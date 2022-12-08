Read full article on original website
2 left lanes of WB I-90 back open near Sprague Avenue after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes. Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
Call after call, the community is still dialing 311 asking the city to plow the snow from their streets
SPOKANE, Wash. - For days, plows have driven through the City of Spokane, clearing the roads after last week’s snowstorm. Yet, by nearly day four after the snowfall, many streets are still covered in snow and ice. “Residential neighborhoods are just as important as the main arterials,” Carolyn Brasch...
3-year-old falls out of grandpa's vehicle, no major injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The 3-year-old who fell out of his grandpa's truck near Sprague and Pines is expected to be okay according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP told NonStop Local that the boy is suffering from road rash and scratches on the left side of his face. He does not seem to have any other injuries.
Garage fire pops as gun powder burns off
SPOKANE, Wash. - A structure fire on north Broad Avenue caused some alarm when what sounded like gunshots was heard in the area. However, Spokane Fire Department (SFD) arrived quickly to the scene and determined the loud pops came from gun powder stored inside a burning garage which was cooked off in the flames.
Celebration of life to honor Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen on Dec. 30 in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A celebration of life is happening on Dec. 30 in honor of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students murdered in November near the University of Idaho. According to family, the event is open to the public. DETAILS:. When: Dec. 30 at 3...
City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane, The Spokane Police Department and The Spokane County Sheriffs Office to stay away from Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands and others allege that the chief,...
Spokane City Council to clear past-due utility bills
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has voted to clear past-due city utility bills for low-income residents, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. In a 5-2 vote, council members approved $7 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds. This includes $4 million to cover delinquent utility bills of economically challenged customers.
SCAM ALERT: North Idaho residents see spike in scam calls from 'Kootenai County'
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The County has received reports of scam callers claiming they work on behalf of Kootenai County Courts—attempting to collect money. The spam calls are displaying as Kootenai County on caller ID. Kootenai County never calls out to collect money. Please take extra precautions and share...
Escalated domestic violence incident resolves with peaceful surrender
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A domestic violence call escalated to a K9 search in the Central Valley neighborhood on Sunday night, though it ended peacefully. Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is still investigating the incident, but a deputy was able to confirm the call began as a domestic violence dispute involving a weapon that began around 5:30 p.m. A handgun was found at the scene, but the suspect was detained without a weapon on him.
Spokane Valley congressional candidate receives threatening letter
One Spokane Valley congressional candidate received a threatening letter to her office containing racial slurs, blood smears and a swastika symbol. Sheriffs deputies and the FBI are investigating this as a hate crime.
Prep roundup: Maverick Sanders lifts Mt. Spokane boys in second half; Lucy Lynn scores 20 points for Gonzaga Prep girls
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. All games nonleague unless otherwise noted. Mt. Spokane 50, North Central 43: Maverick Sanders scored 18 points, 12 in the second half, and the visiting Wildcats (3-0) beat the Wolfpack (2-3). Eli Williams led NC with 18...
No. 18 Gonzaga entertains road-weary Northern Illinois on Monday
In basketball and lyrical terms, Northern Illinois has been everywhere, man, the Huskies have been everywhere. They’re on the tail end of eight straight away/neutral-site games accounting for roughly 16,000 travel miles. Their next stop probably won’t be the most hospitable. The Huskies visit No. 18 Gonzaga, which...
Ben Gregg sparks slow-starting Gonzaga, reaches career-high point & rebound totals against Northern Illinois
Ben Gregg has routinely bullied Gonzaga’s frontcourt starters during intrasquad scrimmages this season. Drew Timme, in his own words, claims he’s been “cooked” by the sophomore on more than one occasion. Anton Watson’s had his chops busted too. So, it was a relief to see...
Eastern Washington unable to complete upset in loss to Texas Tech 77-70
Texas Tech pulled away late to defeat the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team 77-70 on Tuesday in nonconference play at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The teams were tied at 29 at halftime and neither led by more than seven points all game. Senior Kevin Obanor made 8 of 15 field goals and 8 of 8 free throws to score a team-high 25 points for Texas Tech.
Gonzaga responds after sluggish opening half, pulls away from Northern Illinois for 88-67 win
Following a sleepy first half, punctuated when Gonzaga was unable to get a shot off before the shot clock expired on its final possession, the Zags huddled in the locker room. Gonzaga led by six, but it had frittered away a 12-point lead in the closing minutes of the half. The Zags’ defense lost track of Northern Illinois guard Keshawn Williams and they watched the 30-point underdogs from the Mid-American Conference track down the majority of loose balls.
