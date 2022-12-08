ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
techaiapp.com

Document Claims Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison’s FTX Margin Position Was Negative $1.3B in May 2022 – Bitcoin News

In a number of recent interviews, the former co-founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), explained that he “wasn’t running Alameda” and he “didn’t know the size of their position.” In a more recent discussion with The Block’s Frank Chaparro, SBF explained that auditors were looking at FTX’s corporate financials, but the auditors were “not looking at customer positions and not looking at customer risk.” This week, an FTX insider speaking to Bitcoin.com News under terms of anonymity shared a document that purportedly shows Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison’s personal account was in the hole by $1.31 billion in May 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
The Verge

Sam Bankman-Fried secretly handed $27 million to a major crypto news site and its CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of failed crypto exchange FTX, loaned $27 million to Michael McCaffrey, the CEO of crypto publication The Block, to help it stay afloat, according to a Medium post from the site’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran. Bankman-Fried also loaned McCaffery $16 million, some of which helped him purchase property in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered, according to Axios, which broke the story.
The Associated Press

Optii Solutions to Close 2022 as a Record Year

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it is set to close out 2022 as an all-time record year for revenue growth, along with key successes in strategic appointments, expansion of its hotel operations platform, and a stellar record for customer retention and feedback. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005248/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
Benzinga

Icanic Brands Announces Corporate Name Change To Leef Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc. ICNAF ICAN announced that the Canadian Securities Exchange has granted the company approval to change its corporate name to Leef Brands Inc. In connection with the name change, the company’s common shares will trade under the new trading symbol, “LEEF” as of December 7th, 2022. The company’s new CUSIP is 52426X104 and its new ISIN is CA52426X1042.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

New CEO Jason Buechel's Personal Connection To Whole Foods

On September 1, Whole Foods CEO and co-founder John Mackey retired from the grocery store chain he helped create in 1980. According to The Washington Post, the merger between Mackey's SaferWay and Clarksville Natural Grocery laid the foundation for Whole Foods Market to become the largest natural foods supermarket chain with more than 500 locations in the U.S., the U.K., and Canada.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Allison Transmission Awarded a $51 Million Contract to Support Abrams Tank Production for the U.S. Army and Internationally

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense vehicles, and medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, has been awarded a $51 million contract for the X1100-3B1 transmission and technical support for the Abrams Main Battle Tank used by the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005249/en/ Allison Transmission will have a new defense production program launch every year for the next several years with new contracts in the last six months for Abrams, the U.S. Army’s newest light tank (Mobile Protected Firepower), M88A3 HERCULES and India’s Future Infantry Combat Vehicle. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANA STATE
PYMNTS

Buyers Edge Buys Restaurant Finance Firm RASI

Two firms are combining their complementary offerings for the foodservice industry. Buyers Edge Platform, a digital procurement platform for the industry, has acquired Restaurant Accounting Services Inc. (RASI), a provider of accounting, payroll and finance software for the industry, the firms said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy