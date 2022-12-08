Doris “Doodles” Mayes, age 69, a lifelong resident of Anderson County passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022. She was born August 9, 1953, in Knoxville to the late Carl and Blanche Mayes. She was a member of Clinton First Baptist Church where she served for many years as a Sunday School Teacher. Doodle’s graduated from Clinton High School in 1971 where she served as the first female Student Council President and was an avid athlete. She was a true Dragon and upon college graduation went back to Clinton to pursue her teaching passion. Doodle’s was the PE teacher at Clinton Middle School for 30-plus years. Once a Dragon always a Dragon. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, CW Mayes, Jr., and nephew, Michael Wayne Davis.

