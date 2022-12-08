ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Airbnb Implements Ban on New Year's Eve Bookings for Some Parties

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kdWO1_0jbuxgRI00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Airbnb is putting in place policies to prevent disruptive parties over New Year's Eve weekend, continuing an effort to encourage safe and responsible travel during a time when some people are more inclined to throw unauthorized parties, it was announced Thursday.

The ban on certain one-night bookings during New Year's Eve for home listings in Los Angeles, and throughout Southern California and the country, are in effect for guests without a positive account history -- or no bookings at all -- and complementing Airbnb's other party prevention systems and party bans, which were codified over the summer.

The party ban policies were first established in 2020. Airbnb estimates it has contributed to a year-over-year global drop in rates of party incidents over New Year's Eve by roughly 56%. In Los Angeles, it is estimated more than 2,900 people were deterred from booking home listings over New Year's Eve in 2021. A similar system was implemented in the United States for Halloween in 2022.

"Stays take place across the world each night on Airbnb, with the overwhelming majority of guests and hosts being respectful of neighbors and delivering benefits to their local community," said Naba Banerjee, Director of Trust Product and Operations at Airbnb. "These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior, and enable Hosts, guests and communities to enjoy their end of year celebrations with added reassurance."

Airbnb operates a neighborhood support line accessible at Airbnb.com/neighbors and encourages Los Angeles neighbors to reach out with any issues or comments.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Think LA Traffic is Bad? See Where to Avoid During Winter Holidays

More Americans are making up for lost time during the coronavirus pandemic by traveling this winter holiday season. 112.7 million people are expected to hit the road between Dec.23 and Jan.2, according to AAA, making 2022 the third busiest year for holiday travel since 2000. An overwhelming majority of expected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino International Airport is well-positioned for the future

That’s the opinion of Mark Gibbs, director of aviation at San Bernardino International Airport, who has seen much happen in the 20 years he has worked there. Gibbs, 50, a Riverside native, has watched the former Norton Air Force Base go from an airplane maintenance and cargo facility to a carrier of commercial passenger flights.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Storms touch ground across California

(KERO) — Back to back winter storms are hitting most of the country and the first system is making a significant impact in California. This week up to five feet of snow was expected in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, in Lake Tahoe winds have been so fierce that a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy