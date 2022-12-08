ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WATE

“Shrink ray” causes mayhem at Sevierville light show

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Part of Santa’s workshop is in Sevierville this year and while all of Santa’s elves are working to get everything ready for Christmas, some humans are getting hit by the workshop’s shrink ray and it’s causing chaos. At Shadrack’s Christmas Adventure,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Park takes steps to increase parking safety near busy trailheads

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures at several locations this week for the installation of permanent roadside protection measures at busy park destinations to eliminate unsafe, damaging roadside parking. Over the last decade, extremely high use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion, and damaged roadsides.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

The Future of the Bull Run Plant

Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport listed as one of the worst for holiday travel. All in all, McGhee Tyson ranked as the third worst among the top-100 airports Forbes looked into. 'It's OK to say no:' How to make the holidays less stressful. Updated: 4 hours ago. The holiday season...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Oak Ridge fire damages home, displaces residents

A Friday afternoon house fire in Oak Ridge caused significant damage to the structure, according to the Oak Ridge Fire Department. Crews were called to the home on South Lansing Road shortly before 1 pm Friday, with witnesses reporting flames coming through the roof and windows. ORFD says a crew was on the scene within about five minutes and once they made entry, discovered heavy flames at the rear of the house.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
inparkmagazine.com

Big Bear Mountain breaks records for Dollywood

During IAAPA Expo 2022, officials from Dollywood theme park and roller coaster manufacturer Vekoma took the cover off the ride vehicles that will be featured on the park’s new Big Bear Mountain which opens Spring 2023 at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park. The highly-detailed coaster trains resemble four-wheel-drive SUVs...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump

Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Cathy Ragsdale Johnson, age 63 of Oak Ridge

Cathy Ragsdale Johnson, age 63 of Oak Ridge, TN. passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN. Cathy was the daughter of the late Charles William and Willie Ragsdale. Cathy was a devoted member and enjoyed attending at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of her beloved parents in their time of need, she also enjoyed spending time with animals.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Doris “Doodles” Mayes, age 69, a lifelong resident of Anderson County

Doris “Doodles” Mayes, age 69, a lifelong resident of Anderson County passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born August 9, 1953, in Knoxville to the late Carl and Blanche Mayes. She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church where she served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher. Doodle’s graduated from Clinton High School in 1971 where she served as the first female Student Council President and was an avid athlete. She was a true Dragon and upon college graduation went back to Clinton to pursue her teaching passion. Doodle’s was the PE teacher at Clinton Middle School for 30-plus years. Once a Dragon always a Dragon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, CW Mayes, Jr., and nephew, Michael Wayne Davis.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police asking for help after home, car found riddled with bullets

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White Pine Police Department asked for the public’s help to find information on a shooting that occurred in the Guy St. area on Monday, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. White Pine officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to reports...
WHITE PINE, TN

