Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Meta Trained an AI on 48M Science Papers. It Was Shut Down After 2 Days
In the first year of the pandemic, science happened at light speed. More than 100,000 papers were published on COVID in those first 12 months -- an unprecedented human effort that produced an unprecedented deluge of new information. It would have been impossible to read and comprehend every one of...
techeblog.com
UMass Engineers Create Biofilm Capable of Turning Sweat Into Continuous Electricity for Wearable Electronics
There are passive cooling systems that don’t require electricity, and then this biofilm capable of turning sweat into continuous power. Created by researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, this innovative biofilm is capable of harvesting energy in evaporation and converting it to electricity, thus potentially revolutionizing the world of wearable electronics.
scitechdaily.com
Inspired by Living Systems – Next Generation Material Adapts to Its History
Responsive material changes its behavior based on earlier conditions. Inspired by living systems, a new material has been developed that changes its electrical behavior based on previous experience, effectively giving it a basic form of adaptive memory. Such adaptive materials could play a vital role in the next generation of medical and environmental sensors, as well as in soft robots or active surfaces. The breakthrough was achieved by researchers at Aalto University in Finland.
Futurism
OpenAI's New AI Offers Detailed Instructions on How to Shoplift
Turns out there's an easy hack for getting OpenAI's newly released chatbot, ChatGPT, to give you detailed instructions on how to do illegal stuff: just tell it to be unethical. Made available earlier this week, the bot is a conversational language modeling system and the newest iteration of the company's...
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
StructureFlow helps attorneys visualize deal flow in a workflow-style interface
StructureFlow’s founder and CEO Tim Follett, who was trained as a lawyer prior to founding the company in 2017, thought that moving that information to a visual workflow-style approach would transform the process. Today, the company announced a $3.6 million investment. StructureFlow identifies all of the parts of the...
RideApart
Italian E-Scooter Startup WOW Updates Model Range For 2023
Electric vehicles, particularly small scooters and commuter motorbikes, are exploding in popularity across Asia and Europe. These tiny runabouts are proving to be sustainable and more affordable alternatives to internal-combustion-powered two-wheelers thanks to the growing charging infrastructure and improving battery technology. This has given birth to countless EV startups releasing...
CNET
Amazon Aims to Kill the Barcode to Help Robots Sort Your Shopping
Robots may be the future, but robotic arms are apparently no good at using an old and steadfast form of technology: the barcode. Barcodes can be hard to find and might be affixed to oddly shaped products, Amazon said in a press release Friday, something robots can't troubleshoot very well.
KTVZ
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants
From smart kitchens to robocooks: 10 tech innovations transforming restaurants. What must it have been like to run a restaurant before the invention of electricity and air conditioning? Or the availability of trains and trucks that can deliver fresh food supplies daily? While the concept of going out to eat probably seems like it hasn’t changed much since the earliest known restaurant opened in Austria in the ninth century, the way that restaurateurs run their business has changed dramatically. As the food service industry has evolved throughout the years, major innovations like refrigeration, walk-in freezers, microwaves, and secure and sanitary plastic and stainless steel containers have transformed the way we eat.
TMZ.com
Save Over $1,000 Off This MacBook Pro During The Winter Savings Sale
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. From 12/13 to 12/15, save 20% off SITEWIDE with code WINTER20 during our Winter Savings event, where you can also save on all sorts of other tech and home products. This refurbished MacBook Pro 13.3"...
salestechstar.com
Vivant Partners With SoundHound to Offer Restaurants a Powerful Voice AI Ordering Platform Solution
Vivant Corp., a cutting-edge provider of primary and backup internet, phone systems and phone service, has announced their partnership with SoundHound, a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, to provide restaurants with a state-of-the-art Voice AI Ordering platform. The announcement provides restauranteurs struggling with the current labor shortages a cost-effective solution. The system functions as a virtual employee who answers calls, takes orders and makes reservations.
TechCrunch
Smartynames uses AI to find you the perfect domain name
It’s free and super easy to use; you type in a prompt (say, “My company will be a news site that covers all things startups and technology,” just to pick something completely out of the air), and the AI will process the prompt and come up with a bunch of ideas for domain names, then check if they are available. The availability checker itself isn’t entirely reliable; it will show domains that are “for sale” as “available” — technically, that does mean they are available, of course, but it’ll be left as an exercise to the reader whether a domain that costs $10,000 is available or not.
architecturaldigest.com
Wanda Dalla Costa Is Laying Down the Groundwork for the Next Generation of Indigenous Architects
If you ask Wanda Dalla Costa to disclose her favorite place, the architect will tell you it’s on a reservation. “Native people are very funny, social, warm, and hospitable,” she says with a smile during our Zoom call. “I love being out there.” Costa spent much of her childhood traveling to central Alberta, Canada, to visit her mother’s side of the family from the Saddle Lake First Nation tribe. She fondly remembers riding in the back of a station wagon on those trips and the excitement of sleeping in tents (or Safeway parking lots).
Silicon Valley startup Actual made climate action into a SimCity-like game. Sheep farmers are the first players.
Actual helps companies visualize challenges around problems like greenhouse-gas emissions and decide which climate solutions to invest in.
salestechstar.com
SymphonyAI Retail CPG CINDE Insights Now Available for CPGs To Leverage AI-Based Insights and Recommendations
North American CPG manufacturers can now benefit from same science-based insights as their retail partners. SymphonyAI Retail CPG, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, personalization and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers, announced its fully AI-enabled CINDE Insights platform is now available for CPGs working with North American retail partners.
techaiapp.com
Exploring text-to-audio models to make music from scratch
Type a few words into a text-to-image model, and you’ll end up with a weirdly accurate, completely unique picture. While this tool is fun to play with, it also opens up avenues of creative application and exploration and provides workflow-enhancing tools for visual artists and animators. For musicians, sound designers, and other audio professionals, a text-to-audio model would do the same.
ceoworld.biz
Not Everything Is Digital: Live Events and ROI
It’s all too easy to focus your branding efforts on digital marketing, but live events still provide significant ROI. C-suite members must actively participate in live events to build important relationships that can’t be achieved via digital means with customers, investors, and stakeholders. Here are some important factors to consider when planning in-person events to gain true ROI.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: In an engineering lab at the University of Michigan, tiny robots, boats and bridges inspired by origami
The tiny robots start out flat, thin wafers of layered silicon, gold and plastic. It’s the heat created by an electric current that makes them fold along etched grooves, bending themselves into grippers, tiny boxes, even bee-sized origami cranes, moving in more complex ways that most microscale robots. This...
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
Comments / 0