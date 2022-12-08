Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix could add more ad-supported tiers — what that means for you
Netflix could offer more ad-supported subscription tiers, but it might not be for a while yet.
Collider
Disney+ Launches Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier Across U.S.
The Walt Disney Company is getting its flagship streaming service onboard with paid advertisements, as Disney+ has launched its highly anticipated ad-supported subscription across the United States. The new tiers will allow users to choose from a variety of options across all of Disney's offerings. Disney+'s ad-supported tiers are hitting...
The Meteoric Rise of Free Streaming Channels: A Special Report
FAST has captured the imagination of the content industry in 2022. Seeing revenues growing among early adopters of the format has whetted the appetite of other content owners, with an ever-increasing number of channels available as media firms ensure they don’t miss out on a new revenue stream. With more attention being paid to what FAST can offer, Variety Intelligence Platform is proud to release the fourth version of its “Life in the FAST Lane” special report, presented by leading FAST channel creator Amagi. Simply put, FAST offers content owners a way to further monetize their assets and generate revenues with...
Ad-supported Disney Plus subscription now available, here’s what you get
Disney Plus ad-supported subscription is now available in the US as the company is also raising the price for its now Premium tier from $7.99 to $10.99 a month. In a press release, the Mickey Mouse company announced it has partnered with more than 100 advertisers across all major categories.
Disney+ streaming service launches with major advertisers
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The ad-supported version of the Disney+ service launched Thursday, attracting major advertisers from different sectors, bringing in new revenue as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) strives to push its streaming business into profitability.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
I make $1,000 a month by promoting Amazon products on social media. It only takes 5 hours per week — here's how I set up my side hustle.
Elena Duque is a guest host on QVC and a content creator. She promotes beauty products on TikTok and Pinterest and gets a commission from every sale.
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
AdWeek
Our Top Takeaways After Using Disney+'s New Ad Tier
It’s the happiest place on earth—for advertisers, that is. Around nine months after Disney announced ads would be coming to its flagship streaming service, Disney+ Basic launched on Thursday, giving subscribers an ad-supported offering that comes in at $7.99 per month. Disney’s newest tier is only available in...
ComicBook
Netflix Boss Predicts More Ads Coming to Streamer
Netflix's first subscription plan with ads won't be its last, according to co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Just one month after the formerly commercial-free streaming service launched a cheaper, ad-supported option for $6.99 per month, Netflix says it's likely to offer multiple ad plans to its customers. (Not all titles are available under the ad plan, which has between four-to-five minutes of unskippable advertisements per hour.) Netflix's current plans include Basic with ads, and three ad-free tiers: Basic ($9.99/month), Standard ($15.49/month), and Premium ($19.99/month). But while delivering a keynote at the UBS Global Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, Sarandos said Netflix subscribers would eventually have more ad-supported options to choose from:
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
Apple and Amazon resume advertising on Twitter - reports
Dec 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) are planning to resume advertising on Twitter, according to media reports on Saturday. The developments follow an email sent by Twitter on Thursday to advertising agencies offering advertisers incentives to increase their spending on the platform, an effort to jump-start its business after Elon Musk's takeover prompted many companies to pull back.
TechCrunch
Disney+ ad-supported plan is currently unavailable on Roku devices
According to Disney Plus’s support website, the ad-supported tier is “not currently available on Roku devices.” It’s also not available on the Microsoft Windows desktop app, the site informs. So, at the moment, U.S. subscribers with Disney+ Basic or Disney Bundles like Disney Bundle Duo Basic (Disney+ Basic and Hulu’s ad plan) or Trio Basic (Disney+ Basic, Hulu’s ad plan and ESPN+) are unable to stream on Roku or Windows.
‘The metaverse will be our slow death!’ Is Facebook losing its $100bn gamble on virtual reality?
The company now known as Meta has spent staggering amounts on creating an immersive successor to the traditional 2D internet. But what has it got to show for it, apart from 11,000 job losses?. What a difference a year makes. Last October, Facebook supremo Mark Zuckerberg could barely wait to...
Meta considered building a Twitter competitor to capitalize on Elon Musk's 'crisis' at company, report says: 'LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER'
Meta staff came up with several names for a potential Twitter competitor, including Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant, The New York Times reported.
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
disneybymark.com
Disney+ Ad Tier NOT Available On Roku Devices
Disney+ just launched ads on the streaming service, which has brought about some pricing changes. Disney+ was one of the last streaming services without a tier that included ads, but now it’s here. There are Basic and Premium tiers, and the option to bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ as well. But, there is one MAJOR problem with these new Disney+ options.
Elon Musk enlists 6 lawyers from SpaceX to bolster Twitter's depleted legal department, reports say
Twitter's legal department is depleted after the various layoffs and resignations that happened in recent months, according to The Times.
Ad-supported Disney+ subscription option rolls out in US
The Walt Disney Company on Thursday announced that the new ad-supported subscription option in the U.S. for its Disney+ streaming platform has now rolled out.
Comments / 0