saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson, former Michigan standout, notches key sack in late stages vs. Vikings
Aidan Hutchinson is an animal. A Wolverines, a Lion, a freak of nature; whatever you want to fill in. The star former Michigan standout notched a key sack in Week 14 against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, knocking Kirk Cousins back to set the tone on first down. The Vikings, who were driving the field well, had to settle for a field goal facing a long 2nd and 3rd down.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue offensive assistant following Jeff Brohm to Louisville, will not coach bowl game, per report
Another Purdue assistant is headed to Louisville. Tom Dienhart reports Ryan Wallace has departed his post as Boilermakers tight ends coach to join Jeff Brohm’s Cardinals coaching staff. Instead of Wallace, Justin Sinz will be coaching Purdue tight ends for the Citrus Bowl against LSU. Wallace had been with...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: Not the safest pick, but Ryan Walters can succeed for the Boilermakers
Ryan Walters is not the safe pick for Purdue. He’s young — only 36 years old, the 4th-youngest head coach in all of college football — has been a defensive coordinator for just 5 seasons and doesn’t have head-coaching experience. And he’s jumping into a big-time challenge at Purdue, a program that has largely built its successful eras on strong quarterback play and high-scoring offenses.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: 2022 Saturday Tradition Big Ten football head coach rankings
2022 was the most eventful year in recent memory for Big Ten football coaches. It began as the third straight season in which every team was led by the same head coach — a level of stability conference commissioner Kevin Warren touted at Big Ten media days. Before October...
saturdaytradition.com
Peach Bowl CEO believes Ohio State-Georgia CFP matchup may shatter Mercedes-Benz Stadium attendance record
Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan is just as excited for the College Football Playoff showdown between Ohio State and Georgia as everyone else. It’s for a different reason, however. Stokan thinks that the matchup will draw a huge crowd to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, breaking the previous attendance record for venue...
saturdaytradition.com
Keon Keeley, 5-star Edge and Ohio State target, reveals commitment
Keon Keeley announced where he’ll spending his college career at on Monday. Keeley was targeted by a number of programs from around the country, including a few from the B1G. Keeley ultimately picked Alabama over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Arizona State, and Florida. Keeley is a 5-star edge rusher...
saturdaytradition.com
Keagan Johnson, former Iowa WR, announces Power 5 transfer destination
A former Iowa WR has announced who his next team will be. Keagan Johnson took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to announce his decision to transfer to Kansas State. Johnson was a 4-star recruit out of Bellevue, Nebraska in the class of 2021. Johnson was the 3rd-best prospect in Nebraska and had offers from Iowa State and Kansas State, among others.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Luke Fickell will change everything you know and love about Wisconsin football -- in a good way
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. We’ve spoken often of late on paradigm changes in college football, things moving from what they were to what we couldn’t possibly imagine. Welcome to the end of life as we know it in...
saturdaytradition.com
Jestin Jacobs, former Iowa LB, reveals Pac-12 transfer destination
Jestin Jacobs entered the 2022 season as a key piece of Iowa’s linebacker group. Unfortunately, his season was derailed by injury early on. Now, Jacobs is leaving Iowa City via the transfer portal for 2023. On Sunday afternoon, Jacobs announced he would be heading to Oregon for next season.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio
Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. This is...
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota lands transfer commitment from veteran LB out of Western Michigan
Minnesota is adding a veteran defensive piece via the transfer portal for 2023. Sunday evening, linebacker Ryan Selig out of Western Michigan revealed his commitment to the Golden Gophers on social media. Selig was a key piece for the Broncos over the past two seasons. During the 2021 season, Selig...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters surprises Devin Mockobee with scholarship as ‘first order of business'
Purdue has its new head man after Jeff Brohm took over his alma mater in Louisville. The Boilermakers hired former Illinois DC Ryan Walters as the new head coach. Walters made an immediate impact with the team, giving RB Devin Mockobee a scholarship after hearing that he was only a walk-on when Purdue played Illinois.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Naming the way-too-early Big Ten top 5 Heisman candidates in 2023
Now that the 2022 Heisman Trophy is out of the way, it’s time to start thinking about the next one. Too soon? Too bad. We’re doing it anyway. It’s pretty difficult to predict the future in college football, and doubly so in the transfer portal universe. At this time a year ago, Caleb Williams was not yet a USC Trojan.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State edges multiple B1G programs for commitment from 3-star Edge prospect out of Connecticut
Penn State grabbed a commitment from 2023 edge rusher Joseph Mupoyi on Monday. Mupoyi announced his decision with a post on Twitter. Mupoyi comes to State College from Oakdale, Connecticut. The 6-foot-5, 230 pound edge rusher is a 3-star recruit from the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite. He also had offers from Michigan, Maryland, and Rutgers.
saturdaytradition.com
Mohamed Ibrahim to take part in postseason showcase event following bowl game
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim has accepted an invitation to the East/West Shrine game, it was announced Monday afternoon. The game will be played on Feb. 2, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Ibrahim finished fourth in the nation in rushing with 1594 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also...
saturdaytradition.com
All-AAC cornerback transfer announces commitment to Maryland
Ja’Quan Sheppard has announced his next destination where he continues playing college football. Sheppard announced on his Twitter page that he will transfer from Cincinnati to the University of Maryland where he will play for the Terrapins. Sheppard had a breakout season this 2022 season as a first-year starting...
saturdaytradition.com
Samson Okunlola, 5-star 2023 OT, includes B1G school in final 4
Samson Okunlola is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2023 recruiting class. Shortly before his commitment, Okunlola named his final 4. Michigan State made the cut, along with Alabama, Florida and Miami. Out of the Thayer Academy, Okunlola is listed at 6-5, 305 pounds. On the 247Sports composite...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaylan Franklin, former Wisconsin TE, reveals B1G transfer destination
Jaylan Franklin is leaving Wisconsin to continue his college football career. However, he will not be moving too far and is staying in the B1G for his next destination. On Tuesday, Franklin committed to Mel Tucker’s Michigan State program. He shared multiple images in Spartan gear with the caption “I’m coming home.” Franklin joins fellow former Badger Jalen Berger who transferred to East Lansing this past offseason.
saturdaytradition.com
JK Dobbins posts first 100-yard game since 2020 in win for Baltimore Ravens
JK Dobbins has had a rough time getting fully healthy since a season-ending knee injury during the 2021 preseason. On Sunday, he reminded fans of his potential when he is rolling at 100%. In the road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dobbins led the Ravens with 120 yards rushing on...
