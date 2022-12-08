ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine energy relief plan fails to pass Senate

By By Christian Wade | The Center Square contributor
 5 days ago

(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills’ nearly $500 million relief plan to help residents offset the impact of rising energy prices this winter is in jeopardy, after Senate Republicans defeated the measure late Wednesday.

The proposal, unveiled by Mills on Tuesday, called for providing $450 relief checks for more than 880,000 eligible residents, and pumping tens of millions of dollars into the state's fuel assistance programs and emergency shelter, and short-term housing for the state's homeless population.

On Wednesday, the Democratic controlled state House of Representatives approved the relief plan by a vote of 125-16. The state Senate later voted 21-8 in favor of the relief bill, but because it didn't clear a two-thirds majority vote, it failed to pass. Eight Senate Republicans voted against the plan.

Democrats ripped the plan's rejection, saying it would delay relief for Mainers struggling to heat their homes and keep the lights on this winter amid skyrocketing energy costs.

"I am deeply concerned about the impact that high energy prices are having on Maine people," Mills said in a statement. "We must ease the burden by putting money back into their pockets so they can better afford these energy costs and ensure that our most vulnerable citizens are able to stay warm this winter."

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said the failure to approve the plan "rests solely on the shoulders of the Senate Republican Caucus," and said the consequences could be "deadly."

"There will be Mainers laying awake wondering how they’ll heat their homes this winter or if they’ll even still have a place to call home," he said in a statement. "It kills me to say that I just don’t have an answer for them."

Republican lawmakers who voted against the plan complained it was being rushed through the legislature with little input from the public. They want the measure to be vetted through the normal committee process, which would include a public hearing, and would likely delay consideration until next month when the legislature reconvenes.

Senate GOP Leader Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, said Republicans "stand ready to deliver assistance to Maine’s most vulnerable people with speed, accountability, and transparency."

"We recognize the dire need for fuel assistance and housing facing Maine’s people. These are my neighbors and constituents who are relying on me," Assistant Republican Leader Lisa Keim, R-Oxford, said in a statement following rejection of the relief plan. "We are fully engaged and ready to tackle these issues."

But Mills said the proposal was developed with input from Republican and Democratic lawmakers and suggested it was scheduled by a "minority of the minority" in the legislature, and argued it was the fastest way to get relief to residents.

"It builds on the nation-leading inflation relief measure we delivered earlier this year — and it is the fastest, most direct way to get help to Maine people as we work to bring down energy costs in the long-term," she said.

The relief plan comes as the average price for heating oil in Maine hovers above $5 per gallon, which consumers are now expected to pay, on average, $525 more to fill their tank compared to one year ago, according to the Mills administration.

Meanwhile, Mainers are expected to pay, on average, more than $500 more in electricity costs per year compared to a typical year following hefty rate hikes by power companies, officials say.

To be sure, more than 13,000 low-income elderly households in Maine will be getting $500 checks from the state beginning next week to help them pay for home heating costs, according to the Mills administration. The one-time relief payments were authorized under a previous relief plan.

