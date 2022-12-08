Man Hospitalized in Critical Condition after Shooting in Poway

A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

A man was hospitalized Thursday in critical but stable condition after being shot multiple times in Poway.

San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies responded to a report of several shots fired at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12500 block of Oak Knoll Road, according to Sgt. Robert Roberson.

A short time later, the victim, described only as a 29-year-old Hispanic man, arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting remains under investigation and deputies urged anyone with information to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 858-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.