WATE
“Shrink ray” causes mayhem at Sevierville light show
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Part of Santa’s workshop is in Sevierville this year and while all of Santa’s elves are working to get everything ready for Christmas, some humans are getting hit by the workshop’s shrink ray and it’s causing chaos. At Shadrack’s Christmas Adventure,...
WYSH AM 1380
Park takes steps to increase parking safety near busy trailheads
(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures at several locations this week for the installation of permanent roadside protection measures at busy park destinations to eliminate unsafe, damaging roadside parking. Over the last decade, extremely high use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion, and damaged roadsides.
Checkers Drive-in opens first Knoxville location
Popular drive-in chain Checkers is now open for business at their first location in Knoxville.
‘A nightmare’ Knoxville couple left waiting after costly deposit for new sunroom
A Knoxville couple paid a big deposit for a sunroom more than seven months ago, but as of December 13, they have nothing to show for it.
wvlt.tv
The Future of the Bull Run Plant
WYSH AM 1380
Oak Ridge fire damages home, displaces residents
A Friday afternoon house fire in Oak Ridge caused significant damage to the structure, according to the Oak Ridge Fire Department. Crews were called to the home on South Lansing Road shortly before 1 pm Friday, with witnesses reporting flames coming through the roof and windows. ORFD says a crew was on the scene within about five minutes and once they made entry, discovered heavy flames at the rear of the house.
WBIR
KPD: No shooting at West Towne Mall on Saturday
Knoxville Police confirmed those shooting rumors are not true. KPD said the sound heard was related to a construction crew inside the mall.
wvlt.tv
Entire staff at Sevierville restaurant gets big tip
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An anonymous customer at Golden Corral in Sevierville gave $100 to each worker on Thursday. The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting. All 67 employees, including management, received $100. Melnee Clayton,...
inparkmagazine.com
Big Bear Mountain breaks records for Dollywood
During IAAPA Expo 2022, officials from Dollywood theme park and roller coaster manufacturer Vekoma took the cover off the ride vehicles that will be featured on the park’s new Big Bear Mountain which opens Spring 2023 at the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, park. The highly-detailed coaster trains resemble four-wheel-drive SUVs...
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
wvlt.tv
Crime Stoppers looking for people who stole nearly $1,700 from Lowe’s Home Improvement
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers and the Sevierville Police Department have asked for help in tracking down four people who they say stole $1,700 dollars worth of merchandise from a Lowe’s Home Improvement. Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said surveillance video shows...
wvlt.tv
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
WYSH AM 1380
Cathy Ragsdale Johnson, age 63 of Oak Ridge
Cathy Ragsdale Johnson, age 63 of Oak Ridge, TN. passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN. Cathy was the daughter of the late Charles William and Willie Ragsdale. Cathy was a devoted member and enjoyed attending at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of her beloved parents in their time of need, she also enjoyed spending time with animals.
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
One person taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after head-on truck crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said a person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a truck crash on Strawberry Plains Pike on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said Rural Metro responded to the crash around 2:05 p.m. near Braden Ln. Crews said they found a tractor-trailer...
New ‘town’ in Powell approved by Knox County Planning Commission
A huge housing development project with lots of homes in Powell has been approved by the Knox County Planning Commission on Thursday.
Pair of Knox County teens reported missing
Have you seen either of these two? They went missing from the Barbourville area Monday.
WYSH AM 1380
Doris “Doodles” Mayes, age 69, a lifelong resident of Anderson County
Doris “Doodles” Mayes, age 69, a lifelong resident of Anderson County passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born August 9, 1953, in Knoxville to the late Carl and Blanche Mayes. She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church where she served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher. Doodle’s graduated from Clinton High School in 1971 where she served as the first female Student Council President and was an avid athlete. She was a true Dragon and upon college graduation went back to Clinton to pursue her teaching passion. Doodle’s was the PE teacher at Clinton Middle School for 30-plus years. Once a Dragon always a Dragon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, CW Mayes, Jr., and nephew, Michael Wayne Davis.
q95fm.net
Whitley County Man Arrested in Drug Bust, Police Find $14,000 in Cash and Drug-Related Items
A Whitley County man was arrested over the weekend following a drug bust. Williamsburg Police officers arrested 39 year old Randy Jones on Saturday following police executing a search warrant at a home in southern Whitley County, located on the 3700 block of Lot-Mud Creek Road. According to police, officers...
wvlt.tv
Police asking for help after home, car found riddled with bullets
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The White Pine Police Department asked for the public’s help to find information on a shooting that occurred in the Guy St. area on Monday, according to officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. White Pine officers responded around 5:45 a.m. to reports...
