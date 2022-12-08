Read full article on original website
Kremmling’s Keepsake Christmas Shoppe showcases locally made gifts
Santa’s North Pole workshop has found a second location at the Keepsake Christmas Shoppe & Custom Framing at 411 Park Ave. in Kremmling. Unlike Santa’s workshop, the Shoppe is open year-round, and artisans, not elves, make the wares. The store is adorned with festive gifts and sparkling decorations. A Christmas tree stands tall in the shop, while gnomes, snow globes and Santas fill the shelves.
Letter to the editor: Thank you to the Animal Assistance Foundation for their grant
As the supportive arm of the Grand County Animal Shelter, the Grand County Pet Pals would like to thank the Animal Assistance Foundation for their very generous grant money this year. Because of their continued support, we have been able to provide our Grand County neighbors with even more assistance in having their pets spayed and neutered. We are very appreciative for the support so generously given to us by the Animal Assistance Foundation. Thank You! Stop by and visit us at our next voucher event. Our events are listed on our website at GPPetPals.org. Also, please feel free to come by the Grand County Animal Shelter and see some of the wonderful animals that are up for adoption for special families, like yours!
Rep. McCluskie to host virtual town hall with county commissioners
State District 13 Rep. Julie McCluskie will host a virtual town hall from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, with county commissioners from around her district. Rich Cimino will represent the Grand County commissioners. Chaffee, Jackson, Lake, Park and Summit counties will also have commissioners attending the event, which will offer...
