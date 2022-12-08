IRONSCALES Appoints C-level Executives to Accelerate Company’s Next Stage of Global Growth

Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
theindustry.fashion
FitFlop appoints new Creative Director and Chief Marketing Officer to drive global expansion
Wellness footwear brand FitFlop has announced the appointment of Jude Whyte as Creative Director and Phil Borthwick as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Whyte, who joins FitFlop from MADE where she was Brand Creative Director, starts her role this month and will head-up the brand’s Creative Studio. She will help to drive the brand’s global expansion by leading creative direction and “transforming the customer experience at all touchpoints” - from in-store to digital.
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/ Adam Boone, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
AdWeek
Assembly Names Bria Bryant Its New Global CMO
On the heels of a significant rebrand in 2022, Stagwell media agency Assembly has hired Bria Bryant as its new CMO. Bryant, who has already begun the new role, succeeds Mary Beth Keelty, who will take an elevated leadership role within Stagwell’s Brand Performance Network, of which Assembly is a subsidiary.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Enphase announces plans to start U.S. inverter manufacturing lines in 2023
On a Nov. 30 webinar with ROTH Capital Partners, Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman announced the company plans to start four to six new U.S. manufacturing lines in 2023. Enphase will be working with three contract manufacturers, two of which are current partners, to produce 4.8 to 7.2 GWAC of U.S. microinverters per year.
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
AGC to Exhibit Next-generation Mobility-enabling Products & Technologies at CES2023
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- AGC, the provider of a wide range of solutions from automotive and display glass to the cutting-edge materials essential for next-generation mobility, will exhibit at CES2023, the world’s leading technology trade show, being held in Las Vegas during January 3-8, 2023. The 3rd and 4th will be reserved for media and pre-show keynotes; the fair will be open to the public from the 5th. The company will exhibit 17 of its products, including several brand new releases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221204005064/en/ AGC‘s booth at CES2023 (#4377, Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility, LVCC - West Hall) (Graphic: Business Wire)
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
salestechstar.com
SirionLabs Wins World Commerce & Contracting’s Americas Innovation & Excellence Awards 2022 for Strategic Achievement
SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced that it has won the Americas Innovation & Excellence Award 2022 for Strategic Achievement by World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC), a global not-for-profit association focused on contracting and commercial relationships. One of five categories, the Strategic Achievement Award recognizes team-led initiatives that have addressed organizational challenges and led to measurable improvement in goals and objectives.
Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buying Experience From Walmart and Amazon to NPI
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI NPI Helps Health and Wellness Brand Manufacturers Expand in the U.S. Not only did Jeff work for industry leader Walmart, but he also played a role
3DPrint.com
Generator Leader Generac Invests in 3D Printed Fuel Cell Stack Startup
WATT Fuel Cell, a Pennsylvania-based maker of Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) stacks produced with additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company received an investment from Generac Power Systems, a $2 billion American manufacturer of residential backup generator systems. Along with the investment, a Generac executive will join WATT’s board of directors.
csengineermag.com
Arcadis completes the acquisition of DPS Group, creating a leading position in the Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing market
Creates a full-service advisory for high-tech industrial manufacturing clients, combining DPS Group’s (DPS) and Arcadis’ complementary service offerings. DPS’s high growth and resilient Life Sciences and Semiconductor manufacturing expertise will become part of Arcadis’ Places Global Business Area (GBA) Arcadis adds an extra 2,850 talented employees...
assetservicingtimes.com
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia
Vanguard launches blockchain platform in Australia. Investment company Vanguard Australia (Vanguard) has adopted technology firm GROW’s distributed ledger technology application (DLTA) platform. Held on R3’s Corda blockchain platform, DLTA provides a single, integrated, back-office solution for global assets. It includes a shared system of record for all fund and...
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
scaffoldmag.com
US software house buys Mistral
US software company Aptean has acquired Mistral Group, the French developer of ERP software for rental companies and distributors of construction and agricultural equipment. The seller was private equity company Omnes Capital and other private shareholders. Mistral’s software is used by more than 500 dealers, distributors, rental companies and workshops...
Tapline Nets $33.5M Pre-Seed Funding to Finance SaaS Startups
Tapline has secured €31.7 million in equity and debt in a pre-seed funding round. Out of the total, debt funding of €30 million ($33.5 million) was provided by Fasanara Capital. The remaining €1.7 million ($1.8 million) equity round was led by the V-Sharp Venture Studio and several other venture capital (VC) investors.
