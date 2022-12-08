Read full article on original website
After 60 years, City Council finally vacates alley
The Kewanee City Council vacated a portion of an alley on the city’s north side Monday, and they had a good reason to do it. It happens that there’s a building right where the alley was supposed to be.
KBUR
Burlington City Council Special Meeting
Burlington, IA- The Burlington City Council will hold a special meeting Monday, December 12th prior to their regular meeting. The Special Meeting is being held to appoint the replacement for City Councilman Matt Rinker, who was recently elected to the Iowa House Of Representatives, District 99. The special meeting will...
KCRG.com
Local schools plan to use federal grant for updated security and safety measures
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Area school leaders are taking action to try to increase safety and security measures within their schools. It’s part of the federal School Violence Prevention Program led by the Department of Justice. Two of the schools approved are Marion and Wapello. Each one needs different...
'45 ballots cannot just disappear' | Scott County supervisor questions why House District 81 recount totals aren't matching up
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken is urging the Iowa Secretary of State to investigate why the recount totals of the House District 81 race don't match the candidate-requested recount vote totals. A letter emailed to Secretary Paul Pate and others in his office from Croken Tuesday night comes after not...
Sioux City Journal
Davenport school board votes to close three schools, sixth-grade transition
Three Davenport elementary schools now are scheduled for closure at the end of the school year. The school board voted Monday to close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe. Board Director Karen Gordon voted against the closure of Buchanan, saying she has "serious reservations" about closing schools with higher numbers of students at low-income socioeconomic statuses. Gordon also voted against the closure of Washington on similar grounds.
New Waste Management carts to replace use of bags at the curb. Here is how they work
Waste Management has started to deliver 96-gallon, wheeled trash carts to Galesburg residents designed to replace the use of bags for weekly refuse pickup. Residents can expect to receive a new cart by Dec. 23. There is no additional charge to citizens. According to Waste Management, carts provide additional capacity,...
Delays anticipated while contractor repairs traffic signal at intersection of 19th Street and Avenue of the Cities
MOLINE, Ill. — Starting Wednesday morning, those traveling near the intersection of 19th Street and Avenue of the Cities in Moline should expect delays while a contractor makes repairs on nearby traffic signals. The repairs being done at the intersection just west of Interstate 74 could take as long...
WQAD
City of Moline considers removing stoplights at 7th Street and 18th Avenue
The City will conduct a study by having the stoplights act as stop signs for 90 days. Comments and questions can be sent to molineengineering@moline.il.us.
Daily Iowan
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Muscatine Community School District in need of bus drivers
The Muscatine Community School District is actively seeking school bus drivers to join their team for morning and afternoon routes. Prospective drivers have the opportunity to earn $82.31 per day, in addition to substitute bus drivers who can start at $19.37 per hour. Those interested must have a Class A or B CDL with accompanying passenger, school bus, air brake, endorsements.
KWQC
Genesis CEO announces plans to step down
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Genesis Health System President and CEO has announced plans to leave to take a full-time leadership role with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Doug Cropper made the announcement on Mon., Dec. 12. According to a news release, he plans to step down...
Why Is This Cedar Rapids Home Being Sold For $2.5 Million?
I don't claim to be some sort of real estate expert, but I do pride myself on being able to spot something that doesn't seem quite right. Interest rates are climbing making it more and more expensive to own a home. But a house that is under 1300 square feet selling for $2.5 million? What's going on?
KCRG.com
Armed robbery in Iowa City
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
KWQC
3 Davenport elementary schools to close at the end of school year
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In a nearly unanimous vote, the Davenport Community School Board elected to close three elementary schools across the city, on Monday. This sets in motion phase one of the district’s long-range facility plans. At the end of this school year, Buchanan, Monroe and Washington Elementary...
You May Want To Avoid The Arsenal Bridge Next Week
Some construction work coming up next week will mean lane closures on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. I deeply loathe crossing the Arsenal bridge because it feels so shaky but on December 20th & 21st, track repairs will force single-lane closures on the bridge, according to the Rock Island Arsenal.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
KCRG.com
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders of the Five Seasons Ski Team said someone stole $10,000 to $12,000 worth of sound equipment from the team’s trailers. Ryan Furnish, the president of the team, is the one who discovered the theft on Thursday. Amps, speakers, microphones, and other pieces of the sound system for the show were gone.
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
KWQC
Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - An Indiana man was arrested in Henry County after deputies say he stole a semi. Jerad Dean Peach, 33, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony, operating while under the influence second offense, an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and driving under a suspension, a Simple Misdemeanor.
