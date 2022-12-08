Cubs' Seiya Suzuki Announces He Will Play in World Baseball Classic

The Cubs' right fielder will suit up for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Chicago Cubs' outfielder Seiya Suzuki will play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The 28-year-old announced Wednesday via Twitter and Instagram that he will be representing his home country of Japan.

“Sorry for the late report!” Suzuki wrote on social media. “I will also be participating in WBC. I’ll do my best not to pull my leg.”

Suzuki will join MLB household names Shohei Ohtani and Yu Darvish, who also announced they will suit up for Japan next March.

Earlier this offseason, Suzuki was reportedly skeptical about playing in the WBC because of the tournament interfering with Spring Training. But Cubs manager David Ross gave the right fielder his blessing to play in the tournament if he chose to do so.

“I put myself in his shoes,” Ross said at MLB's Winter Meetings. “I would have loved to play for Team USA. How cool is that? You’re going to get into the best competition in the world and be able to compete at a high level for your country. I would never want to take that away from anybody and always kind of push that experience.”

Seiya Suzuki is no stranger to playing in the World Baseball Classic and on the big stage. In 2017, the Cubs’ rookie right fielder represented Japan in the tournament. He also played in the 2020 Olympics.

When asked about whether having enough time to prepare for the 2023 season will be an issue for Suzuki, Ross sounded confident that it wouldn’t be a problem.

“He’s our starting right fielder. He’s going to be in the lineup,” Ross said. “It doesn’t matter. You’ve got to go out and play and perform and win games. He’s our starting right fielder. He’ll be prepared. He works his tail off.”

Last season with the Chicago Cubs, Suzuki put up impressive numbers in his first year after coming over from Japan. In 111 games , the righty had a .262 batting average with a .770 OPS, 14 home runs, 22 doubles, nine stolen bases, and 46 RBIs.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will begin on March 8, 2023 with pool play. Tokyo will host Pool B action, which will feature Japan, Korea, China, and Australia. The championship game will take place on March 21 in Miami, FL.