Muscatine, IA

KBUR

Burlington City Council Special Meeting

Burlington, IA- The Burlington City Council will hold a special meeting Monday, December 12th prior to their regular meeting. The Special Meeting is being held to appoint the replacement for City Councilman Matt Rinker, who was recently elected to the Iowa House Of Representatives, District 99. The special meeting will...
BURLINGTON, IA
Sioux City Journal

Davenport school board votes to close three schools, sixth-grade transition

Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year. The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe. Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily Iowan

Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident

Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
IOWA CITY, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Muscatine Community School District in need of bus drivers

The Muscatine Community School District is actively seeking school bus drivers to join their team for morning and afternoon routes. Prospective drivers have the opportunity to earn $82.31 per day, in addition to substitute bus drivers who can start at $19.37 per hour. Those interested must have a Class A or B CDL with accompanying passenger, school bus, air brake, endorsements.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Genesis CEO announces plans to step down

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12. According to a news release, he plans to step down...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Armed robbery in Iowa City

A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a nearly unanimous vote, the Davenport Community School Board elected to close three elementary schools across the city, on Monday. This sets in motion phase one of the district’s long-range facility plans. At the end of this school year, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

You May Want To Avoid The Arsenal Bridge Next Week

Some construction work coming up next week will mean lane closures on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. I deeply loathe crossing the Arsenal bridge because it feels so shaky but on December 20th & 21st, track repairs will force single-lane closures on the bridge, according to the Rock Island Arsenal.
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding

In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
US 104.9

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Indiana man was arrested in Henry County after deputies say he stole a semi. Jerad Dean Peach, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, operating while under the influence second offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and driving under a suspension, a Simple Misdemeanor.
HENRY COUNTY, IA

