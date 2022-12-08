Read full article on original website
Related
Door County Pulse
Obituary: R. Kent Berkley
Kent Berkley died at home in Sturgeon Bay on November 16, 2022 after courageously battling pancreatic cancer for two years. He is survived by his cherished wife of 37 years, Michele Munson, daughter Gabriella, son Isaac, granddaughter Luna, father Bob, brother David, an impressive number of sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law inherited from Michele’s side of the family, a remarkable number of nieces and nephews, and a considerable number of friends from around the country who became part of his family by choice over the years. He loved and was loved by them all.
Door County Pulse
Reinventing TAP
During the pandemic, Third Avenue PlayWorks renovated its building, hired new leaders and changed its name, but its mission stayed the same. The Third Avenue PlayWorks of today and the theater company of three years ago seem like two very different entities. That’s courtesy of the pandemic, which shut down...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Thomas J. “Tom” Hilbert
Thomas (Tom) Joseph Hilbert, age 67, of Sturgeon Bay, WI, died on December 12, 2022, after a six-year battle with cancer. Tom was born September 28, 1955, in Green Bay, WI. After graduating from Southern Door High School in 1973, Tom earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He began his nursing career in the emergency department at Door County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) and later attended evening classes at Cardinal Stritch College where he earned a Masters in Management.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Judy Schumann
Judy Schumann, 80, of Ephraim, Wisconsin, Naples, Florida, and Wilmette, Illinois passed away December 4th, 2022. Judy was born on October 16th, 1942 in Chicago. After graduating from Glenbrook High School in 1960, Judy attended Mundelein College, where she met, and subsequently married Bill, her husband and love of her life for over 60 years. Judy and Bill raised three children, Patti, Bill, and Greg, all of whom she loved dearly.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Lee Arlene Carlson
Lee Arlene Carlson, 75, of the Town of Forestville, died suddenly Friday morning, November 18, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was preceded in death by parents; husband; and other relatives. Lee’s life will be honored with a memorial service held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January...
