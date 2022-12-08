Read full article on original website
Messi evokes Maradona comparisons on road to World Cup final
Lionel Messi has gone into full-on Diego Maradona mode at the World Cup
Argentina overpowers Croatia to reach World Cup final as Lionel Messi’s last dance dream remains alive
Lionel Messi’s lifelong dream of guiding Argentina to World Cup glory will remain alive until the last day of Qatar 2022, as La Albiceleste outclassed a weary-looking Croatia in a 3-0 victory in Tuesday’s semifinal. Two first-half goals, the first a Messi penalty and the second a solo...
Modric shares World Cup stage with Lionel Messi in loss
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric pulled his shirt up over his face as he trudged over to the sideline. Croatia’s red-and-white-clad fans recognized the sorrowful significance of the moment and rose up to applaud the diminutive midfielder who is probably their nation’s greatest ever player. Argentina’s boisterous supporters soon followed suit at Lusail Stadium to honor an opponent who is likely appearing at his last World Cup. The midfielder was taken off the field in the 81st minute with his team trailing by three goals to effectively mark the end of Modric’s World Cup era. Croatia ended up losing to Argentina 3-0 in the semifinals.
Argentina erupts in joy after team reaches World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The streets of Argentina turned into a party Tuesday as the national team beat Croatia by a comfortable 3-0 and earned this soccer-crazed South American country a spot in the World Cup final. Fans poured onto the streets of the capital of Buenos Aires...
MLS renews with Fox for 4 years, ends run with ESPN
Fox will keep on broadcasting Major League Soccer games in the U.S. as part of a four-year agreement, ending the run of ESPN and ABC, which had carried games since the league started in 1996. MLS also announced linear television agreements with TSN and RDS in Canada and TelevisaUnivision. MLS went with only one television partner in the U.S. due to its 10-year partnership with Apple, which will also begin next season. The rights deal with Apple, first announced in July, allows fans to watch every game without local blackouts or restrictions. Fox Sports will carry at least 34 regular-season, eight playoff matches, and the MLS championship.
Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Julián Álvarez carried Argentina into another World Cup final with his surging runs and a striker’s instinct. Lionel Messi and the 22-year-old Álvarez were a pair of predators at Lusail Stadium. Their partnership put to rest any hopes Croatia had of reaching back-to-back finals. The younger of the pair earned the penalty kick converted by the 35-year-old Messi before scoring twice in a 3-0 victory. Álvarez is the youngest player to score twice in a World Cup semifinal since a 17-year-old Pele scored a hat trick for Brazil in 1958. No wonder Messi held Álvarez in a playful headlock and hugged him hard after his goals.
