RSCC students learn about available resources
(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) Students at Roane State’s two largest campuses recently had the opportunity to learn first-hand some of the many resources available to them during their collegiate careers. The second annual Community Resource Fair was held in the Coffey/McNally Building on the Oak Ridge...
Oak Ridge fire damages home, displaces residents
A Friday afternoon house fire in Oak Ridge caused significant damage to the structure, according to the Oak Ridge Fire Department. Crews were called to the home on South Lansing Road shortly before 1 pm Friday, with witnesses reporting flames coming through the roof and windows. ORFD says a crew was on the scene within about five minutes and once they made entry, discovered heavy flames at the rear of the house.
Park takes steps to increase parking safety near busy trailheads
(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures at several locations this week for the installation of permanent roadside protection measures at busy park destinations to eliminate unsafe, damaging roadside parking. Over the last decade, extremely high use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion, and damaged roadsides.
Valerie Ann Fateley of Clinton
Valerie Ann Fateley of Clinton, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 65. She was born to George (G.B) Comer and Edith Mae Winchester Comer on February 14, 1957. Valerie grew up in LaFollette, TN then later became a...
Doris “Doodles” Mayes, age 69, a lifelong resident of Anderson County
Doris “Doodles” Mayes, age 69, a lifelong resident of Anderson County passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born August 9, 1953, in Knoxville to the late Carl and Blanche Mayes. She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church where she served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher. Doodle’s graduated from Clinton High School in 1971 where she served as the first female Student Council President and was an avid athlete. She was a true Dragon and upon college graduation went back to Clinton to pursue her teaching passion. Doodle’s was the PE teacher at Clinton Middle School for 30-plus years. Once a Dragon always a Dragon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, CW Mayes, Jr., and nephew, Michael Wayne Davis.
William E. Scarsbrook III (Bill)
William E Scarsbrook III (Bill), a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, passed away peacefully December 9, 2022 at Commonwealth Senior Living Facility in Oak Ridge, TN. The son of William E Scarsbrook Jr. and Betty Scarsbrook, Bill was born October 5, 1942. Bill valued his military service...
Linda Sharon Cox of Harriman, age 72
Linda Sharon Cox of Harriman, age 72, passed away at UT Medical Center on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was born in Oliver Springs and lived most of her life in this area. Linda supported Oliver Springs and UT sports and was a Bobcat for Life. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Cathy Ragsdale Johnson, age 63 of Oak Ridge
Cathy Ragsdale Johnson, age 63 of Oak Ridge, TN. passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN. Cathy was the daughter of the late Charles William and Willie Ragsdale. Cathy was a devoted member and enjoyed attending at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. She enjoyed cooking, taking care of her beloved parents in their time of need, she also enjoyed spending time with animals.
Kurt Ryan Giles, age 42, of Kingston
Kurt Ryan Giles, age 42, of Kingston, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. He was born March 6, 1980 in Oak Ridge and was a member of the Oak Ridge International Brotherhood of Electrical Brothers, Local Union No. 270. Kurt was an excellent Journeyman Electrician who had worked for various contractors during his career. He loved bass fishing and especially enjoyed being on the lake. Kurt also liked watching dirt track racing and working on his cars. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty Wyrick, Charlie Gallaher, and H.M. Giles.
Natalia T. Terrado, age 94, of Kingston
Natalia T. Terrado, age 94, of Kingston passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born July 27, 1928 in Dagupan City, Philippines to the late Jose P. Terrado and Gregoria T. Terrado. Natalia attended Malued Elementary School in Dagupan City, Philippines. She went on to further her education, receiving her degree in Education. She retired as an elementary school teacher. Natalia was of the Roman Catholic faith and attended worship at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. Preceded in death by her parents, Jose P. & Gregoria T. Terrado; sister & brother-in-law, Vida (Jesus de los Santos); brothers, Francisco Terrado, Leonardo Terrado, Antonio Terrado; brother & sisters-in-law, Fulgencio Terrado (Milagros Claveria); sister-in-law, Avelina Fernadez; brother-in-law, Arthur Jacobson, Jr.
Raymond W. Boggs age 78, of Clinton
Raymond W. Boggs age 78, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Thursday, December 8, 2022. He was born November 6, 1944, in Bethel, Ohio to the late Raymond F. and Mildred Boggs. Raymond was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. Throughout his life, he loved working on cars, especially antique cars. For many years he worked at RT Clapp Automotive in Oak Ridge as an Auto Technician.
Local Sports Update 12/13/22
Campbell County 47 Carter 41 (OT) Oakdale at Clinton (WYSH)
OSPD, TBI investigate fatal shooting
Oliver Springs Police and the TBI are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal shooting early this morning at a home in the 100 block of Midway Drive. Our partners at BBB-TV were first to report that Oliver Springs police officers were called to the home at around 6:30 am on a report of a domestic disturbance. After what was described as a brief standoff with a male subject, BBB reports that officers discovered the body of a deceased female inside the home and arrested a man at the scene. That individual is now being questioned by authorities, who have not released the names of those involved.
OS man charged in shooting death of wife
A joint investigation by the TBI and the Oliver Springs Police Department resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of first-degree murder in the shotgun shooting death of his wife. District Attorney General Dave Clark’s office says that Oliver Springs police officers were called to a home...
