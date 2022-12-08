Read full article on original website
Death of Marian E. Slazinik
Marian E. Slazinik, 91 of Staunton, passed away at 12:11 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at her residence in Staunton. She was born on March 25, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late Werner G. and Mary (Albertini) Zinn. She married Norman G. Slazinik on September...
Death of Le Roy T. Fahnestock
Le Roy T. Fahnestock, 82 of Bunker Hill, died at St. Anthony’s Hospital, Alton on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 11:17 a.m. He was born on February 20, 1940, in Ste. Genevieve, MO to Clifford Fahnestock and Maxine Pruitt Fahnestock. He married Janet Hahn Fahnestock on February 24, 1961,...
Death of C. Larry Bettis
C. Larry Bettis, 81 of Carlinville, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 8, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. Larry was born on March 26, 1941, to Jesse and Charlotte (Alderson) Bettis in Springfield. Larry graduated from Girard High School in 1959 then attended Humboldt Institute in Minneapolis for trucking...
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during December 4-10, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer in connection with a December 6 incident. Terry Sloan, 33 of Girard, is...
Gillespie Police Report: December 4-10, 2022
An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of Broadway Street in reference to juvenile issues. An officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Harding Avenue in East Gillespie in reference to a well-being check.
SamJam event has another successful year, donates $8,000 to NF Midwest
CARLINVILLE – Once again, SamJam has been deemed a success. The 2022 SamJam Music & Brewfest, which was held on September 24 at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds, generated a donation of $8,000 to Neurofibromatosis (NF) Midwest. The event was created in 2014 in honor of Sam Oswald, a Carlinville...
Library in Uganda honors Macoupin County man
CARLINVILLE – The legacy of a late Macoupin County man is now felt all the way to eastern Africa. The Jacob Library in Katovu, Uganda honors the memory of Jacob Glenn, a Carlinville resident who died at age 22 in October 2013. Construction of the library was spearheaded by Jacob’s mother, Becky Miller Root.
Gillespie Council approves $394,000 tax levy, authorize pay increase for police chief
Members of the Gillespie City Council on Monday night approved a $394,102 tax levy for 2022 property taxes collectible in 2023 and, with one dissenting vote, authorized a substantial pay increase for Gillespie Police Chief Jared DePoppe. The council also approved a $250 resolution for the 2023 motor fuel tax street maintenance program, agreed to particpate in the state’s Illinois Funds investment program, hired a full-time police dispatcher and accepted a bid to exterminate termites at the city’s water treatment plant.
Holiday Sparkle Christmas Event returns to downtown Gillespie this weekend, Dec. 17
GILLESPIE–Featuring shopping opportunities, children’s activities and festive holiday decorations, Gillespie’s Holiday Sparkle will return to the downtown business district on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to members of the Holiday Sparkle Committee. The reimagined Holiday Sparkle will be a day-long event starting with the arrival of Santa Clause...
