Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

2 left lanes of WB I-90 back open near Sprague Avenue after crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes. Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

3-year-old falls out of grandpa's vehicle, no major injuries

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The 3-year-old who fell out of his grandpa's truck near Sprague and Pines is expected to be okay according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP told NonStop Local that the boy is suffering from road rash and scratches on the left side of his face. He does not seem to have any other injuries.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Garage fire pops as gun powder burns off

SPOKANE, Wash. - A structure fire on north Broad Avenue caused some alarm when what sounded like gunshots was heard in the area. However, Spokane Fire Department (SFD) arrived quickly to the scene and determined the loud pops came from gun powder stored inside a burning garage which was cooked off in the flames.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

City of Spokane, county sheriff ordered to stay away from Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - A federal judge just signed off on a request by Jewels Helping Hands for a restraining order against the City of Spokane, The Spokane Police Department and The Spokane County Sheriffs Office to stay away from Camp Hope. Jewels Helping Hands and others allege that the chief,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane City Council to clear past-due utility bills

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane City Council has voted to clear past-due city utility bills for low-income residents, our partners at The Spokesman-Review reported. In a 5-2 vote, council members approved $7 million in additional American Rescue Plan Act COVID-19 relief funds. This includes $4 million to cover delinquent utility bills of economically challenged customers.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Escalated domestic violence incident resolves with peaceful surrender

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A domestic violence call escalated to a K9 search in the Central Valley neighborhood on Sunday night, though it ended peacefully. Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is still investigating the incident, but a deputy was able to confirm the call began as a domestic violence dispute involving a weapon that began around 5:30 p.m. A handgun was found at the scene, but the suspect was detained without a weapon on him.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

No. 18 Gonzaga entertains road-weary Northern Illinois on Monday

In basketball and lyrical terms, Northern Illinois has been everywhere, man, the Huskies have been everywhere. They’re on the tail end of eight straight away/neutral-site games accounting for roughly 16,000 travel miles. Their next stop probably won’t be the most hospitable. The Huskies visit No. 18 Gonzaga, which...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Eastern Washington unable to complete upset in loss to Texas Tech 77-70

Texas Tech pulled away late to defeat the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team 77-70 on Tuesday in nonconference play at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. The teams were tied at 29 at halftime and neither led by more than seven points all game. Senior Kevin Obanor made 8 of 15 field goals and 8 of 8 free throws to score a team-high 25 points for Texas Tech.
LUBBOCK, TX
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga responds after sluggish opening half, pulls away from Northern Illinois for 88-67 win

Following a sleepy first half, punctuated when Gonzaga was unable to get a shot off before the shot clock expired on its final possession, the Zags huddled in the locker room. Gonzaga led by six, but it had frittered away a 12-point lead in the closing minutes of the half. The Zags’ defense lost track of Northern Illinois guard Keshawn Williams and they watched the 30-point underdogs from the Mid-American Conference track down the majority of loose balls.
SPOKANE, WA

