Detroit, MI

Aidan Hutchinson, former Michigan standout, notches key sack in late stages vs. Vikings

Aidan Hutchinson is an animal. A Wolverines, a Lion, a freak of nature; whatever you want to fill in. The star former Michigan standout notched a key sack in Week 14 against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, knocking Kirk Cousins back to set the tone on first down. The Vikings, who were driving the field well, had to settle for a field goal facing a long 2nd and 3rd down.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Purdue football: Not the safest pick, but Ryan Walters can succeed for the Boilermakers

Ryan Walters is not the safe pick for Purdue. He’s young — only 36 years old, the 4th-youngest head coach in all of college football — has been a defensive coordinator for just 5 seasons and doesn’t have head-coaching experience. And he’s jumping into a big-time challenge at Purdue, a program that has largely built its successful eras on strong quarterback play and high-scoring offenses.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment

Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
COLUMBUS, OH
Keagan Johnson, former Iowa WR, announces Power 5 transfer destination

A former Iowa WR has announced who his next team will be. Keagan Johnson took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce his decision to transfer to Kansas State. Johnson was a 4-star recruit out of Bellevue, Nebraska in the class of 2021. Johnson was the 3rd-best prospect in Nebraska and had offers from Iowa State and Kansas State, among others.
AMES, IA
Jestin Jacobs, former Iowa LB, reveals Pac-12 transfer destination

Jestin Jacobs entered the 2022 season as a key piece of Iowa’s linebacker group. Unfortunately, his season was derailed by injury early on. Now, Jacobs is leaving Iowa City via the transfer portal for 2023. On Sunday afternoon, Jacobs announced he would be heading to Oregon for next season.
IOWA CITY, IA
Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio

Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. This is...
MADISON, WI
Alex Hickey: Naming the way-too-early Big Ten top 5 Heisman candidates in 2023

Now that the 2022 Heisman Trophy is out of the way, it’s time to start thinking about the next one. Too soon? Too bad. We’re doing it anyway. It’s pretty difficult to predict the future in college football, and doubly so in the transfer portal universe. At this time a year ago, Caleb Williams was not yet a USC Trojan.
GEORGIA STATE
Penn State edges multiple B1G programs for commitment from 3-star Edge prospect out of Connecticut

Penn State grabbed a commitment from 2023 edge rusher Joseph Mupoyi on Monday. Mupoyi announced his decision with a post on Twitter. Mupoyi comes to State College from Oakdale, Connecticut. The 6-foot-5, 230 pound edge rusher is a 3-star recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. He also had offers from Michigan, Maryland, and Rutgers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
All-AAC cornerback transfer announces commitment to Maryland

Ja’Quan Sheppard has announced his next destination where he continues playing college football. Sheppard announced on his Twitter page that he will transfer from Cincinnati to the University of Maryland where he will play for the Terrapins. Sheppard had a breakout season this 2022 season as a first-year starting...
CINCINNATI, OH
Samson Okunlola, 5-star 2023 OT, includes B1G school in final 4

Samson Okunlola is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Shortly before his commitment, Okunlola named his final 4. Michigan State made the cut, along with Alabama, Florida and Miami. Out of the Thayer Academy, Okunlola is listed at 6-5, 305 pounds. On the 247Sports composite...
EAST LANSING, MI
Jaylan Franklin, former Wisconsin TE, reveals B1G transfer destination

Jaylan Franklin is leaving Wisconsin to continue his college football career. However, he will not be moving too far and is staying in the B1G for his next destination. On Tuesday, Franklin committed to Mel Tucker’s Michigan State program. He shared multiple images in Spartan gear with the caption “I’m coming home.” Franklin joins fellow former Badger Jalen Berger who transferred to East Lansing this past offseason.
MADISON, WI

