Netflix's first subscription plan with ads won't be its last, according to co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Just one month after the formerly commercial-free streaming service launched a cheaper, ad-supported option for $6.99 per month, Netflix says it's likely to offer multiple ad plans to its customers. (Not all titles are available under the ad plan, which has between four-to-five minutes of unskippable advertisements per hour.) Netflix's current plans include Basic with ads, and three ad-free tiers: Basic ($9.99/month), Standard ($15.49/month), and Premium ($19.99/month). But while delivering a keynote at the UBS Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, Sarandos said Netflix subscribers would eventually have more ad-supported options to choose from:

7 DAYS AGO