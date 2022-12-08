Verno and KOC briefly discuss the Alabama upset over Houston before shifting their attention to last night’s Clippers victory over the Celtics (06:39). Are these back-to-back losses for the Celtics something to be concerned about? They also discuss Kawhi Leonard’s night and whether this version of Kawhi is enough to carry the Clippers to the Finals (17:27). Next, the guys discuss the top teams in each conference, beginning in the West with the Pelicans, Grizzlies, Nuggets, and Suns (24:59). In looking at the East, the guys discuss the Bucks and Cavs (55:08). Before ending the show, they discuss the impact of Cade Cunningham’s season-ending injury for the Pistons and give their thoughts on the new NBA season awards (01:05:34).

BOSTON, MA ・ 14 HOURS AGO