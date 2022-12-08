Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Related
x95radio.com
Handgun stolen in Centralia found during Mt. Vernon arrest
MOUNT VERNON — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man was arrested Monday by Mt. Vernon police on multiple firearms charges. According to Jefferson County State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun, a Mt. Vernon police officer stopped Codie Jenkins was formally charged in court Tuesday with Class X felony armed violence and Class 3 felony possession of a firearm by a person ineligible for a FOID.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during December 4-10, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Courtney Wilson, 35 of Carlinville, is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer in connection with a December 6 incident. Terry Sloan, 33 of Girard, is...
southernillinoisnow.com
30-year-old Ashley man dies in Friday car-motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old Ashley man has died as the result of a car-motorcycle accident in Ashley late Friday afternoon. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger pronounced Michael Pinkston dead at the scene at 4:03 Friday afternoon. The coroner reports Pinkston was traveling west on Main Street at a reportedly high rate of...
wgel.com
Godfrey Woman Found Deceased In Vehicle In Bond County
A female from Godfrey was found deceased last Tuesday, December 6, at Noffsinger Cemetery, between Mulberry Grove and Keyesport. Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh identified the woman as Stephanie L. Trail, age 49 of Godfrey. He said after an investigation, the incident has been deemed to be an apparent suicide due to an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WAND TV
Springfield Police encourage residents to register video doorbells for "Project Safe Neighborhoods"
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –Springfield Police are encouraging residents and businesses to register the locations of their outdoor video surveillance systems with the Springfield Police Department as part of their "Project Safe Neighborhoods." The program allows residents and businesses to work with the department when an incident occurs; police can...
Three teens arrested after man shot, killed outside St. Louis gas station
ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested three teenagers accused in the shooting death of a man outside a St. Louis gas station Monday morning. Three teenage boys are in custody at the Juvenile Court. Police say a teenage girl might also be linked to the investigation, but “made good on her escape.”
foxillinois.com
Police: Man arrested in connection to Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in the 200 block of south 5th street. The Springfield Police Department says Carlos R. Leyva, 33, of Decatur, was arrested on Saturday. When police arrived on the scene one victim was located on the...
KMOV
Motorcyclist killed in Metro East crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a motorcycle accident late Sunday night, Dec. 11. Officers with the East Alton Police Department said a motorcyclist crashed in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, December 11. The motorcyclist, later identified...
edglentoday.com
Fatal Traffic Crash Sunday Evening On Lewis And Clark Boulevard
EAST ALTON - At 10:48 p.m. on Sunday evening, December 11, 2022, the East Alton Police Department responded to a single-unit traffic crash, involving a motorcycle, in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard. Upon arrival, the operator of the motorcycle was determined to be deceased at the scene.
Man found dead after St. Louis gas station shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police responded to a fatal shooting south of Downtown St. Louis. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reports it happened at a BP gas station at Chouteau Avenue and 14th Street. Police got the call around 6:20 a.m., and found the dead man with a bullet wound to his head.
Belleville couple gets result after sinkholes in yard; caused by rusty city pipes
An elderly couple from Belleville, Illinois, finally got results after dealing with sinkholes in their backyard.
advantagenews.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in East Alton
One person was killed in a single vehicle crash late Sunday night on Route 3 in East Alton. Police say 25-year-old Harrison A. Henderson of Alton died after crashing a motorcycle in the 300 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard just before 11pm Sunday. East Alton Police and the Madison...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Coroner investigating bathtub drowning death
The Marion County Coroner’s office is investigating the Sunday morning drowning death of a 19-year-old Centralia woman in a bathtub at her grandmother’s home. Samatha Jo Letke was pronounced dead at the scene. She was face down in the bathtub when found. Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Arrested in Callaway County, MO For Alleged Multi-State Crime Spree
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a Sangamon County man after a multi-state, month’s long investigation. According to a press release today from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood’s Office, on November 10th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of two zero-turn lawn mowers.
newschannel20.com
Gin Mill and Wet Bar Shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Police were called to the 200 block of south 5th street for a report of two suspects with firearms in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet Bar. The incident happened on December 10th around 1:19 am and when police arrived they...
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Investigating Alleged Armed Robbery
The South Jacksonville Police are seeking information about an alleged armed robbery at a residence that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a police report, at approximately 1AM Sunday, a female complainant told police dispatch that two individuals known to her came into her home without force in the 1500 block of South Clay Avenue. Upon entry, the complainant said one of the subjects displayed a handgun and demanded all of her money. The subjects then fled the area and have not been located. The police report did not indicate whether any money was taken or not during the incident.
Man injured after bullets spray Shaw neighborhood car
A man is in the hospital after being shot twice this morning.
WAND TV
Springfield Saturday morning shooting suspects in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – One person is recovering from life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in downtown Springfield. Springfield police said officers were called to the 200 block of South 5th Street around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of two people with firearms in a parking lot.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, December 8th, 2022
A 32-year-old Louisiana woman has been arrested for burglary and disorderly conduct. No other details are yet available about the arrest of Samantha Holston. The US Marshals Service with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people on outstanding warrants at a home in Walnut Hill on Wednesday. 32-year-old Jamie Clark of the Smith Street address is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant.. 32-year-old Jamie Cooley of Nashville, Illinois was arrested on outstanding Clinton and Washington County warrants.
wdbr.com
Coroner ID’s body found in river
A Springfield woman. Linda Christensen, 76, is the woman found Sunday in the Sangamon River. The Menard County coroner does not suspect foul play. Christensen used to live in Petersburg.
Comments / 0