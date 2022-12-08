ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ringer

Pats Win in Unimpressive Fashion, and the Celtics Are in a Funk

Brian recaps the Patriots’ win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football, the mistakes that almost cost them the game, and their upcoming schedule as they fight for a playoff spot (0:30). Then, he sits down with three-time Super Bowl champion James White to talk about the game, the Pats’ young RBs that stepped up, the Judon-Uche combo, and the Patriots’ upcoming week out West (17:00). Then, Brian takes a couple calls and breaks down the Celtics’ West Coast woes (41:30).
The Ringer

The 2023 NBA Trade Value List (Pencil, Not Ink) With Joe House

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House for the annual NBA Trade Value List, complete with honorable and dishonorable mentions and Bill’s top 70 trade value players. The Latest. The Detroit Lions Are Just Getting Started. Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and Co. are 6-7 and have...
The Ringer

Looking at the Top of Each Conference, New NBA Awards, and Reaction from Celtics-Clippers

Verno and KOC briefly discuss the Alabama upset over Houston before shifting their attention to last night’s Clippers victory over the Celtics (06:39). Are these back-to-back losses for the Celtics something to be concerned about? They also discuss Kawhi Leonard’s night and whether this version of Kawhi is enough to carry the Clippers to the Finals (17:27). Next, the guys discuss the top teams in each conference, beginning in the West with the Pelicans, Grizzlies, Nuggets, and Suns (24:59). In looking at the East, the guys discuss the Bucks and Cavs (55:08). Before ending the show, they discuss the impact of Cade Cunningham’s season-ending injury for the Pistons and give their thoughts on the new NBA season awards (01:05:34).
