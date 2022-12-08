ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Scott Frost Job Announcement

Scott Frost is already back into coaching. The former Nebraska Huskers head coach has landed a new coaching gig, this time coaching high school football players. Frost will be one of the coaches in the Army All-American Bowl this month. "#USArmyBowl Head Coaches for next week! . Gold Team -...
LINCOLN, NE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan

I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Jim Harbaugh Pulls All-Time Recruiting Move

Head Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to making noise on the recruiting trail with some of his methods, but this latest tactic might just top the list. On a recent visit with local WR target, Semaj Morgan, Harbaugh pulled out what is perhaps his best recruiting move to date: helping wash the dishes.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired

A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
TOLEDO, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Desmond Howard acts like a classless clown again

As the Ohio State football team prepares to take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl, C.J. Stroud was in New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation. The Ohio State football program has had its fair share of Heisman trophy finalists in recent years. Most notably, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been a finalist for the last two years. Stroud came up short last night in New York, finishing third in voting behind winner Caleb Williams of USC and second-place finisher Max Duggan of TCU.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend

Desmond Howard, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, created headlines at the 2021 Heisman ceremony when he took a potshot at finalist C.J. Stroud, the quarterback of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the arch-rival to Howard’s Michigan Wolverines. Howard and Stroud were back in New York City on Saturday night for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony. Stroud Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB dissing Michigan legend appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC

After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Might Be Flipping Commitment

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore could be on the verge of flipping his commitment. At least that's what it sounds like. Moore, the No. 11 recruit and No. 5 quarterback from the 2023 class, committed to Oregon in July. However, the Ducks recently lost one of their top coaches. Offensive coordinator...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

2024 four-star DL Brandon Davis-Swain decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High class of 2024 defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday. The 6-2.5, 240-pounder made an impromptu commitment to the Irish back in April after the Blue-Gold Game, becoming the first pledge in Notre Dame’s 2024 class. He visited South Bend in June and again for the Clemson game in early November, but he also made trips to Ohio State and Michigan this fall.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

247Sports

