myles and Bodie as runners-up. Cardona represented Team John Legend, Myles was Camila Cabello’s finalist and Blake Shelton had Bodie, Leatherwood and Lape. Gwen Stefani was left out of...
Tom Cruise to get Producers Guild’s David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise is getting his first major honor of awards season. In February, the “Top Gun: Maverick” star will receive the David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America, the group said Thursday. Cruise may not be best known for his behind-the-scenes work on movies, but he has been producing films since 1996’s “Mission: Impossible.” In addition to that ongoing franchise, including installments seven and eight which are scheduled to come out in 2023 and 2024, Cruise has producing credits on many of his own films, like “Vanilla Sky,” “The Last Samurai” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” and...
Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations
Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character. Three years...
Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Golden Globes 2023 Return Officially Has Host
The Golden Globes are officially coming back in 2023, and, now, the awards show has its host. As Us Weekly noted, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that puts on the Golden Globes, announced that comedian Jerrod Carmichael would be the host for the 2023 ceremony. It was originally announced in May that the HFPA would be bringing back the Golden Globes to television after a one-year hiatus.
Your Guide to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
The 2023 Golden Globes will be televised! The awards show, which did not air in 2022, will be returning to NBC for its 80th annual ceremony. Back in 2021, NBC announced that it would not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” the network said in a statement (via Variety) at the time. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Lauren London. Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Pulled From...
Oscar Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globe film nominations predictions
Now with a TV home once again and more than 100 new voting members, the Golden Globes will announce its nominations for its 80th ceremony on Monday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their final predictions, discuss “Avatar: The Way of Water” and more.
Viola Davis to receive Chairman’s Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards
The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Viola Davis is the recipient of the Chairman’s Award recognizing her work as an actress and producer for "The Woman King." "The Woman King" is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s The post Viola Davis to receive Chairman’s Award at Palm Springs International Film Awards appeared first on KESQ.
‘Octavia's Day!' Oscar-Winner Octavia Spencer Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012. Will Ferrell and Allison Janney joined Spencer at the 11:30...
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
The Golden Globes 2023: date, nominations, host and everything we know about the awards show
After a year off TV, the Golden Globes are back to recognize some of the best in movies and TV from the last year.
Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’
Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
