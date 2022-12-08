As the supportive arm of the Grand County Animal Shelter, the Grand County Pet Pals would like to thank the Animal Assistance Foundation for their very generous grant money this year. Because of their continued support, we have been able to provide our Grand County neighbors with even more assistance in having their pets spayed and neutered. We are very appreciative for the support so generously given to us by the Animal Assistance Foundation. Thank You! Stop by and visit us at our next voucher event. Our events are listed on our website at GPPetPals.org. Also, please feel free to come by the Grand County Animal Shelter and see some of the wonderful animals that are up for adoption for special families, like yours!

21 HOURS AGO