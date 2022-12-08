Read full article on original website
nextbigfuture.com
Interview With Quantum Machines CTO
Yonatan Cohen is the CTO of Quantum Machines. I, Brian Wang of Nextbigfuture, interviewed Yonatan at the Q2B quantum computer conference yesterday, December 6, 2022. Quantum Machines makes a comprehensive hardware and software platform for performing the most complex quantum algorithms and experiments and advancing the world of quantum computing.
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
Benzinga
Where Do EV Batteries Go When They Die?
As car makers invest more in electric vehicles (EVs), environmentalists and scientists are raising alarms about what happens when the batteries have run their course. The International Energy Agency predicts that there will be between 148 and 230 million battery-powered vehicles on the road by 2030, which would account for up to 12% of automobiles globally. While this is a fantastic projection for the environment, not all aspects of EVs are environmentally friendly.
sciencealert.com
Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program
Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
AI invents millions of materials that don’t yet exist
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of predicting the structure and properties of more than 31 million materials that do not yet exist.The AI tool, named M3GNet, could lead to the discovery of new materials with exceptional properties, according to the team from the University of California San Diego who created it.M3GNet was able to populate a vast database of yet-to-be-synthesized materials instantaneously, which the engineers are already using in their hunt for more energy-dense electrodes for lithium-ion batteries used in everything from smartphones to electric cars.The matterverse.ai database and the M3GNet algorithm could potentially expand the exploration...
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
electrek.co
The US just made a big decision about Chinese solar – here’s what it means
The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined that four out of eight Chinese solar companies that it’s been investigating are “attempting to bypass US duties by doing minor processing in one of the Southeast Asian countries before shipping to the United States.” Here’s what it means for the US solar industry.
Wall Street subdued ahead of Fed interest rate decision
Early trading on Wall Street is muted ahead of the Federal Reserve's final decision of the year on interest rates. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were flat Wednesday, shifting between tiny gains and losses. A 7.1% U.S. consumer price index reading for November has...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
Allison Transmission Awarded a $51 Million Contract to Support Abrams Tank Production for the U.S. Army and Internationally
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions for tactical wheeled and tracked defense vehicles, and medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, has been awarded a $51 million contract for the X1100-3B1 transmission and technical support for the Abrams Main Battle Tank used by the U.S. Army and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005249/en/ Allison Transmission will have a new defense production program launch every year for the next several years with new contracts in the last six months for Abrams, the U.S. Army’s newest light tank (Mobile Protected Firepower), M88A3 HERCULES and India’s Future Infantry Combat Vehicle. (Photo: Business Wire)
Aviation International News
MagniX Makes Leap from Electric Motors to Hydrogen Fuel Cells
After successfully powering the historic first flights of Eviation’s Alice electric commuter airplane and an electric-conversion Robinson R44 helicopter this year, the U.S. electric motor manufacturer MagniX (Stand 1175) has doubled down on its efforts to make aviation more sustainable by entering the hydrogen fuel cell market. Based in...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar cell fabrics to power every surface
A research team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has developed a technique to print durable, flexible solar cells that are thinner than a human hair. The lightweight PV can be easily affixed to any surface like a sticker, quickly turning any surface to a productive renewable energy generator.
heshmore.com
Quantum engineers at UNSW Sydney has developed a method to reset a quantum computer
Quantum engineers at UNSW Sydney has developed a method to reset a quantum computer. New quantum computing feat is a modern twist on a 150-year-old thought experiment. UNSW Sydney research demonstrates a 20x improvement in resetting a quantum bit to its ‘0’ state, using a modern version of the ‘Maxwell’s demon’.
SpaceNews.com
Defense, Commerce Departments select companies to prototype space traffic management solutions
WASHINGTON — The Office of Space Commerce and the Department of Defense announced Dec. 6 they have selected six commercial firms to prototype space traffic data platforms that track objects and medium and geostationary Earth orbits. COMSPOC Corp., ExoAnalytic Solutions, Kayhan Space, KBR, NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. and...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Calling All CISSPs! Help Shape the CISSP Exam
As you know, cybersecurity is a constantly changing field. In order to maintain the accuracy, relevance and excellence of (ISC)² exams, we regularly conduct Job Task Analysis (JTA) studies to review and update exam outlines. JTAs are a methodical process used to determine tasks that are performed in the field by credential holders, as well as the knowledge and skills required to execute those tasks successfully.
NPR
What if we gave our technology a face?
Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Part 1, Part 2 and Part 4. We rely on technology for so much. Researcher Mike Seymour wondered: could our interactions be improved if tech had a face? He discusses how humanizing tech might make it more friendly and engaging.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
3 Predictions on the 2023 Fraud Landscape
Historically, times of economic uncertainty have led to increased fraud attempts. For example, both the COVID-19 pandemic and 2008 financial crisis created increased fraud and financial scams targeting both businesses and consumers. On the cusp – or in the midst, depending on who you ask – of a recession, it will be crucial for businesses to understand the fraud landscape and take steps to detect and prevent fraud in 2023.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Microsoft acquires Lumenisity for secure data transfer
Microsoft, the Windows Operating System developing giant of America, has made an official statement that it is going to acquire UK based startup ‘Lumenisity’ for an undisclosed sum. However, unconfirmed sources state that the company was purchased for $93 million, a figure that is yet to be confirmed by the tech giant.
elearningindustry.com
Transformation Blueprint: The Metaverse, Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, And Beyond
The volume, velocity, and complexity of change thrust upon us leave little room to avoid transformation. The only constant is change and transforming ourselves, and our organizations are the only way to withstand such change. In this article series titled "Transformation Blueprint," we explore the various levers of transformation available for an organization and offer practical tips and tools on how to activate them. This article provides short definitions of the metaverse, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and quantum computing (QC), and discusses why the understanding and exploration of these and similar technologies can be critical to your transformation efforts.
TechCrunch
Computer vision technology startup Brodmann17 has shut down
Brodmann17’s co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, stating that while the company would not be able to bring its products to the mass market as hoped, “we do get comfort that our innovation will hopefully influence the market thinking and others will proceed in the mission of creating safer mobility to everyone.”
