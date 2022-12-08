Road Rage Incident in Vista Leaves Acura Sedan in Flames and 2 Men Under Arrest

A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A road rage incident in Vista on Wednesday morning ended with shot-out windows, two arrests, one car bursting into flames and one person hospitalized.

Just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, an Acura and a Nissan were involved in a road rage incident on Foothill Drive near Bonair Road, according to authorities.

The Acura, allegedly occupied by a 20-year-old driver, Juan Estrada, and a 19-year-old passenger, Julian Olea, pulled up besides the Nissan and shot out the Nissan’s side windows with a pellet gun, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Neither passenger in the Nissan was hit by the pellets, according to authorities.

The confrontation continued though, at a high rate of speed, causing the Acura to crash into a Scion and a Chevy truck stopped at the intersection of Foothill Drive and Vale Terrace Drive, according to authorities.

The Acura burst into flames as a result of the collisions, the Sheriff’s Department reported.

Authorities from the Vista Sheriff’s Station and the Vista Fire Department arrived on the scene and began emptying out the trunk of the Acura to remove personal property for the occupants when they noticed trash bags containing large quantities of illicit drugs and marijuana in the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Department reported.

Estrada and Olea were arrested by deputies on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and drug sales. Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility without further incident, according to police.

The driver of the Scion was taken to a hospital with a complaint of pain, but no serious injuries were reported, according to authorities.

It was unclear as to what started the altercation.