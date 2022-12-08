Read full article on original website
Related
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who regrets paying $5,500 for resale tickets: 'I'm embarrassed I did it, I regret it, and I kind of just wish I had a nosebleed ticket'
Paige, a Swiftie for 15 years, was excited to see Taylor Swift live for the first time. Now she feels like it's a "dirty ticket."
Parents Are Sharing The Hell That Is Trying To Get Their Kids Taylor Swift Tickets
If you were one of the millions trying to snag some tickets for Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated Eras Tour earlier this week, and you came up with a big, fat nothing, you are not alone. Parents all over the country sat at their computers for hours, hoping and praying for the opportunity to purchase tickets for their kids while they were at school.
Taylor Swift Tickets Near NYC Reach Past $76K on StubHub
Taylor Swift fans were whipped into a frenzy earlier this week as they scrambled to purchase tickets to her upcoming tour. Many were left disappointed. The good news for those who missed out is that there are still tickets available for purchase on the ticket resale site StubHub. The bad news is that the good seats could cost you upward of tens of thousands of dollars.
Taylor Swift Breaks the Internet in Bejeweled Dresses at the MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift keeps finding new and creative ways to promote her latest album, Midnights. She arrived at the MTV EMAs 2022 on Nov. 13 wearing a dazzling bejeweled ensemble — a subtle reference to one of the album’s big favorites, “Bejeweled,” perhaps?. The sheer skirt overlaid...
Backstage at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2022 With Dove Cameron, Paris Hilton, Bebe Rexha, Nicky Youre
iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s annual Jingle Ball festivities took over Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in Inglewood on Dec. 2 with appearances and performances by chart-topping artists and influential tastemakers who caught the hearts and ears of many, both onstage and backstage. Known for its wide range of performances and music premieres, this year’s Jingle Ball was ruled by beloved pop stars and viral sensations. The main show began at around 7:30 p.m. with performances by Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax, Nicky Youre and Jvke — but the party kicked off...
In Entertainment: Swiftie Searches, Rolling Stone Top Songs & Dahmer Viewership
"Taylor Tops GoogleWould it surprise you to find out that Taylor Swift was the most Googled artist this year? Celebrity news and gossip site CelebTattler conducted a study and found that people searched for Swift on Google more than 2.1 million times. Harry Styles came in second, and Ye West took the third spot. Both Styles and West pulled in more than two million searches as well. All three of these artists made significant headlines — for various reasons — throughout the year so the result maybe isn't all that surprising.Best Songs of the YearRolling Stone is also taking a...
FTX Circled $100M Sponsorship Deal With Taylor Swift Before Implosion: Report
Swiftie, thy name is Sam Bankman-Fried, apparently. Just months before the implosion of FTX, its 30-year-old CEO was aggressively pushing for the crypto exchange to partner with hitmaker Taylor Swift, according to a report from CNBC. It follows earlier reporting by the Financial Times, which said Wednesday that FTX had been in the final stages of negotiating a potential $100-million sponsorship deal with Swift’s camp when talks fell apart in the spring. Bankman-Fried, “a fan of Tay Tay” in the words of one former employee, pursued the deal against the advice of several of his lieutenants, who viewed the price tag as “really fucking high,” according to one person familiar with the negotiations. The discussions, which at one point included a ticketing deal centered around non-fungible tokens, began last fall, according to the Times. FTX also chased a “light degree of endorsement” on social media from Swift, another ex-staffer told the Times, though the 11-time Grammy winner reportedly never considered championing the company.
Comments / 0